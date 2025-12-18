This year, celebrity beauty had more than its fair share of scroll‑stopping moments. From the Academy Awards red carpet to impromptu photo shoots, the stars weren’t here to play — they were here to slay.

In the makeup realm, Hunter Schafer made a case for matching your lipstick color to your shoes, while Zendaya switched things up with melon eyeshadow. Doja Cat lived up to her hit single “Gorgeous” with an edible lipstick and tossed kitten hair at the VMAs, and Gigi Hadid kept things cute with toasted makeup and a romantic updo.

Hair trends proved to be just as fun. Julia Fox rocked extensions with her naked hair-dress at the Oscars, Kylie Jenner dusted off her 2015-era teal extensions, and Rosalía’s blonde-striped “hair halo” sparked a microtrend. Meanwhile, glitter showed up everywhere, from Doechii’s frosted brow look to Rosie Huntington-White’s shimmery updo.

And the pros that made it all happen? Ngozi Esther Edeme — aka @paintedbyesther on Instagram — brought babydoll blush to the masses. Nina Park’s signature blurred lips and satin skin made Old Hollywood glam feel modern again. Christian Wood and Evanie Frausto delivered sculptural hairdos, while Juan Alvear held it down in the nail department with “gilded talons” on Blackpink’s Lisa.

Below, the celebrity beauty moments that you’ll want to screenshot if you missed them the first time they popped up on your feed.

1 Emma Stone’s Old Hollywood Glam Instagram / @ninapark Makeup artist Nina Park has been taking over 2025, and this Old Hollywood glam on Emma Stone proves exactly why. Her blurred lip — a balancing act between velvety but not flat, matte but not totally dry — is finished with a soft contour instead of liner, giving the whole look a just-bitten vibe.

2 Tyla’s Barbiecore Look Instagram / @paintedbyesther Edeme graced our grids with countless screenshot-worthy makeup looks, but this pastel blue and pink look on Tyla will live in my mind rent-free. It’s giving Barbie in the best way, which tracks: Edeme’s signature is this exaggerated babydoll blush, which makes everything feel sweet and slightly surreal.

3 Gigi Hadid’s Toasted Makeup Instagram / @patrickta Patrick Ta — the celebrity makeup artist behind his wildly successful namesake brand — showed everyone how it’s done with his take on the toasted makeup trend. Gigi Hadid rocked the look with a Pamela Anderson–inspired updo, complete with hanging, face-framing curls — *chef’s kiss*.

4 Zendaya’s Melon Eyeshadow Instagram / @raoulalejandre If you’ve followed Zendaya’s red carpet looks over the past few years, you know she tends to favor natural glam — but this melon-toned, experimental eyeshadow by Raoul Alejandre completely flips the script.

5 Julia Fox’s Hair Dress Instagram / @juliafox Actor, author, and it-girl Julia Fox wore architectural extensions paired with a naked dress to the Oscars after-party. Say what you will about her rather controversial Halloween costume, but you can’t deny that she fully committed to the bit this year.

6 Pink Pantheress’ Plaid Pout Instagram / @julianwolfstoller The “Boy’s a Liar” singer looked pretty in plaid with this statement lip by makeup artist Julian Stoller. PinkPantheress let her tartan pout take center stage at a November tour stop, keeping the rest of the look minimal with ghost lashes and a radiant complexion.

7 Kylie Jenner’s Teal Extensions Instagram / @kyliejenner To celebrate the tenth anniversary of Kylie Cosmetics, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner crew brought back her King Kylie-era teal-blue extensions and chiseled glam. You can thank her for singlehandedly reviving 2016 makeup — but seriously, how has it been a decade already?

8 Sabrina Carpenter’s Disco Look Instagram / @sabrinacarpenter For her “Man’s Best Friend” album release party in September, pop girl Sabrina Carpenter channeled the divas of yesteryear with this ’70s-inspired disco glam — complete with Diana Ross–style double lashes and tight, high-volume curls à la Donna Summer.

9 Jenna Ortega’s Vampy Glam Instagram / @melaniemakeup Jenna Ortega and her makeup artist Mélanie Inglessis have perfected vampy glam. Case in point? The berry-brown lip, bleached brow, and gray shadow combo she wore to the “Wednesday” Season 2 premiere in July.

10 Hunter Schafer’s Orange Lipstick Instagram / @sandyganzer Hunter Schafer proved that cool-toned girlies shouldn’t shy away from orange. In September, the “Euphoria” star stepped out in Korea with a spiky French twist, Bayonetta glasses, and tangerine lipstick that matched her shoes — arguably the smartest styling hack ever.

11 Zoë Kravitz’s Curly Side Bang Instagram / @nikkinelms This fall, Zoë Kravitz wore goddess micro braids with a curly side bang, courtesy of hairstylist (and Bustle Beauty Icon) Nikki Nelms. At the Saint Laurent show in October, the “Caught Stealing” actor paired the look with relaxed yet polished makeup by Nina Park — blurred lips, velvet skin, and soft freckles.

12 Lisa’s Gilded Manicure Instagram / @byjuanalvear Juan Alvear is your favorite artist’s favorite nail artist. His client roster includes Tate McRae and Chappell Roan — not to mention “White Lotus” actor and Blackpink group member Lisa, for whom he created this “gilded talon” set in July.

13 Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Glittery Bun Instagram / @cwoodhair This Victoria’s Secret angel looked like she fell straight from heaven with a glitter-dusted updo by Christian Wood at the Balenciaga show in March. Her “aliengelic” glam, courtesy of makeup artist Raoul Alejandre, echoed the look with a silvery sheen across the high points of her face.

14 Doja Cat’s ’80s Moment Instagram / @jstayready_ The internet was gagged when the “Say So” singer hit the VMA red carpet this year and started eating her lipstick straight from the MAC tube. (But also, it’s Doja Cat — would you expect anything else?) One under-appreciated detail? The tossed kitten hair, which added drama to her very ’80s glam.

15 Doechii’s Frosted Brows Instagram / @makeupbychelseax Doechii has become a bona fide fashion girl — and her glam has kept pace. On her “Live From The Swamp” tour, the Florida-born rapper rocked silver glitter brows, frosted pink lips, and a healthy swipe of blush under the eyes.

16 Rosalía’s Hair Halo Instagram / @makeupbyariel Rosalía accidentally kicked off her own microtrend. During her November appearance on the Jimmy Fallon show, the Spanish singer sported a “hair halo” — a single blonde streak popping against her jet-black locks, styled by Evanie Frausto. Her makeup by Ariel Tejada was just as hypnotic, with satin skin and chrome microglitter swiped across the lids.