When most people think of Paris, they probably picture the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre, and café breakfasts. But if you’re on the French pharmacy side of TikTok, you know the real tourist attractions are the tubes and potions you can’t pronounce but will gladly embarrass yourself asking the pharmacist to grab for you.

French cosmetics have earned their crème-de-la-crème reputation for a reason. The textures are silkier, the formulas streamlined, and the standards higher. (The European Union has banned over 1,600 cosmetic ingredients — including certain parabens and animal-derived additives — while the U.S. has banned just 11.) The result? Products that tend to be gentler on the skin without sacrificing efficacy.

On my recent trip, I carved out time for a quick browse, which — in true Paris fashion — turned into a multi-pharmacy shopping spree. I felt overwhelmed by the sheer volume of good stuff — but thanks to hours of TikTok research and a few strategic recommendations from French pharmacists, I walked away with the beauty products you truly can’t miss.

Well-loved French brands like Nuxe and Caudalíe rang up at a fraction of what they cost in the States, but more magic sat behind the counter: OTC heroes like Homéoplasmine (a cult-favorite ointment), Hexomédine (an antiseptic spot treatment), and Ialuset (a hyaluronic acid cream) — all French-girl hacks for clear, glowy skin.

I spent roughly €200 (about $230 USD) and had to buy an extra checked bag before I left, but was it worth it? Absolumente. Below, a deep dive into the beauty products that made it into my suitcase — and what you’ll immediately want to add to your Paris itinerary.

1 The SPF Arguably the number-one thing to buy in France is sunscreen. Because the EU regulates SPF as a cosmetic — versus the FDA’s classification of it as a non-prescription drug — European manufacturers have access to newer, more advanced UV filters. I wanted a sunscreen with a non-greasy finish, so the pharmacist steered me toward Mediceutics’ Fluide Solaire (€30.40). The formula is semi-matte without being drying (thanks to vitamin E), rubs in with zero white cast, and layers perfectly under foundation. My skin has been drinking it up.

2 The Moisturizing Duo Caudalíe for $20? In this economy? Say no more. This moisturizing set includes a full size VinoHydra Sorbet Cream Moisturizer — which the pharmacist couldn’t recommend enough — plus a mini cleansing gel for good measure. The lightweight moisturizer features chamomile extract (produced in France) to reduce redness and hyaluronic acid for deep hydration. Yes, it’s a product you can buy in the U.S. — but should you find yourself in Paris, it’s nearly half the price.

3 The Glossier Dupe At just under €5, Homéoplasmine is cheaper than chips and apparently a staple in every European makeup artist’s bag — or so said the French woman who did my glam. The first thing she did when she arrived at my hotel room was dab a little onto my lips during skin prep. It goes on shiny, then dries down to a soft matte that isn’t gloopy — think a thinner Vaseline, which tracks given that one of the main ingredients is petroleum jelly. I immediately went to the pharmacy and bought my own tube, then quickly realized that it’s incredibly multi-use. I slathered a thick layer onto my foot calluses overnight and woke up to noticeably softer skin. Reddit has dubbed it a Glossier Balm Dotcom dupe, and every beauty editor on the trip left with at least one tube in their bag — and it’s no wonder why.

4 The Whitening Toothpaste Marvis might be best known for its fun toothpaste flavors — Jasmine, Orange Blossom, and Licorice among them — but if Europeans excel at anything, it’s drinking coffee and red wine with abandon. The pharmacist swore that the brand’s Smokers Whitening Mint paste brightens like no other, so I had to try it. I used it all week, and it steadily lifted the stains from my many Parisian coffees and glasses of red wine, while the fluoride helps with cavity prevention. Translation: more chocolate for moi. It also gets bonus points for being surprisingly gentle — no tooth sensitivity or enamel abrasion to report.

5 The Body Oil It’s a classic for a reason. Nuxe’s Huile Prodigieuse Shimmering Dry Oil (€17.49, or about $20) smells like a very expensive French woman — solar and slightly sweet — and delivers the most luminous glow. I dabbed it across my collarbones and shoulders as a final getting-ready step, and if you give the bottle a good shake, the shimmer disperses so it’s more radiant skin than full Edward Cullen. A little goes a long way — but if you’re embracing the body glitter renaissance, go forth and drench. It stays put, keeps you looking juicy all night long, and while you *can* buy it stateside, it’s noticeably more affordable in France.

6 The Nail Care Set Manucurist Paris is the buzzy nail care line that just dropped online at Sephora, so spotting it in a French pharmacy felt like fate. I picked up the Active Glow Blueberry polish ($17) and the Pale Rose Quick Dry ($15). The vegan, plant-based formulas give a sheer, jelly-like coverage — but more importantly, they strengthen your nails over time. The Pale Rose shade, in particular, delivers that perfect soap nail look without any curing necessary. Très chic and simple. These weren’t necessarily cheaper overseas, but when in Paris… why not?

7 The Spot Treatment Whenever I travel, I always end up with a pimple on the plane. (Call it my version of a carry-on.) So the first thing I did upon landing in Paris was grab Hexomédine — the OTC antiseptic French girls swear by for spot treatment. Just dip a Q-tip in the liquid, let it dry for 15 minutes, then follow with your usual skin care. I used it before bed and again in the morning, and after a day or two, my blemish had completely vanished. (Reddit fans say it even works on cystic acne and ingrown hairs.) As an antibacterial, it eliminates germs and essentially dries pimples from the outside-in. Rumor has it the shelf life is only 15 days, but most French pharmacists agree that if you avoid cross-contamination — aka, use a fresh Q-tip each time you dip in — it can last much longer. Or at least until your next trip to Paris.

8 The Brightening Peel Mask I couldn’t leave Paris without stocking up on Caudalíe. The prices were genuinely mind-blowing for an American skin care lover who’s been splurging on these holy grails. The Vinoperfect line lives up to its name — if you’ve tried the serum, you already know — and the Glycolic Peel Mask is no exception. The formula is remarkably gentle for the payoff, combining natural AHAs to lift dead skin cells with the brand’s cult-favorite viniferine to brighten dark spots. Safe to say, it’s earned a spot in my weekly skin reset ritual — even if repurchasing it for $42 back home might sting a little.