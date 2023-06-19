Beauty

15 Lavender Perfumes For Summer 2023 That Smell Like An Absolute Dream

Find your warm weather scent.

It goes without saying that lavender is one of the most easily recognizable aromas. And for many, the whimsical aroma overwhelms the senses with the most refreshing feeling of calm and inner peace.

Because of lavender’s mood-enhancing effect, it makes all the sense in the world that the violet-hued flower would scent airy homes, cozy bedrooms, and even relaxing spas. Though especially when present in perfumes and fragrance mists alike, lavender can add a truly romantic floral vibe to any composition, and even beautifully complements those breezy, sea salt laden, coastal-inspired aromas with ease. Hello, mermaidcore.

Typically in full bloom come late June and early July, lavender is no doubt the perfect scent of warm summertime — and perhaps the most underrated note to watch, too, given that classic roses, timeless jasmine flowers, and even playful honeysuckle scents reign on.

In need of a new signature scent for the coming months (and perhaps dreaming of dancing through endless fields of lavender in the south of France)? Here are 15 perfumes that smell like lavender that will immediately elevate your fragrance wardrobe. And bonus: Many of these irresistible aromas are genderless.

1

Morning Light immediately whisks you away to fields of lavender in bloom on coastal cliffs, as notes of exotic bergamot and subtly spiced cardamom dance with the elegant aromas of purple flower petals, smooth cedarwood, and transparent green tea.

2

One of Ariana Grande’s dreamiest scents to date, R.E.M. is defined by notes of fig, salted caramel, pear blossom, lavender, and sheer vanilla musk.

3

Housed in a gorgeous seashell compact, Geranium + Vetiver Balm Botanical Perfume is a moisturizing fragrance balm that melts into skin as the aroma of earthy geranium, woody vetiver, and a hint of lavender bloom caress you.

4

No one does fragrances quite like Chanel... And BOY, in particular, gives all of those “quiet luxury” vibes, as the scents of lavender, geranium, and more combine into one sensual scent.

5

In need of an effortless fragrance mist for everyday? This Lavender & Vanilla scent à la Victoria’s Secret is an easy go-to.

6

No doubt a genderless scent that’s meant to be shared, Telegrama is inspired by a love affair bridged by vintage first-class flights. As for the notes? Lavender rests centerstage, while aromas of black pepper, fresh linens, and vanilla powder play supporting roles.

7

Softly feminine and cheerfully fresh all at once, Amazing Grace Lavender Twist features notes of grapefruit, raspberry, blackcurrant, lavender, and more.

8

A full-bodied scent for summer (and honestly, anytime of year), LIBRE Intense is defined by its depth and warmth, as vivid orange blossom, earthy lavender, and an exotic orchid accord dance with one another.

9

A truly uplifting aroma that embodies the carefree feelings of summertime, 7 Summers is where juicy pears and breezy coconut cream meet the opulence of lavender-scented vanilla.

10

ICYMI: Ashley Tisdale’s brand Being Frenshe has gone completely viral on TikTok. As for Lavender Cloud? The aroma is meant for those moments unwinding after a hectic day, as fresh lavender, creamy sandalwood, and subtly spiced cardamom soothe your senses.

11

Woody and aromatic, Silver Birch & Lavender beckons you to the wild English countryside upon first spritz.

12

DedCool has gained a cult following with its best selling scent called “Taunt” — and 05 “Spring” is just as lovely, as notes of earthy incense, smooth moss, crisp bergamot, and whimsical lavender surround you.

13

A luxurious aroma designed to be layered with other scents, Atelier des Fleurs Lavanda is a regal, eau so feminine expression of the beloved flower.

14

Another gender fluid scent made for everyone, Burning Barbershop is brimming with notes of zingy lime, cool spearmint, smoother lavender absolute, burnt oil, and some warm vanilla.

15

This fragrance has the essence of freshly brewed coffee at its heart, while bold tonka bean, awakening orange flower, and creamy cedarwood bring depth and sophistication. What’s more? Hints of lavender create whispers of cloud-like dreaminess.