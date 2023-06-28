During the summer of 2022, the internet was buzzing over using liquid blush formulas alongside concealer for their brightest under eyes yet. The cult-loved technique in question? Well, you place two dots of concealer underneath your eyes, with a single small dot of pigmented liquid blush in between the concealer shade before blending away — and truly, the results are worth it.

While countless beauty aficionados on TikTok (myself included) are still a fan of the viral eye brightening method for day to day glam, there’s a more elaborate version of the former trend that’s completely taking over at the moment.

I’d like to formally introduce you to “ombré under eyes” — and TBH, it looks exactly as it sounds.

Starting with your lightest and brightest concealer at your eyes’ inner corners, apply a single dot of product on either side. For the next two dots, grab slightly darker concealers (or even your foundation in place of the third dot for a truly seamless blend). Once you’ve made your way to the latter half of your under eye, pick up two different liquid blush shades within the same color family, placing the darker hue at the very end of the ombré lineup. Lastly, blend away.

Klaudia — the creator that this trend tracks back to — then sets the area with a translucent powder atop the concealers, and a more blush-toned powder towards the eyes’ outer corners where the liquid blush was placed. The effect? A softly diffused, brightened under eye (that will also last).

A-listers like Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner (to name just a few) have made the ultra-glam, blush-toned under eye totally mainstream for quite some time now — and this rising trend is sure to give your complexion that same snatched vibe.