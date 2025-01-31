Although 2025 has just begun, the beauty industry has already started the year off with a bang. A long list of covetable and innovative launches have entered the shelves, many of which have quickly become nonnegotiable staples in Bustle editors' routines.

Seasonal skin woes have clearly been top of mind, as brands like The Inkey List, Josie Maran, and Sol de Janeiro all introduced extra moisturizing treatments this month. On the makeup front, Rhode stans were finally graced with Hailey Bieber’s highly anticipated take on lip liner. Plus, the concealer category is seeing creative ways to even your complexion, thanks to newness from both Kosas and Lisa Eldridge. Cult favorites like Benefit, Versed, and Summer Fridays also had exciting launches, while fragrance brand Cyklar came out with sensual perfume oils for on-the-go application.

This is only scratching the surface of January’s best beauty launches. Ahead, a roundup of the month’s most exciting new skin, body care, makeup, and fragrance products, as curated by Bustle’s beauty team. Happy shopping.

1 The Dewy Lip Tint T41 - Replenishing Lip Balm Typology $39.90 See On Typology “A tinted lip balm hates to see me coming. Typology’s latest has quickly become my go-to because it’s packed with hydration (thanks to hyaluronic acid and ceramides) that quenches my dry pout. Beyond being truly replenishing, the colors are gorgeous — they go on sheer but they’re buildable... and you can apply the pigment to your cheeks, too. It’s a multitasking hero and perfect for instantly elevating my no-makeup days.” — Rachel Lapidos, senior beauty editor

2 The Daily SPF Essential Good Defense Daily Sunscreen SPF 50 Versed $19.99 See On Versed “This might be the most undetectable sunscreen I’ve ever tried — which means it’s incredible. It applies without leaving a trace, yet gives you SPF 50 protection and a hefty dose of hydration by way of ceramides, amino acids, and bisabolol. It’s so gentle, wears amazingly under makeup, and even gives your skin a subtle glow. I can’t recommend it enough.” — RL

3 The Dark Circle MVP Kosas Revealer Extra Bright Serum-Powered Color Corrector Sephora $32 See On Sephora “Now that I’m a mom and good sleep isn’t on the table anymore, dark circles are regular residents on my face. Love that for me. Thankfully, Kosas has created the ultimate remedy for keeping them a secret: a color corrector-slash-serum that makes you look alive again. With depuffing caffeine and skin-smoothing peptides, this special concealer works double duty. Every time I apply it, I’m amazed at how good it is at making me look well-rested.” — RL

4 The Skin Soother The INKEY List Ectoin Hydro-Barrier Serum Sephora $15 See On Sephora “At this point, everyone knows how important it is to support the skin barrier. Whether yours needs some TLC or your complexion is just dry or dehydrated, this new serum from The INKEY List is a godsend. Besides hyaluronic acid, it contains ceramides and ectoin for major skin soothing. The second I apply it, my face feels more plump and bouncy, as if it just chugged a Stanley cup of water. It’s a wintertime must.” — RL

5 The Magic Concealer Pinpoint Concealer Micro Correcting Pencil Lisa Eldridge $34 See On Lisa Eldridge “I’ve never met a concealer like this. Makeup artist Lisa Eldridge has been known for her micro concealing method, and she’s now graced the shelves with a pencil that makes the application technique foolproof. The pigment is creamy, offers full coverage, and stays put. Its precision allows me to hide my post-acne marks better than I ever have before, which means it’s a major win in my heart.” — RL

6 The Must-Have Liner Peptide Lip Shape Rhode $24 See On Rhode “Hailey Bieber has really outdone herself with this one. I’ve tried a lot of lip liners, but I can honestly say that none compare to the Peptide Lip Shape. It’s so incredibly creamy, glides on like a dream, and delivers gorgeous, long-lasting color payoff. The silicone blender on the end is just the brilliant cherry on top.” — RL

8 The Seductively Sweet Perfume Oil Sacred Santal Perfume Oil Cyklar $24 See On Cyklar “This month, Cyklar dropped eight perfume oils in luxe, amber-hued glass bottles that are perfect for throwing in your purse. Sacred Santal has quickly become my personal fave from the collection with its alluring notes of subtly-spiced ambrette, velvet musk, and complex woods. I love layering it with Vanilla Verve for some added sweetness and warmth.” — ORR

9 The Luxe Body Butter Pink Algae Pro-Retinol Body Butter Josie Maran $42 See On Josie Maran “After three weeks of using this body butter, I can confidently say that my skin has never felt more smooth or soft. I get really dry in the winter, and no lotion has been able to help my skin retain moisture like the Josie Maran Pink Algae Body Butter. I apply it every night before bed, and my limbs stay incredibly supple the next day. It also leaves a stunning shine on the skin, so you can skip the body oil if you add this to your routine.” — Jordan Murray, associate beauty editor

10 The Drama-Giving Mascara Benefit Cosmetics BADGal Bounce Volumizing Mascara Sephora $29 See On Sephora “Ever since its launch in 2023, Benefits's Fan Fest Mascara has held the top spot on my favorites list because of how well it lengthens my lashes. However, the new BADGal Bounce Volumizing Mascara just bumped it to number two. As the name implies, this one provides unmatched volume that makes your lashes not only look longer, but appear more lush and full. With sensitive eyes, I've always been scared of getting lash extensions, so I'm constantly looking for a mascara that'll give me the same effect. This one makes me look like I have falsies on. Jaw-dropping is the best word to describe its efficacy.” — JM

11 The Softening Body Oil Sol de Janeiro Beija Flor Body Oil Sephora $52 See On Sephora “On Sunday self-care nights, I always reach for an oil to use with my body gua sha. I've tried several options, but none have yielded results as great as the Elasti-Body Oil by Sol de Janeiro. The oil stays true to its promise of boosting elasticity, and I've noticed that my skin feels more bouncy and smooth after regular use. Plus, the squalane and Cacay oil-packed formula is ultra-hydrating, leaving an even complexion and zero dryness.” — JM