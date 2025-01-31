Beauty
12 Game-Changing Beauty Launches Our Editors Loved This Month
Featuring a magical dark circle solution and luxe body butter.
Benefit; Versed
Although 2025 has just begun, the beauty industry has already started the year off with a bang. A long list of covetable and innovative launches have entered the shelves, many of which have quickly become nonnegotiable staples in Bustle editors' routines.
Seasonal skin woes have clearly been top of mind, as brands like The Inkey List, Josie Maran, and Sol de Janeiro all introduced extra moisturizing treatments this month. On the makeup front, Rhode stans were finally graced with Hailey Bieber’s highly anticipated take on lip liner. Plus, the concealer category is seeing creative ways to even your complexion, thanks to newness from both Kosas and Lisa Eldridge. Cult favorites like Benefit, Versed, and Summer Fridays also had exciting launches, while fragrance brand Cyklar came out with sensual perfume oils for on-the-go application.
This is only scratching the surface of January’s best beauty launches. Ahead, a roundup of the month’s most exciting new skin, body care, makeup, and fragrance products, as curated by Bustle’s beauty team. Happy shopping.
1The Dewy Lip Tint
“A tinted lip balm hates to see me coming. Typology’s latest has quickly become my go-to because it’s packed with hydration (thanks to hyaluronic acid and ceramides) that quenches my dry pout. Beyond being truly replenishing, the colors are gorgeous — they go on sheer but they’re buildable... and you can apply the pigment to your cheeks, too. It’s a multitasking hero and perfect for instantly elevating my no-makeup days.” — Rachel Lapidos, senior beauty editor
2The Daily SPF Essential
“This might be the most undetectable sunscreen I’ve ever tried — which means it’s incredible. It applies without leaving a trace, yet gives you SPF 50 protection and a hefty dose of hydration by way of ceramides, amino acids, and bisabolol. It’s so gentle, wears amazingly under makeup, and even gives your skin a subtle glow. I can’t recommend it enough.” — RL
3The Dark Circle MVP
“Now that I’m a mom and good sleep isn’t on the table anymore, dark circles are regular residents on my face. Love that for me. Thankfully, Kosas has created the ultimate remedy for keeping them a secret: a color corrector-slash-serum that makes you look alive again. With depuffing caffeine and skin-smoothing peptides, this special concealer works double duty. Every time I apply it, I’m amazed at how good it is at making me look well-rested.” — RL
4The Skin Soother
“At this point, everyone knows how important it is to support the skin barrier. Whether yours needs some TLC or your complexion is just dry or dehydrated, this new serum from The INKEY List is a godsend. Besides hyaluronic acid, it contains ceramides and ectoin for major skin soothing. The second I apply it, my face feels more plump and bouncy, as if it just chugged a Stanley cup of water. It’s a wintertime must.” — RL
5The Magic Concealer
“I’ve never met a concealer like this. Makeup artist Lisa Eldridge has been known for her micro concealing method, and she’s now graced the shelves with a pencil that makes the application technique foolproof. The pigment is creamy, offers full coverage, and stays put. Its precision allows me to hide my post-acne marks better than I ever have before, which means it’s a major win in my heart.” — RL
6The Must-Have Liner
“Hailey Bieber has really outdone herself with this one. I’ve tried a lot of lip liners, but I can honestly say that none compare to the Peptide Lip Shape. It’s so incredibly creamy, glides on like a dream, and delivers gorgeous, long-lasting color payoff. The silicone blender on the end is just the brilliant cherry on top.” — RL
7The Your-Lips-But-Better Tint
“The Summer Fridays Dream Lip Oil is one of my faves — and this month, the brand welcomed four new shades to the collection. Right away, the lightest hue, Bare Sand, has become my daily staple, as it pairs perfectly with a darker-neutral liner for the ideal ‘gym lip’ combo. If you want a hydrating tint that works overtime as a lip treatment and a gloss, this is it.” — Olivia Rose Rushing, beauty writer, Bustle
8The Seductively Sweet Perfume Oil
“This month, Cyklar dropped eight perfume oils in luxe, amber-hued glass bottles that are perfect for throwing in your purse. Sacred Santal has quickly become my personal fave from the collection with its alluring notes of subtly-spiced ambrette, velvet musk, and complex woods. I love layering it with Vanilla Verve for some added sweetness and warmth.” — ORR
9The Luxe Body Butter
“After three weeks of using this body butter, I can confidently say that my skin has never felt more smooth or soft. I get really dry in the winter, and no lotion has been able to help my skin retain moisture like the Josie Maran Pink Algae Body Butter. I apply it every night before bed, and my limbs stay incredibly supple the next day. It also leaves a stunning shine on the skin, so you can skip the body oil if you add this to your routine.” — Jordan Murray, associate beauty editor
10The Drama-Giving Mascara
“Ever since its launch in 2023, Benefits's Fan Fest Mascara has held the top spot on my favorites list because of how well it lengthens my lashes. However, the new BADGal Bounce Volumizing Mascara just bumped it to number two. As the name implies, this one provides unmatched volume that makes your lashes not only look longer, but appear more lush and full. With sensitive eyes, I've always been scared of getting lash extensions, so I'm constantly looking for a mascara that'll give me the same effect. This one makes me look like I have falsies on. Jaw-dropping is the best word to describe its efficacy.” — JM
11The Softening Body Oil
“On Sunday self-care nights, I always reach for an oil to use with my body gua sha. I've tried several options, but none have yielded results as great as the Elasti-Body Oil by Sol de Janeiro. The oil stays true to its promise of boosting elasticity, and I've noticed that my skin feels more bouncy and smooth after regular use. Plus, the squalane and Cacay oil-packed formula is ultra-hydrating, leaving an even complexion and zero dryness.” — JM
12The Hydrating Body Wash
“When it comes to body washes, I usually stick to creamy formulas since foaming ones tend to make my skin feel stripped. The new Method Foaming Body Wash, however, is the opposite of drying. The glycerin and aloe vera work to soften the skin without sacrificing that cleansing touch that makes you feel like your body wash is actually working.” — JM