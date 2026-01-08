Blue Lip Gloss Is The Secret To A Cool, ’90s-Inspired Makeup Look

Once upon a time — 2016, to be exact — Kylie Jenner dropped her Skylie Lip Kit: an opaque matte light blue that had the entire beauty community shook... and looking like that “grandpa ate paint” meme. But if you thought unexpected lip color was a thing of the past, brace yourself.

On TikTok, makeup lovers are layering sheer blue glosses over their lipstick — and this time, it’s more wearable. “This is most definitely cool-toned makeup approved,” one user declared. Another added, “Color theory always amazes me.” Turns out, the icy shade cancels out orange undertones, turning peachy lipsticks into mauve-y pinks.

“After more than a decade of bronzed beauty — from golden skin to liquid bronzers — we’re seeing a return to the cool-toned elegance of the ’90s,” says celebrity makeup artist Gemma Peace. The only problem? “Most makeup launches have leaned heavily toward warm, orange-based tones.” Enter blue lip gloss: the easy hack to make your current products look fresh and modern.

Why Blue Lip Gloss Just Works

Blue lips aren’t just a trend — they’re proof of color theory.

“Blue neutralizes warmth, which is the same principle makeup artists use in color correction across the skin,” Peace explains. Layer it over peach, bright red, coral, or any orange-based lipstick, and the shade instantly cools down.

But this trick isn’t limited to lips. “Most products can be adjusted with the right tones,” Peace says. “For example, if your blush is too coral, lightly dust a lavender to balance it.” Pink can neutralize yellow for a fresher finish, and mauve helps correct brown undertones, she adds. The result: an airbrushed, cohesive finish that pro makeup artists swear by.

While ’90s-inspired cool tones rise, creative color correction is how everyone’s making their existing products feel on-trend.

How To Rock The Look

To try the trend, Peace emphasizes that sheer is your friend. “Highly pigmented glosses can overpower the lipstick,” she says. “You want the original color to remain visible while cooling it slightly.” The trick is to dab a sheer blue gloss in the center of the lips and blend it outward. It won’t give you a Smurfette look — just a cool-toned shimmer.

Peace’s favorite color-correcting lippies are Kiko Milano’s Frozen Light Blue Gloss for a pearlescent sheen, Dior’s Lip Glow Butter in Glazed Lavender to tame anything too coral, and NARS’ Gleam Afterglow Lip Shine in the shade Intergalactic for extra hydration during colder months.

To keep the rest of your beat cool and ’90s-inspired, swap gold highlighter for champagne or icy white, and contour with taupe or ashy shades instead of warm bronzer.

It may not be Skylie-level shocking, but blue gloss has officially landed on top of your favorite lip combo — and it’s the easiest way to refresh your collection.