It’s impossible to scroll through BeautyTok without wanting to add something new to your makeup bag, whether it’s a trending lip oil, a skin-perfecting foundation, or a viral tool that promises to change your beauty routine forever.

Right now, the product du jour is BK Beauty’s Angie Hot & Flashy A506 concealer brush, which has amassed over 165 million views on TikTok. The tool has become a go-to for many MUAs, and when influencers compare the brush against other faves, it always gets rave reviews.

According to the folks who have posted about it, there are many things to love about the A506, from its extra-soft bristles to its unique shape. It features an angle that perfectly fits under your eyes so you can push concealer into all the right places to cover dark circles, brighten your skin, and more. It’s also supposed to be a godsend for contouring.

As someone with a hefty set of eye bags, I wanted to see if it would take my makeup routine to the next level — and maybe even convince everyone in my life that I actually sleep. Keep reading for my honest review of the A506 concealer brush, including what sets it apart from others.

BK Beauty’s Concealer Brush

BK Beauty worked with the makeup artist and YouTuber Angie Hot & Flashy to create brushes that are soft and easy to use. While her 7-piece set ($125) has a nice selection, it’s the concealer brush ($24) that’s getting a lot of chatter.

A typical concealer brush has a small, rounded tip that helps you spot-correct certain areas on your face, whether that means painting over a pimple or patting concealer under your eyes.

The A506 concealer brush switches things up with its “kitten paw” design that’s plush at the bottom and angled as it tapers towards the top, kind of like a cat’s foot. It’s the same shape as the BK 101 Contoured Foundation, but smaller.

The brush is made with extra-soft vegan fibers that are made to press concealer into your skin without soaking up any product.

How To Use It

The brand recommends using a patting motion as you apply the concealer under your eyes, followed by a sweeping motion to blend it out. This technique will press the makeup into your face so that it blends smoothly and seamlessly.

The pointed end of the brush can also be used to apply concealer around your nose, as well as to any other area of your face where you might want a little extra coverage.

The “kitten paw” shape has long fibers at the top and dense fibers at the base, which is ideal when you want to apply contour under your cheekbones. If you’re going that route, use it to get in there on an angle for an extra-precise application.

My Experience

One day last week I woke up feeling a little groggier than usual, so I took it as the perfect opportunity to test-drive this concealer brush.

To cover up the dark circles that were gleaming beneath my eyeballs, I drew on a few swipes of concealer — in this case, Maybelline’s Super Stay Active Wear Liquid Concealer ($11.99) — and got in there with the A506.

Right away, I noticed that the “kitten paw” shape fit perfectly under my eyes. It allowed me to easily apply concealer up to my lash line, which is always helpful when erasing signs of sleepiness.

In the past, I’ve noticed that my concealer brushes tend to leave behind streaks and lines, but I didn’t notice any this time around. The fibers on the A506 are extra fine and sleek, and it seemed like that helped the product to melt in instead of pushing or smearing it around.

I dotted some concealer on the corners of my nose to erase redness, and the brush traced each crevice with ease. I also used the angled tip to blend away blemishes and dark marks on my cheeks.

Once I added my go-to cheek and lip stain as well as a few swipes of mascara, it truly looked like I had slept a full nine hours.

The Verdict

If you’re looking to invest in a concealer brush that gets into all your nooks and crannies, the A506 is a good bet. The angled tip works a little extra magic as you maneuver it around your eyes and nose — and IMO, that’s what sets it apart from everything else on the shelves.