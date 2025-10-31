It’s only Halloween, but beauty brands are deep in gift-giving season — which is great for shoppers, because October delivered some seriously impressive launches.

The big hitters served up self-care with a side of glam, offering everything from cozy-night-in staples to party-ready must-haves. For the hibernators, Supersuite’s shower scrub — an oat-based exfoliator that leaves skin soft and pajamas somehow cozier — is a must for your at-home spa lineup. Follow it up with Maelove’s firming neck cream and Nivea’s body serum-lotion to lock in hydration that lasts all day.

The moisturizing momentum continued in the lip category, where ultra-glossy finishes ruled — e.l.f.’s Glow Reviver balm and Iota’s pistachio-flavored lip treatment among them. Over in the fragrance world, Emi Jay’s Toasted Sugar hair mist and Alia’s Scene Stealer nailed the sweet-but-fiery gourmand vibe that goes perfectly with colder weather. And for those already planning their festive looks, there’s no shortage of shimmer. Think creamy metallic eyeshadows and rose gold blushes — the season to go big is officially here.

Ahead, Bustle editors round up the October beauty launches that lived up to the hype — just in time to snuggle (or sparkle) your way through the holidays.

1 The Lip Balm Kulfi Lip Snack Glossing Lip Balm Sephora $22 See On Sephora “Fall is my favorite season — just not for my lips. The colder weather always leaves them dry and cracked, which is why I’ve been reaching for this Kulfi lip gloss more and more lately. It’s packed with vitamin E and ceramides, so it feels incredibly moisturizing without being sticky, and it has the right hint of color to make your lips look hydrated and juicy, too. Worth noting that if the moment calls for it, it also tastes amazing— each one is flavored to match its snack-inspired shade name.” — Shyema Azam, beauty director, branded content

2 The Eye Cream Yerba Mate Radiance Eye Cream Infuse $68 See On Infuse “I have incredibly sensitive under-eye skin that tends to react to most formulas, so I'm picky — but this one from Infuse has given me hope. Like the rest of the line, its star ingredient is the antioxidant-rich yerba mate, which is something you don’t see often in skin care. It’s also loaded with caffeine to help depuff. I’ve been using it morning and night, and it’s made a noticeable difference in helping me look more awake by smoothing and calming my under-eye area.” — SA

3 The Skin Soother Instant-Calming Recovery Gel Deinde $42 See On Deinde “I recently got a PICO laser treatment done, and even with some light numbing, my skin was pink afterward and needed some extra TLC. This lightweight gel was magic, and helped to instantly cool and calm my face right after. That’s thanks to its biotech active DHK, derived from prickly pear cactus, which helps skin recover even faster than vitamin C. I love the roller tip that feels so relaxing as you apply. If you get in-office treatments often, or need to ease the side effects of sunburns, windburns, or general dryness, this product is worth checking out.” — SA

4 The Creamy Eyeshadow Merit Solo Shadow Sheen Sephora $26 See On Sephora “I am a Merit stan — their products simplify my routine so I can look effortlessly put-together in seconds. I’m usually not an everyday eyeshadow person, but the Solo Shadow Sheens may have turned that around. They add the perfect amount of sheen to your lids without looking overdone. It’s a weightless formula that blends into your skin seamlessly, but catches the light in the prettiest way. I’m obsessed with how each shade is inspired by cool-toned ’90s neutrals. It's nostalgic and modern in the best way.” — SA

5 The Tinted Lip Gloss Glow Reviver Melting Lip Balm - Peach Ring e.l.f. Cosmetics $9 See On e.l.f. Cosmetics “You will never catch me outside, especially in the winter, without a lip gloss in my purse. But the only thing worse than forgetting your lippie is having one that’s really sticky. This Glow Reviver glides on with the perfect amount of slip — thick enough to moisturize, with a touchable finish. The tried-and-true formula launched two new shades: Peach Ring, a beige-y orange, and Cotton Candy Crush, a baby pink. The best part? They taste exactly how they sound.” — Emma Stout, beauty writer

6 The Hair Fragrance Aura Hair & Body Fragrance Mist in Toasted Sugar Emi Jay $24 See On Emi Jay “If you’re like me and want to smell like a dessert — particularly crème brûlée — this product is for you. Full disclosure: I went to Sephora before a date and sprayed this on my hair, and I could still smell it the morning after. It’s warm and sweet, but not overwhelmingly so. Hints of bergamot and jasmine cut the richness of the sugar and vanilla notes in a way that’s extremely wearable for day and night. Everything Emi Jay makes is adorable — imagine a matching moment with their Toasted Sugar hairbrush line. Plus, the mist contains ingredients like aloe vera and glycerin to help reduce frizz. Needless to say, I bought it immediately.” — ES

7 The Lipstick Pen REFY Satin Liquid Lipstick Pen with Vitamin E Sephora $28 See On Sephora “Listen, I’m normally a gloss-and-go kind of girl, but this Refy lipstick has changed that for me. It has a clicker applicator, making the buildable shades easy to swipe on. Since I’m a lipstick novice, I preferred it with one click for a sheer, glossy finish. The color I’m most drawn to is Maple, a rich mahogany red, but all the shade options — which skew on the warmer side — could be complementary to a variety of skin tones. With three clicks, the satin finish really comes through; it’s somewhere between matte and gloss. The formula, which contains vitamin E and macadamia oil, leaves my lips feeling hydrated and plump. If you want a moisturizing lipstick for the winter, these feel just right.” — ES

