Beauty
21 October 2025 Beauty Launches That Demand Your Attention
Including a lipstick pen and blush palette.
Kulfi; Alia
It’s only Halloween, but beauty brands are deep in gift-giving season — which is great for shoppers, because October delivered some seriously impressive launches.
The big hitters served up self-care with a side of glam, offering everything from cozy-night-in staples to party-ready must-haves. For the hibernators, Supersuite’s shower scrub — an oat-based exfoliator that leaves skin soft and pajamas somehow cozier — is a must for your at-home spa lineup. Follow it up with Maelove’s firming neck cream and Nivea’s body serum-lotion to lock in hydration that lasts all day.
The moisturizing momentum continued in the lip category, where ultra-glossy finishes ruled — e.l.f.’s Glow Reviver balm and Iota’s pistachio-flavored lip treatment among them. Over in the fragrance world, Emi Jay’s Toasted Sugar hair mist and Alia’s Scene Stealer nailed the sweet-but-fiery gourmand vibe that goes perfectly with colder weather. And for those already planning their festive looks, there’s no shortage of shimmer. Think creamy metallic eyeshadows and rose gold blushes — the season to go big is officially here.
Ahead, Bustle editors round up the October beauty launches that lived up to the hype — just in time to snuggle (or sparkle) your way through the holidays.
1The Lip Balm
“Fall is my favorite season — just not for my lips. The colder weather always leaves them dry and cracked, which is why I’ve been reaching for this Kulfi lip gloss more and more lately. It’s packed with vitamin E and ceramides, so it feels incredibly moisturizing without being sticky, and it has the right hint of color to make your lips look hydrated and juicy, too. Worth noting that if the moment calls for it, it also tastes amazing— each one is flavored to match its snack-inspired shade name.” — Shyema Azam, beauty director, branded content
2The Eye Cream
“I have incredibly sensitive under-eye skin that tends to react to most formulas, so I'm picky — but this one from Infuse has given me hope. Like the rest of the line, its star ingredient is the antioxidant-rich yerba mate, which is something you don’t see often in skin care. It’s also loaded with caffeine to help depuff. I’ve been using it morning and night, and it’s made a noticeable difference in helping me look more awake by smoothing and calming my under-eye area.” — SA
3The Skin Soother
“I recently got a PICO laser treatment done, and even with some light numbing, my skin was pink afterward and needed some extra TLC. This lightweight gel was magic, and helped to instantly cool and calm my face right after. That’s thanks to its biotech active DHK, derived from prickly pear cactus, which helps skin recover even faster than vitamin C. I love the roller tip that feels so relaxing as you apply. If you get in-office treatments often, or need to ease the side effects of sunburns, windburns, or general dryness, this product is worth checking out.” — SA
4The Creamy Eyeshadow
“I am a Merit stan — their products simplify my routine so I can look effortlessly put-together in seconds. I’m usually not an everyday eyeshadow person, but the Solo Shadow Sheens may have turned that around. They add the perfect amount of sheen to your lids without looking overdone. It’s a weightless formula that blends into your skin seamlessly, but catches the light in the prettiest way. I’m obsessed with how each shade is inspired by cool-toned ’90s neutrals. It's nostalgic and modern in the best way.” — SA
5The Tinted Lip Gloss
“You will never catch me outside, especially in the winter, without a lip gloss in my purse. But the only thing worse than forgetting your lippie is having one that’s really sticky. This Glow Reviver glides on with the perfect amount of slip — thick enough to moisturize, with a touchable finish. The tried-and-true formula launched two new shades: Peach Ring, a beige-y orange, and Cotton Candy Crush, a baby pink. The best part? They taste exactly how they sound.” — Emma Stout, beauty writer
6The Hair Fragrance
“If you’re like me and want to smell like a dessert — particularly crème brûlée — this product is for you. Full disclosure: I went to Sephora before a date and sprayed this on my hair, and I could still smell it the morning after. It’s warm and sweet, but not overwhelmingly so. Hints of bergamot and jasmine cut the richness of the sugar and vanilla notes in a way that’s extremely wearable for day and night. Everything Emi Jay makes is adorable — imagine a matching moment with their Toasted Sugar hairbrush line. Plus, the mist contains ingredients like aloe vera and glycerin to help reduce frizz. Needless to say, I bought it immediately.” — ES
7The Lipstick Pen
