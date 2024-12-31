Just like that, a new year is here to give the refresh so many crave. While December’s festivities went by in a blur, there’s no overlooking the beauty drops that closed out 2024 with a bang.

This month, Bustle’s beauty girlies all seemed to find their unique signature scents among the newest launches. The most-loved picks include Khloé Kardashian’s debut floral woody perfume XO Khloé, Clean Reserve’s sweet gourmand Whipped Cherry, and RANAVAT’s beautifully earthy Spiritual Awakening.

December also signaled a desire for deeply nourishing skin care products — and beauty brands didn’t disappoint with their lush concoctions. For one, Drunk Elephant dropped its Buttered Reparative Hand Cream which keeps hands smooth and soft for hours on end. Iris&Romeo also entered the moisture-loving chat with the Skin Cocoon serum that works to heal the sensitive skin barrier while delivering a glazed donut glow. For dry lips, the MAKEUP BY MARIO Hydrating SuperShine Lip Gloss strikes a balance between creating a pretty high-shine tint that’s brimming with conditioning ingredients.

Whether you’re looking to add some glow to your glam or try a powder that actually hydrates your complexion (seriously), keep scrolling for the 11 best beauty launches from December 2024.

1 The Quiet Luxury Floral Perfume XO Khloé Ulta $78 See On Ulta “I’m not one to typically reach for a flowery perfume, but XO Khloé by Khloé Kardashian has redefined the fragrance category for me. Rather than a powdery bouquet of roses, this elegant floral scent feels warm and luxe. Upon spritzing, more prominent notes of orange blossom water, moss, Tonka bean, and musky woods shine through. I’ve been wearing it nonstop.” — Olivia Rose Rushing, beauty writer, Bustle

2 The Lash-Lengthening Mascara Haus Labs B Structural Volumizing and Lengthening Mascara Sephora $29 See On Sephora “IMO, nothing pulls a glam look together more than a lush lash — and Haus Labs’ latest launch has just become my makeup bag staple. This formula not only serves clump-free, ultra-long lashes, but it’s filled with nourishing ingredients like rice protein and vitamin B5 that treat the individual hairs as you wear it. Obsessed.” — ORR

3 The Juicy Skin Serum Iris&Romeo Skin Cocoon Barrier Glow Serum Sephora $58 See On Sephora “Especially in the winter, my skin craves an extra dose of hydration on the regular — and Skin Cocoon has been the perfect addition to my streamlined routine. The serum works to heal the sensitive skin barrier, and has gentle, complexion-loving ingredients like niacinamide that give my complexion and décolletage the prettiest glazed donut glow.” — ORR

4 The Impossibly Hydrating Powder Neo Blurring Powder LANEIGE $25 See On LANEIGE “I'm not really a powder person, but this one from LANEIGE has changed me. With just a couple of dabs, it gives me the most perfect cloud-like skin. It's transparent, goes on so softly and subtly, and blurs my complexion for the ultimate matte — but not caked-on or flaky — finish. Somehow, it leaves my skin feeling soft and hydrated (unlike any other powder I've tried) thanks to the blue hyaluronic acid in its formula. It's my new makeup bag must-have.” — Rachel Lapidos, senior beauty editor

5 The Sweet Cherry Gourmand Clean Reserve Whipped Cherry Eau de Parfum Sephora $110 See On Sephora “I love all gourmand fragrances, though I always stick with vanilla scents. Clean Reserve's Whipped Cherry, however, has convinced me to go beyond the most traditional sweet note. This perfume is absolutely irresistible and smells like fresh cherries with a touch of coconut, praline, orange, and almond blossom (and a dab of vanilla cream as it dries) — without feeling like those sickly-sweet fruity scents you wore as a teen. I can't get enough of it.” — RL

6 The Buttery Hand Care Essential Drunk Elephant Therabu™ Buttered Reparative Hand Cream Sephora $24 See On Sephora “A rich hand cream is a non-negotiable this time of year, and I keep one within reach wherever I go. I'm newly into Drunk Elephant's buttery concoction, which contains soothing oat extract and a bunch of nourishing plant butters to deeply moisturize your mitts. It keeps my hands feeling soft and quenched for hours.” — RL

7 The Grounding Earthy Aroma Spiritual Awakening: Eau de Parfum RANAVAT $185 See On RANAVAT “The week before New Year's always leaves me feeling introspective — thus, I've been spritzing RANAVAT's first fragrance before my meditations each day for added grounding. The saffron, jasmine, vetiver, and sandalwood notes mix for an earthy, spice-tinged scent that instantly makes me feel more calm, reflective, and, yes, spiritual.” — Faith Xue, beauty director, BDG

8 The Gilded Glow-Lighter Dior Forever Glow Maximizer Longwear Liquid Highlighter Sephora $45 See On Sephora “This little tube of Dior highlighter is like liquid gold. All it takes is two tiny dabs on the tops of my cheekbones, and suddenly, my skin looks incandescent — like it's candlelit and glowing from within. It catches the light in the prettiest way, without looking too shiny or glittery. It has become my secret weapon against dull winter skin.” — FX

9 The Purifying Skin Cleanser Botanical Clay Cleanser Church California $50 See On Church California “Using this clay-based cleanser from Church feels like a mini spa treatment each time, which is probably why I've been using it non-stop. The fresh, earthy scent from lavender, rose, geranium, and other botanicals is so soothing, and it cleanses my skin without leaving it feeling tight or stripped. Plus, the design on the bottle just makes me happy.” — FX

10 The High-Shine Lip Oil MAKEUP BY MARIO Hydrating SuperShine™ Lip Gloss Sephora $26 See On Sephora “Before trying the Hydrating SuperShine Lip Gloss, I had never found a product that gave the perfect glassy shine (while still being so hydrating). This nourishing formula is comparable to a lip oil, so it won’t cling to any dryness, but it still gives the reflective glamour that most people look for in a gloss. There’s also no stickiness, and the juiciness is long-lasting.” — Jordan Murray, associate beauty editor