8 The Shampoo & Conditioner Duo Thicken & Lengthen Duo Vike Beauty $80 See On Vike Beauty “Founded by entrepreneurial sisters Alina and Inessa Vike, this shampoo and conditioner line is the science-backed and floral-scented secret behind their own dream-worthy locks. I love that the formula actually works on strengthening the hair follicles from the inside out.” — Samantha Nik, associate director of brand experience

9 The Face Cleanser Take The Day Off Facial Cleansing Mousse Clinique $34 See On Clinique “A chic and new take on a traditional cleansing balm, this mousse is the perfect, super satisfying way to remove layers of makeup in these colder months — and also our Halloween glam.” — SN

10 The Lip Treatment Iota X Táche Pistachio Milk Latte Lip Treatment Iota $28 See On Iota “This lip gloss is the café-scented cosmetic your beauty routine has been waiting for. Inspired by Táche’s viral pistachio milk latte, the often slept-on fragrance note and ingredient is the source of a hydrating and plumping gloss, fit for a coffee date or night out.” — SN

11 The Under-Eye Patches Peptide Eye Prep Rhode $25 See On Rhode “Alas, Hailey does it again with her cheeky branded eye patches that are as icy-cool as they are selfie-worthy. The blend of caffeine and peptides works to reduce puffy winter under-eyes, and also helps smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles for makeup prep. Win-win.” — SN

12 The Warm Floral Fragrance French Exit Eau de Parfum Henry Rose $120 See On Henry Rose “They say dress for the part you want – and if the same applies to scent, this new warm floral fragrance from Michelle Pfeiffer’s iconic line would be the equivalent of ‘Rich Wife Makes Marry Me Chicken.’” — SN

13 The Blush Trio Morphe Cheek Thrills Multi-Finish Face Trio Ulta $19 See On Ulta “Morphe’s Cheek Thrills is basically a palette just for blush. It features three textures — a balm, satin cream, and powder — so you can customize your perfect flush. Each one has great color payoff and blends like a dream. As someone who spends way too long debating which blush to use every morning, this turns that daunting task into a fun, easy way to experiment with pretty shades on my cheeks.” — Rachel Lapidos, deputy beauty editor

14 The Hydrating Serum Allies of Skin Beta Glucan & Resveratrol Advanced Hydrating Serum Dermstore $89 See On Dermstore “Allies of Skin is *not* messing around with this hydration serum. Dry skin will shake in the presence of its jam-packed ingredient roster — featuring beta glucan, ceramides, a polysaccharide complex, resveratrol, and carnosine (whew), which work as a defense system for your skin barrier. All that’s left is a smooth, juicily moisturized complexion.” — RL

15 The Body Lotion Nivea Skin Firming & Anti Crepe Body Serum-Lotion See price on Amazon See on Amazon “Though your limbs are covered this time of year, that doesn’t mean they don’t need some TLC. This intensive lotion, starring a high concentration of CoQ10, delivers long-lasting hydration but feels as light as a serum. It’s a wintertime essential.” — RL

16 The Lengthening Mascara Extensionist Washable Mascara L'Oréal Paris $15.99 See On L'Oréal Paris “I ride for drugstore mascaras, and this one is my new fave. With over 300 sculpting bristles, it truly gives the appearance of lash extensions — an eye-opening effect that lasts all day long.” — RL

17 The Shower Scrub Supersuite Shower Thoughts Daily Reset Scrub Ulta $26 See On Ulta “I’ve never been picky about scrubs, but this one has me rethinking my standards. Made with real quartz, soothing oat extract, and antioxidant-rich coffee, it gently exfoliates and creates a soft, creamy lather that leaves skin smooth as butter. The sweet, fruity scent makes the whole shower experience even more satisfying.” — RL

18 The Cushion Foundation Lock & Go Long-Lasting Cushion Foundation Sheglam $11.99 See On Sheglam “Powder foundations have never been my thing, but this one from Sheglam isn’t your typical formula. It feels like a liquid, but morphs into a velvet-y powder that smooths your skin for a blurred, softly matte finish — one that lasts from day to night. As a bonus, it’s infused with nourishing ingredients, so it feels as good as it looks.” — RL

19 The Neck Cream Forever Firm Neck Treatment Maelove $49.95 See On Maelove “At my age, I no longer ignore the skin on my neck. Maelove’s new treatment for the area is a quiet workhorse: With copper tripeptide-1, niacinamide, and licorice root extract, it works to soften lines while firming and hydrating. I’ve noticed a subtle difference since I began using it — definitely a fan.” — RL

20 The Retinol-Like Serum Just Like New Adapinoid Serum Personal Day $39 See On Personal Day “I’m newly obsessed with this serum from Lili Reinhart’s brand, Personal Day. It contains adapinoid, a retinol alternative that delivers the same line-smoothing benefits without the annoying side effects. Since using it every night, my skin looks brighter and plumper — now it’s an MVP of my routine.” — RL