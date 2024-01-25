We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
In Bustle’s Beauty Detail, we dive into the beauty bags of our favorite talents for intel on the rituals that keep them glowing. Here, Madeline Argy tells Bustle about her collab with Kosas, the fragrance she wishes she could gatekeep, and the product she swears by for combatting redness.
Madeline Argy likes to keep it real. Whether you’re watching one of her TikToks, listening to her podcast Pretty Lonesome, or looking at her Instagram feed, the 23-year-old never puts on a front — and it’s this unfiltered honesty that resonates with her 269 million followers on social media.
It’s not surprising, then, that Argy approaches her beauty routine in the same way. Take, for example, her makeup-free TikToks in which she vents about her breakouts or talks about a laser treatment she’s trying for acne scars.
“My beauty routine is pretty basic,” she tells Bustle. “I tried the elaborate skin care thing and my skin didn’t agree with it, so now I just use a cleanser and a moisturizer, and then I like to use makeup that’s going to take care of my skin and make it feel hydrated all day.”
That’s what makes her newfound partnership with Kosas — one of the OGs in the makeup-as-skin care space — so serendipitous. “I’ve been using their products for ages. It checks all my boxes,” says Argy, who’s teamed up with the beauty brand ahead of one very exciting launch: the BB Burst, a skin tint in a hydrating gel-cream formula that officially launches Feb. 1.
“I like to stay looking very natural,” she says, “so I love to just wear skin tint and sometimes a bit of concealer if I need it.”