“Listen, I’m normally a gloss-and-go kind of girl, but this Refy lipstick has changed that for me. It has a clicker applicator, making the buildable shades easy to swipe on. Since I’m a lipstick novice, I preferred it with one click for a sheer, glossy finish. The color I’m most drawn to is Maple, a rich mahogany red, but all the shade options — which skew on the warmer side — could be complementary to a variety of skin tones. With three clicks, the satin finish really comes through; it’s somewhere between matte and gloss. The formula, which contains vitamin E and macadamia oil, leaves my lips feeling hydrated and plump. If you want a moisturizing lipstick for the winter, these feel just right.” — ES
8The Shampoo & Conditioner Duo
“Founded by entrepreneurial sisters Alina and Inessa Vike, this shampoo and conditioner line is the science-backed and floral-scented secret behind their own dream-worthy locks. I love that the formula actually works on strengthening the hair follicles from the inside out.” — Samantha Nik, associate director of brand experience
9The Face Cleanser
“A chic and new take on a traditional cleansing balm, this mousse is the perfect, super satisfying way to remove layers of makeup in these colder months — and also our Halloween glam.” — SN
10The Lip Treatment
“This lip gloss is the café-scented cosmetic your beauty routine has been waiting for. Inspired by Táche’s viral pistachio milk latte, the often slept-on fragrance note and ingredient is the source of a hydrating and plumping gloss, fit for a coffee date or night out.” — SN
11The Under-Eye Patches
“Alas, Hailey does it again with her cheeky branded eye patches that are as icy-cool as they are selfie-worthy. The blend of caffeine and peptides works to reduce puffy winter under-eyes, and also helps smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles for makeup prep. Win-win.” — SN
12The Warm Floral Fragrance
“They say dress for the part you want – and if the same applies to scent, this new warm floral fragrance from Michelle Pfeiffer’s iconic line would be the equivalent of ‘Rich Wife Makes Marry Me Chicken.’” — SN
13The Blush Trio
“Morphe’s Cheek Thrills is basically a palette just for blush. It features three textures — a balm, satin cream, and powder — so you can customize your perfect flush. Each one has great color payoff and blends like a dream. As someone who spends way too long debating which blush to use every morning, this turns that daunting task into a fun, easy way to experiment with pretty shades on my cheeks.” — Rachel Lapidos, deputy beauty editor
14The Hydrating Serum
“Allies of Skin is *not* messing around with this hydration serum. Dry skin will shake in the presence of its jam-packed ingredient roster — featuring beta glucan, ceramides, a polysaccharide complex, resveratrol, and carnosine (whew), which work as a defense system for your skin barrier. All that’s left is a smooth, juicily moisturized complexion.” — RL
15The Body Lotion
“Though your limbs are covered this time of year, that doesn’t mean they don’t need some TLC. This intensive lotion, starring a high concentration of CoQ10, delivers long-lasting hydration but feels as light as a serum. It’s a wintertime essential.” — RL
16The Lengthening Mascara
“I ride for drugstore mascaras, and this one is my new fave. With over 300 sculpting bristles, it truly gives the appearance of lash extensions — an eye-opening effect that lasts all day long.” — RL
17The Shower Scrub
“I’ve never been picky about scrubs, but this one has me rethinking my standards. Made with real quartz, soothing oat extract, and antioxidant-rich coffee, it gently exfoliates and creates a soft, creamy lather that leaves skin smooth as butter. The sweet, fruity scent makes the whole shower experience even more satisfying.” — RL
18The Cushion Foundation
“Powder foundations have never been my thing, but this one from Sheglam isn’t your typical formula. It feels like a liquid, but morphs into a velvet-y powder that smooths your skin for a blurred, softly matte finish — one that lasts from day to night. As a bonus, it’s infused with nourishing ingredients, so it feels as good as it looks.” — RL
19The Neck Cream
“At my age, I no longer ignore the skin on my neck. Maelove’s new treatment for the area is a quiet workhorse: With copper tripeptide-1, niacinamide, and licorice root extract, it works to soften lines while firming and hydrating. I’ve noticed a subtle difference since I began using it — definitely a fan.” — RL
20The Retinol-Like Serum
“I’m newly obsessed with this serum from Lili Reinhart’s brand, Personal Day. It contains adapinoid, a retinol alternative that delivers the same line-smoothing benefits without the annoying side effects. Since using it every night, my skin looks brighter and plumper — now it’s an MVP of my routine.” — RL
21The Sultry Perfume
“Roxie Nafousi, known online as the queen of manifestation, recently introduced a fragrance line that definitely deserves your attention. I’ve been obsessed with Scene Stealer since the first spritz: It has top notes of bergamot and saffron, a heart of jasmine and amberwood, and a grounding base of musk, patchouli, moss, and maltol. IMO, it’s utterly enticing, sultry, and stunning — I just can’t get enough.” — RL