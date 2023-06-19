It goes without saying that lavender is one of the most easily recognizable aromas. And for many, the whimsical aroma overwhelms the senses with the most refreshing feeling of calm and inner peace.

Because of lavender’s mood-enhancing effect, it makes all the sense in the world that the violet-hued flower would scent airy homes, cozy bedrooms, and even relaxing spas. Though especially when present in perfumes and fragrance mists alike, lavender can add a truly romantic floral vibe to any composition, and even beautifully complements those breezy, sea salt laden, coastal-inspired aromas with ease. Hello, mermaidcore.

Typically in full bloom come late June and early July, lavender is no doubt the perfect scent of warm summertime — and perhaps the most underrated note to watch, too, given that classic roses, timeless jasmine flowers, and even playful honeysuckle scents reign on.

In need of a new signature scent for the coming months (and perhaps dreaming of dancing through endless fields of lavender in the south of France)? Here are 15 perfumes that smell like lavender that will immediately elevate your fragrance wardrobe. And bonus: Many of these irresistible aromas are genderless.

1 Brochu Walker Morning Light Eau Parfumée Spray Brochu Walker $98 See On Brochu Walker Morning Light immediately whisks you away to fields of lavender in bloom on coastal cliffs, as notes of exotic bergamot and subtly spiced cardamom dance with the elegant aromas of purple flower petals, smooth cedarwood, and transparent green tea.

3 Earth Tu Face Geranium + Vetiver Perfume Earth Tu Face $89 See On Earth Tu Face Housed in a gorgeous seashell compact, Geranium + Vetiver Balm Botanical Perfume is a moisturizing fragrance balm that melts into skin as the aroma of earthy geranium, woody vetiver, and a hint of lavender bloom caress you.

6 Imaginary Authors Telegrama El Perfume Imaginary Authors $105 See On Imaginary Authors No doubt a genderless scent that’s meant to be shared, Telegrama is inspired by a love affair bridged by vintage first-class flights. As for the notes? Lavender rests centerstage, while aromas of black pepper, fresh linens, and vanilla powder play supporting roles.

8 Yves Saint Laurent LIBRE Eau de Parfum Intense Sephora $155 See On Sephora A full-bodied scent for summer (and honestly, anytime of year), LIBRE Intense is defined by its depth and warmth, as vivid orange blossom, earthy lavender, and an exotic orchid accord dance with one another.

9 DIME 7 Summers Perfume Ulta $48 See On Ulta A truly uplifting aroma that embodies the carefree feelings of summertime, 7 Summers is where juicy pears and breezy coconut cream meet the opulence of lavender-scented vanilla.

13 Chloé Atelier des Fleurs Lavanda Eau de Parfum Norstrom $276 See On Norstrom A luxurious aroma designed to be layered with other scents, Atelier des Fleurs Lavanda is a regal, eau so feminine expression of the beloved flower.

14 D.S. & DURGA Burning Barbershop Eau de Parfum Neiman Marcus $280 See On Neiman Marcus Another gender fluid scent made for everyone, Burning Barbershop is brimming with notes of zingy lime, cool spearmint, smoother lavender absolute, burnt oil, and some warm vanilla.