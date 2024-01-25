In Bustle’s Beauty Detail, we dive into the beauty bags of our favorite talents for intel on the rituals that keep them glowing. Here, Madeline Argy tells Bustle about her collab with Kosas, the fragrance she wishes she could gatekeep, and the product she swears by for combatting redness.

Madeline Argy likes to keep it real. Whether you’re watching one of her TikToks, listening to her podcast Pretty Lonesome, or looking at her Instagram feed, the 23-year-old never puts on a front — and it’s this unfiltered honesty that resonates with her 269 million followers on social media.

It’s not surprising, then, that Argy approaches her beauty routine in the same way. Take, for example, her makeup-free TikToks in which she vents about her breakouts or talks about a laser treatment she’s trying for acne scars.

“My beauty routine is pretty basic,” she tells Bustle. “I tried the elaborate skin care thing and my skin didn’t agree with it, so now I just use a cleanser and a moisturizer, and then I like to use makeup that’s going to take care of my skin and make it feel hydrated all day.”

That’s what makes her newfound partnership with Kosas — one of the OGs in the makeup-as-skin care space — so serendipitous. “I’ve been using their products for ages. It checks all my boxes,” says Argy, who’s teamed up with the beauty brand ahead of one very exciting launch: the BB Burst, a skin tint in a hydrating gel-cream formula that officially launches Feb. 1.

“I like to stay looking very natural,” she says, “so I love to just wear skin tint and sometimes a bit of concealer if I need it.”

Instagram/@madelineargy Really, Argy is all about the glazed donut glow — hence why her makeup essentials are minimal. “I don’t like to cover up my natural shading,” she says. “I also like my freckles, so I just try and get rid of redness, but make sure that my skin looks healthy and glowy underneath whatever I’m wearing.” Here, Argy chats with Bustle about her must-have beauty products, including the exfoliant she swears shrinks her pores.

The Skin Tint BB Burst Tinted Gel Cream Kosas $38 See On Kosas “I’ve been using the BB Burst pretty much every single day. It’s glowy, it’s lightweight, it’s hydrating, and it has enough coverage to get rid of redness without covering up the things you like about your skin. It makes you glow but it’s not cakey.”

The Exfoliant Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant Amazon $35 See On Amazon “To combat redness or get rid of the appearance of my pores, I like to use this exfoliant that has BHA [beta hydroxy-acid] in it. I got it in a Christmas calendar.”

The Hair Essential Hydrate-Me.Wash Kevin Murphy $35 See On Kevin Murphy “I use Kevin Murphy shampoo and conditioner. They were my mom’s, and I’ve been stealing them and she doesn’t know — so I hope she doesn’t see this! They’re really nice and they don’t make my hair look greasy quickly — I appreciate anything that does that.”

The Fragrance Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum Nordstrom $325 See On Nordstrom “My go-to perfume is the Baccarat Rouge 540. I’m so annoyed, I feel like it used to be a secret and now it’s just the most basic perfume ever. But it smells so good.”

The Go-To Cleanser CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser Amazon $15 See On Amazon “I just use CeraVe Facial Wash. I’ve been using it for years, and it’s never given me an issue, so I don’t branch out.”

The Must-Have Concealer Kosas Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer Sephora $30 See On Sephora “I use a little Revealer Concealer around my nose because I always get redness around there, and then a little bit under my eyes if I’m looking tired. I like it because it’s not too much coverage and it doesn’t get rid of your glow.”

The SPF-Spiked Moisturizer Pro-Collagen Marine Cream SPF 30 Elemis $138 See On Elemis “I use the Elemis moisturizer after cleansing. I don’t have sensitive skin, but I’ve noticed that it seems to look better when I’m doing minimal stuff to it — just hydration and that’s all it needs.”