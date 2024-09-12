If 2016 were to be defined by one beauty trend, it would undoubtedly be a complexion contoured to the gods. These days, however, blush has become makeup’s hot-ticket item, with countless powder, cream, liquid, and hybrid formulas dropping from the industry’s fave brands on the daily. These include the viral Liquid Blushes from Rare Beauty, the cult-beloved Charlotte Tilbury Blush Wands, and the recently dropped Pocket Blush sticks from Rhode.

As of late, sun-drenched peachy tones have dominated blush trends, replacing the vibrant bubblegum pink hues that owned before it. Come fall 2024, though, a brand new color is set to take over (and it brings a bit of those nostalgic contoured vibes back, but in a much softer way this time around).

“Blonzer” Is Beauty’s Biggest Trend

Meet “blonzers,” the hottest new trend in beauty — a blush-bronzer hybrid that brings a toasty effect to your cheeks.

This look primarily involves using warm terracotta tones, though the shades can go a bit darker and deeper depending on your complexion — think anywhere from a rich cinnamon to a red-toned plum.

“I typically go for terracotta blush shades on clients who are looking for a natural, yet bronze-y color,” says Neil Scibelli, a celebrity makeup artist. “Terracotta blush tones are great for those who know they want a natural flush, but may not be bright colored blush gals.”

In other words, blonzers give you a subtle bronzing effect, and terracotta shades within the category result in a cool girl, laidback look that feels effortless and natural.

Surprisingly flattering on a number of skin tones, the buzzy hue has a way of melting into the skin with ease. As a bonus, it shortens your bronzer and blush routine into one easy step.

“Terracotta tones can also sculpt the cheek shape, so there's certainly a contour aspect to it as well. It's a great way to warm up the complexion,” says Scibelli.

Most recently, Hailey Bieber dropped a blonzer shade with the release of her coveted Rhode Pocket Blush in Toasted Teddy ($24), aptly described as a “bronzed terracotta.”

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Blonzer also made an appearance at this September’s New York Fashion Week, with terracotta-hued blush tones all over the models’ complexions on both Ralph Lauren *and* Kim Shui runways. And given that the design houses were showing their spring/summer collections for 2025, it’s safe to say the blush color is here to stay.

Pro tip: “Since blonzers come in a range of pigment levels, I'd suggest going for sheer formulas for fairer skin, with lighter peach undertones to them,” says Scibelli. “As the skin tone gets deeper, I'd go for blonzers that have more pigment and deeper nectarine and mango undertones peeking through.”

Hello, “Cinnamon Spice Girl” Vibes

Tapping into cream or liquid blush and adding a bit of pigment on your cheeks, lips, lids, and forehead is the easiest way to create a monochromatic “cinnamon spice girl” makeup moment that will take you through the fall months.

Here, find Bustle’s top-fave blonzer picks for warm-toned, earthy, and seriously spicy cheeks.