And just like that, the short month of February is already on its way out — but not without some stand-out beauty launches that have changed the game for Bustle’s team of glam-loving editors.

Throughout the last few weeks, buzzy brands like Ariana Grande’s r.e.m. beauty have tapped the 2016-era affinity for matte finishes, formally launching the prettiest powder blush formula in the process. What’s more, innovative skin care brands like Dr. Few and COOLA have reminded folks products with SPF are a total must — regardless of whether it’s still cloudy outside.

Without showing all of our cards, other highly-anticipated launches from Glossier, dae, and Benefit Cosmetics have made their way onto this month’s curated list. Some indie picks are featured as well, including a multitasking lash-lengthening mascara.

Whether you’re in desperate need of some editor-approved SPF products ahead of the warmer months or just need a bit of inspiration ahead of your next shopping spree, keep scrolling for 13 February beauty launches that have had the Bustle beauty girlies totally obsessed this month.

1 The Prettiest Powder Blush r.e.m. beauty Hypernova Satin Matte Blush Ulta $20 See On Ulta “When it comes to my everyday glam, one thing is for certain: I can *never* have enough blush. And while today’s trends are mainly about achieving a soft, dewy finish, there is nothing quite as glamorous as a soft matte finish IMO. Ever since their launch, the Hypernova Satin Matte Blushes have quickly become a staple in my makeup bag, boasting intense yet effortlessly blendable pigment that leaves skin with an almost airbrushed finish. A major win from r.e.m. beauty.” — Olivia Rose Rushing, beauty writer

2 The Instant Hair Refresher dae Fairy Duster Volumizing Dry Shampoo Powder Sephora $30 See On Sephora “Aerosol dry shampoo isn’t exactly the best pick for scalp health — yet still, my fine hair needs a solution to prevent the hassle of daily washing. This Volumizing Dry Shampoo Powder from dae not only smells like a citrus daydream, but effortlessly melts into my scalp for an instant hair revival without that unwanted white cast. It also happens to add volume and texture for those trendy Pamela Anderson-inspired updos I can’t get enough of.” — ORR

3 The “Summer In A Bottle” Perfume Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Tiger Lily Eau de Parfum Sephora $180 See On Sephora “Flowerbomb’s Tiger Lily is a sensual scent that immediately whisks me away to the tropics with just a few spritzes. Its creamy coconut milk heart adds a beachy vibe to the fragrance, while juicy mango and a bouquet of wild tiger lilies create that carefree aura.” — ORR

4 The Game-Changing Brow Essential Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Detailer Ulta $25 See On Ulta “As someone with brows on the thinner side, creating that ultra-fluffy look is a Herculean task. This Brow Detailer, however, is a total game-changer that’s completely elevated my brow routine. Made with the tiniest pencil tip on the market, it creates the most realistic, hair-like strokes with little effort, allowing one to slowly build up the look of naturally fuller eyebrows. Obsessed is a total understatement.” — ORR

5 The Powerfully Healing Balm Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Moisture Repair Balm Serum Sephora $38 See On Sephora “Especially throughout the winter months, my complexion is all but screaming for extra moisture — and this rich Balm Serum delivers just that. Best used as a hydrating primer or at the end of my nighttime routine to lock in the products beneath it, this formula is rich with potent hyaluronic acid and squalane that make my sensitive skin happier than ever. The built-in spatula is a chic bonus.” — ORR

6 The Sensually Spiced Scent Hermès Twilly d'Hermès Eau de Parfum Sephora $155 See On Sephora “For those who are a fan of floral perfumes, Twilly d'Hermès surely fits the bill — but with a unique twist. Adding in some heat and spice by way of its ginger note, the earthy tuberose aroma is met with the luxe essence of smooth, long-lasting sandalwood. Plus, being that this perfume is from Hermès, its bottle will always look gorgeous on any shelf.” — ORR

7 The Seriously Soothing Body Wash Being Frenshe Palo Santo Sage Renewing Body Wash Target $10.99 See On Target “I've already been a fan of Being Frenshe's body washes, as the formula — spiked with soothing niacinamide, oat extract, and vitamin B5 — is silky-soft on my skin. But the new Palo Santo Sage scent collection elevates my shower routine even more. I've always been a sucker for palo santo, so this fragrance — which also has notes of eucalyptus and rosewood — brings me instant zen.” — Rachel Lapidos, senior beauty & lifestyle editor

8 The Juicy Multi-Tasker Milk Makeup Cooling Water Jelly Tint Lip + Cheek Blush Stain Sephora $24 See On Sephora “Fans of Milk Makeup's OG Cooling Water Gel Stick know how satisfying it is to apply an actual cooling jelly to your skin in the name of beauty. The brand's new baby one-ups its older launch with the Jelly Tint: Not only is it a gorgeous multi-use pigment in a unique, gratifying texture, but it feels *so* good to apply. My only complaint? The color lasts so long and doesn't smudge, so you don't actually have to reapply it.” — RL

9 The Lengthening Lash Treatment holi (lash) growth mascara Agent Nateur $43 See On Agent Nateur “I'm always looking to enhance my lashes, so this two-in-one immediately appealed to me. Not only is it a mascara, but it's a lash serum — formulated with jojoba oil, biotin, and panthenol — that works to boost your hair growth over time. And trust: The mascara function delivers.” — RL

10 The Luxe Eye Protector Rejuvenating Eye + SPF 15 Dr. Few Skincare $175 See On Dr. Few Skincare “Plastic surgeon Dr. Julius Few recently introduced his namesake skin care line of clinical-grade formulas, and I've become hooked on his eye cream. It contains all the actives you'd want in an eye treatment, including skin-firming peptides, hydrating aloe vera and glycerin, and brightening vitamin C, but it also gives you broad-spectrum mineral-based sun protection. I love knowing that the thinnest skin on my face is both nourished and shielded from the sun, all from one product.” — RL

11 The Sun-Kissed Staple Glossier Cloud Paint Gel Cream Bronzer Sephora $22 See On Sephora “As a bronzer novice, I really appreciate how easy it is to use Glossier's new addition to its cult-fave Cloud Paint line. The creamy texture melts into your skin for a natural-looking bronze, and the pigment lasts without being streaky. It's become a daily staple in my makeup routine for its ability to add actual warmth and dimension to my winter skin.” — RL

12 The Majorly Metallic Eyeshadows ChromaLuxe Artistry Pigment PAT McGRATH LABS $35 See On PAT McGRATH LABS “You can never go wrong with a Pat McGrath eyeshadow palette, but these individual Chromaluxe shadows have me stunned. Whatever shade you go with — whether it's the copper or the deep pearlescent violet — these vibrant shimmery pigments deliver rich, creamy, absolutely gorgeous color in a flash, taking your lids from zero to party-ready real quick.” — RL

13 The Hydrating SPF Hero COOLA Refreshing Water Plumping Gel Serum Sunscreen SPF 30 Ulta $48 See On Ulta “I've never used such a pleasing-to-apply SPF before. This baby truly feels like a splash of water on the skin, and it's so lightweight that it's easy to incorporate into your routine. Broad spectrum protection and high-impact hydration? Check and check.” — RL