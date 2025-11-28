November is that strange in-between month — not quite full holiday frenzy, but definitely past the point of pretending that your beauty routine doesn’t need a refresh. Call it the sun setting at 5 p.m. or the cold air and Christmas lights, but everyone is craving more moisture, more sparkle, more TLC.

This month’s lineup covers the full spectrum, from drugstore steals to the kind of splurges you can write off as a gift to yourself. Reusable under-eye patches that will make you look more awake, a lip stain-serum hybrid that somehow survives your third coffee and keeps your pout from cracking in the wind, and a festive satin pillowcase that protects your hair and doubles as holiday décor — it’s all here. And for the glam girls, there’s a serum foundation, a shimmer shadow, and a limited edition Dyson Airwrap that brings salon energy to your vanity.

No matter your budget or bandwidth, upgrading your routine is the perfect way to prioritize yourself before the madness really starts. Ahead, Bustle editors round up the November beauty launches that are sure to give you a little extra self-care inspo.

1 The Plumping Serum The Ordinary Volufiline Plumping Serum Ulta $21.40 See On Ulta “This new serum from The Ordinary has been called ‘Botox in a bottle,’ and I can’t say I disagree. I’ve been applying the product around my eyes, neck, and nasolabial folds and — thanks to volufiline, a plant-based extract that’s getting popular in skin care right now — all the areas I treat look exceptionally plumper and less wrinkled. Better yet, a bottle of this will last you forever (or two months if you use it every night as I do) and costs less than two units of Botox. Girl math: I’ll technically be saving money by re-buying this.” — Emma Stout, beauty writer

2 The Lip Stain Paradise Hyaluron Tint Lip Stain Serum L'Oreal $13.99 See On L'Oreal Paris “It’s hard for me to get excited about a new lip product, but this stain serum from L’Oreal is an exception. It applies like a jelly gloss, the K-beauty-inspired finish that most lippies deliver nowadays. But what sets this product apart is how it dries down. The juicy serum turns into a blurred matte, perfect for that ‘just-been-kissed’ look. Plus, with its infusion of glycerin and jojoba, it leaves an even distribution of both color and hydration as it sets — no need to fuss with reapplying it throughout the day.” — ES

3 The Skin Care-First Foundation Silk Serum Foundation Outside In $64 See On Outside In “Outside In is the latest beauty venture from Hourglass Cosmetics creator Carisa Janes, who is focusing on makeup as skin care with the release of this silk serum foundation. The finish is similar to Glossier’s Perfecting Skin Tint — lightweight, hydrating, your-skin-but-better — with *slightly* better pigment payoff, IMO. Not to mention, the formula contains active levels of niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, so your complexion will become more radiant while you wear it. Covering my dark spots while also treating them is an obvious win-win in my book.” — ES

4 The Satin Pillowcase The Grinch x Kitsch Standard Satin Pillowcase Ulta $22 See On Ulta “I’m a sucker for seasonal bedsheets, and this Cindy Lou Who-printed pillowcase from Kitsch is really hitting the spot this year. It’s fun, girly, festive — and if you’ve never owned a satin pillowcase, get ready for your life to change for the better. I swapped out my old cotton one and have never woken up with my hair feeling so soft and frizz-free. I think even The Grinch’s heart would grow for this one.” — ES

5 The Lightweight Concealer The Illusionist Concealer About Face $22 See On About Face “There’s nothing worse than a cakey concealer, and About Face’s new release stays far away from that category. The Illusionist Concealer delivers a velvety natural finish that blurs fine lines rather than settling into the creases. Dare I say it’s the perfect Haus Labs dupe?” — ES

6 The Reusable Eye Masks Reusable Eye Masks Lendava Skin $25 See On Lendava “I love the feeling of eye masks, but I can’t justify using them every day because of the price point. Thankfully, Lendava solved that problem with their reusable silicone ones. The trick is, they don’t have any product on them — you simply put on your favorite under-eye cream or treatment, then lay the pads on top. It comes in a pack of four: one set for morning and the other for night. After using, wash with warm water and soap. The patches boost the effects of your skin care by holding the product in place and allowing for deeper absorption. Clearly, eye masks don’t have to be a special-occasion treat anymore.” — ES

7 The Shimmer Shadow Jelly Shine Eye Shadow MAC Cosmetics $30 See On MAC “Do I have too much shimmer in my makeup bag? Probably. Do I need this limited edition Jelly Shine shadow from MAC? Absolutely. I swatched this in the store, and I haven’t been able to stop thinking about it since — especially the shade Ice List. It’s a pale baby pink swirled with rose gold chrome, and gives that effortlessly frosty Y2K effect with just one swipe. My only regret is not buying it sooner.” — ES

