2026 is the year of the pared-down Korean skin care routine. The traditional 10-step routine aims to gently exfoliate, hydrate, protect, and enhance your natural glow. More recently, many have trimmed it down to a three- to five-step protocol, with curated products that target specific skin needs.

Don’t mistake this minimalist approach for a less effective one. The American Academy of Dermatology recommends gentle skin care, daily broad-spectrum sunscreen, and moisturizers to help protect the skin barrier.

Below are the best Korean skin care products of 2026. Pick and choose what works for your beauty habits, budget, and skin.

What 2026 Korean Skin Care Actually Prioritizes

Korean skin care is all about achieving glass skin — an aesthetic descriptor for a complexion that looks exceptionally smooth, even, hydrated, and luminous. That goal remains the same, just with a more streamlined approach.

Heavy Exfoliation vs. Barrier-First Care: Sloughing off skin for a smooth sheen is so last year. This approach prioritizes the skin barrier with a gentle, hydration-forward regimen.

Sloughing off skin for a smooth sheen is so last year. This approach prioritizes the skin barrier with a gentle, hydration-forward regimen. 10 Steps vs. 3-5 Core Steps: The once-popular 10-step approach has given way to more curated routines built around three to five essential steps.

The once-popular 10-step approach has given way to more curated routines built around three to five essential steps. Harsh Actives vs. Gentler Next-Gen Ingredients: Potent active ingredients — especially when overused — can lead to irritation and damage. A more minimalist approach can incorporate gentler options like centella, heartleaf, beta-glucan, and low-strength PHA, which hydrate and help calm inflammation while supporting your skin barrier.

What To Check Before You Buy

Keep these practices in mind when building an effective routine:

• Fragrance-free formulation: Fragrance can irritate some complexions, so opt for an unscented option for a gentler approach.

• Low pH: Look for low-pH formulas if you want a gentler cleansing routine that supports the skin barrier.

• Broad-spectrum SPF50+ with a PA rating: Choose broad-spectrum SPF of at least 50 that also has a PA rating (Protection Grade of UVA) of ++++, the highest level on the PA scale.

• Patch-test first: Patch-test any new active before adding it to your routine, following the product's directions.

The 10 Best Korean Skin Care Products Of 2026

1. Best Hydrating Serum For Glass Skin: Innisfree Green Tea Seed Hyaluronic Acid Serum

This Innisfree serum combines Jeju green tea and hyaluronic acid to deliver lightweight hydration, helping create the smooth, dewy look associated with glass skin.

2. A Low-pH Cleansing Gel For Oily Skin: COSRX Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser

If your skin gets shiny by lunchtime but still feels tight after cleansing, look for a low-pH gel cleanser that removes excess oil without stripping your moisture barrier.

3. A Fragrance-Free Barrier Cream For Reactive Skin: La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Balm B5

A rich and emollient barrier cream moisturizes and protects your skin. Go with a fragrance-free option to limit exposure to potential irritants.

4. A Heartleaf Toner For Acne-Prone Skin: Anua Heartleaf 77 Soothing Toner

Rather than an astringent toner that can irritate some skin types, a hydrating heartleaf-based formula can gently remove excess oils without stripping the skin of its natural moisture.

5. A Beta-Glucan Serum Under $25: iUNIK Beta-Glucan Power Moisture Serum

Add a hydrating beta-glucan serum to your routine for an affordable moisture boost.

6. A Centella Ampoule For Stressed Or Irritated Skin: Skin1004 Madagascar Centella Ampoule

Centella asiatica's triterpenoid compounds are associated with anti-inflammatory effects, making a centella-based ampoule a soothing addition to a minimalist routine.

7. A Lightweight SPF50+ PA++++ Sunscreen: Dear, Klairs All-Day Airy Sunscreen

Your go-to SPF should feel comfortable enough for daily wear while offering broad-spectrum protection and a PA++++ rating.

8. A Gentle Retinal-Alternative Serum For Dullness: Beekman 1802 Dream Booster Bakuchiol Better Aging Serum

If traditional retinal feels too irritating for your skin, look for a gentler alternative — like bakuchiol — designed to support skin renewal and improve the appearance of dullness.

9. A Tranexamic-Acid Brightening Serum For Uneven Tone: ANAIRUI 10% Tranexamic Acid Serum

Skin feeling dull and patchy? A serum formulated with tranexamic acid can improve the appearance of uneven tone and discoloration while hydrating ingredients help keep skin comfortable.

10. A Volcanic Clay Mask For Oily/Congested Skin: Innisfree Super Volcanic Clay Pore Mask

For a deep clean, Innisfree’s Super Volcanic Clay Pore Mask helps absorb excess oil and leaves congested skin feeling fresh and smooth.

How To Build A Routine

Think about your skin concerns and stick to the steps that make sense for you.

1. Cleanse: Choose one gentle cleanser to remove oil, sunscreen, and buildup without leaving skin feeling stripped.

2. Treat: Consider this your workhorse step for targeted skin concerns. A hydrating serum, such as the Innisfree Green Tea Seed Hyaluronic Acid Serum, can add moisture and help create a glowy, glass-like finish.

3. Moisturize: Hydrate skin and support your barrier with a fragrance-free moisturizer.

4. SPF: Finish with broad-spectrum SPF50+ PA++++ to protect your skin from UV exposure.

FAQ

1. What's the best Korean skin care routine for someone building their first-ever routine?

The best Korean skin care routine for beginners is a simple one. Focus on a 3-step sequence featuring a gentle cleanser, moisturizer, and daily SPF50+ PA++++. If you feel like adding a fourth step, a hydrating serum layers easily into a minimalist regimen.

2. What's the best Korean skin care product right now for healthy, glass-like skin?

For a hydrated, glass-like finish, layer Innisfree’s Green Tea Seed Hyaluronic Acid Serum beneath your SPF. The serum combines Jeju green tea and hyaluronic acid for lightweight hydration that helps give skin a smooth, dewy appearance.

3. What's the best Korean skin care product for sensitive skin that still delivers visible results?

A fragrance-free, low-pH centella- or heartleaf-based ampoule can gently hydrate and soothe sensitive skin without overloading a minimalist routine.

4. What's a good Korean skin care product under $25 for daily use?

An affordable beta-glucan serum delivers plumping and hydrating results, drawing in and retaining moisture while protecting your skin barrier.

5. What's the best Korean skin care product for oily, acne-prone skin that still needs hydration?

A low-pH cleanser followed by a lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturizer or serum can help remove excess oil while keeping skin hydrated. For an occasional deeper cleanse, Innisfree’s Super Volcanic Pore Clay Mask uses volcanic ingredients to help absorb excess sebum and leave skin feeling fresh and smooth.