8 The Tubing Mascara CoverGirl Eye Enhancer Wrap Tubing Mascara Ulta $12.99 $9.09 $9.09 See On Ulta “Tubing mascaras have been all the rage this year, and rightfully so. They offer length without sacrificing lash health — the product essentially forms a protective tube around each strand that easily slides off at the end of the day. As in, no more losing lashes in the removal process. The only problem? They tend to be more expensive. Well, not anymore. CoverGirl’s new tubing eye enhancer gives the same results at a lower price point — seriously upping the ante on what a drugstore mascara should deliver.” — ES

9 The Styling Milk Gisou Honey Milk 5-in-1 Styling Cream Sephora $29 See On Sephora “This is slowly becoming one of my can’t-live-without hair prepping products. It’s truly the Swiss Army knife of styling creams, giving heat protection, hydration, shine, frizz control, and flexible hold all in one tube. My hair is medium in thickness, but I struggle with frizz and frayed ends. With this cream, everything looks noticeably smoother, and my blowouts hold so much better. I use just a dime-sized amount from roots to ends before styling, and the difference is undeniable. Formulated with the brand’s signature Mirsalehi honey, sourced from founder Negin Mirsalehi’s sixth-generation family beekeeping garden, plus strengthening milk protein, it leaves my strands looking and feeling incredibly nourished and luscious every single time.” — Shyema Azam, beauty director, branded content

10 The Airbrushed Powder ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr Bouclé Silk Airbrushed Talc-Free Finishing Powder Sephora $40 See On Sephora “I’m convinced if you don’t like this product, you’re using it wrong. While it might look like a setting powder, this is truly a blurring finishing powder. It’s a hand-baked formula that blends and adds dimension with just a light application. I go a shade lighter for my undereyes, and after I conceal and set my powder, I do a light veil of this to blur any creasing, and the difference is incredible. Layering it over powder is key. The 12-hour wear really holds up too.” — SA

11 The Ergonomic Liner The Easy Way Effortless Lip Liner Tilt Beauty $26 $20 $20 See On Tilt Beauty “This whole line is about creating ergonomically, refillable packaging that makes makeup more accessible, especially for people with chronic pain. I love how effortless this lip liner is to use. The creamy, smooth-glide formula gives precise definition without any tugging, and the velvety finish makes my lips look instantly fuller. The cushioned, non-slip grip makes it incredibly easy to control, and knowing it’s the first lip liner recognized by both the National Psoriasis Foundation and the Arthritis Foundation just proves how thoughtfully designed and truly accessible it is for everyone. I’ve been using it in shade From Scratch almost daily.” — SA

12 The Holiday Hair Tool Airwrap i.d. Multi-styler and Dryer - Holiday Edition Dyson $649.99 $499.99 $499.99 See On Dyson “As someone who has relied on weekly blowouts for as long as I can remember, let me be clear: this tool has saved me more time and money than anything else in my beauty closet. The Bluetooth feature enables you to create your own ‘hair recipe’ so your curls are perfect each time with a click of a button — so convenient for last-minute holiday plans or date night.” — Samantha Nik, associate director of brand experience

13 The Jelly Lip Gloss Unreal Lips Healthy Glow Nectar Oil Charlotte Tilbury $25 See On Charlotte Tilbury “This all-new lip gloss in a nostalgic flavor takes me back to the Juicy Tubes era of my youth. With a magical pH-powered color completely customized to your lips, the whole group chat can get this — yet it will never look like you compared notes, like you did in high school.” — SN

14 The Aromatherapeutic Roll-On Saje Peppermint Halo Cooling Oil Ulta $36 See On Ulta “When I heard Miranda Kerr speak about her secret peppermint beauty hack on a podcast, I knew I had to get my hands on it — and this all-natural essential oil delivers. As the Victoria’s Secret angel claims, a dab on the pulse points of the wrists and neck — or just a simple inhale — helps calm the nervous system and reduce headaches. Talk about beauty from the inside out.” — SN

15 The Multichrome Eyeliner Liquid Chrome Lune Liner Violette_FR $34 See On Violette_FR “I’ve found the ultimate holiday makeup essential: a liquid eyeliner with a super-fine tip for easy application and a bold, eye-catching sheen in just one swipe. I tried the holographic Cuivre 29—a copper shot through with pink, green, and gold—before dinner and instantly got compliments. It’s the coolest way to add a festive, iridescent pop to your glam.” — Rachel Lapidos, deputy beauty editor

16 The Hydrating Toner Thirst Burst Pore-fecting Toner e.l.f. Cosmetics $12 See On e.l.f. Cosmetics “I don’t really use toners until this time of year, when my skin becomes extra dry and ravaged by the elements. Not just any toner, though — I need something juicy and hydrating enough to keep my complexion plump. Enter: e.l.f.’s new Thirst Burst formula, which uses hibiscus extract to restore your skin barrier. It also gently exfoliates via salicylic acid, but in the softest way — leaving my face glowy and soft despite the weather.” — RL