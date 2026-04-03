Your K-Beauty Skin Care Cheat Sheet

K-beauty isn’t just about sheet masks and cute packaging — it’s a full-on science-meets-skin ritual that’s been taking over routines worldwide. From cult-favorite serums to viral gadgets (and yes, salmon sperm), countless brands have made their way stateside — bringing those famous glass-skin results along with them.

It’s nice to have options, but how do you navigate the flood of products that basically make up an entire industry? Some brands are classics for a reason: they hit all the right notes between results and ease of use, whether it’s a lightweight serum that stacks without feeling heavy, a multi-tasking balm that doubles as glow and skin care, or a sheet mask that actually absorbs instead of sitting on top of your face. Others are newer hits, turning trends — like spicules — into must-have staples you’ll want to repurchase before you even finish the jar.

Consider this your cheat sheet to the buzziest K-beauty skin care brands right now. Just make sure to leave room in your cabinet for the country’s makeup products, too. (Yes, they’re just as good.)

1 The Under-Eye Reviver Beauty of Joseon Revive Eye Serum Sephora $17 See On Sephora Beauty of Joseon has quickly become one of K-beauty’s biggest word-of-mouth sensations, thanks to its hanbang-inspired formulas that blend traditional Korean herbal ingredients with derm-approved actives. Take its cult-favorite eye serum: ginseng boosts circulation and glow, while retinal smooths fine lines faster than classic retinol for a potent but balanced formula that feels way more expensive than it is.

2 The Double-Cleansing Hero Black Rice Moisture Cleansing Oil - Unscented Haruharu Wonder $25 See On Haruharu Wonder Double cleansing may be a newer trend stateside, but K-beauty perfected it long ago — and few do it better than Haruharu Wonder. Known for its fermented black rice, an antioxidant that supports skin barrier health, this cleansing oil is a standout: it melts away makeup and SPF, then rinses clean without the heavy residue that can make similar formulas feel like they’re working against you.

3 The One On Kylie Jenner’s TikTok medicube Booster Pro Ulta $220 See On Ulta Medicube hardly needs an introduction — if you’ve been on social media in the past year, you’ve probably seen people using its pink PDRN serum or capsule creams. They look cool, yes, but they also deliver results. Paired with the Booster Pro — a multi-mode device that includes microcurrent and LED light therapy — those results are even more pronounced, pushing the viral formulas deeper into the skin and for an at-home routine that feels like a mini facial.

4 The Secret To Glass Skin Advanced PDRN Rejuvenating Cream Dr. Reju-All $50 $29.90 $29.90 See On Dr. Reju-All If PDRN is the ingredient K-beauty fans can’t stop talking about right now, Dr. Reju-All’s Advanced PDRN Cream is the one people in Seoul pharmacies are actually buying. Formulated with the salmon sperm-derived compound known for supporting skin repair and elasticity, it’s exactly the kind of no-frills, hydration-first formula you’d expect from the country’s top-selling pharmacy skin care brand — and one you’ll want to repurchase before you even run out.

5 The Beginner-Friendly Retinol IOPE Expert Retinol RX™ 1% Super Bounce Serum Sephora $49 See On Sephora Before IOPE landed at Sephora last month, it had already spent decades as *the* retinol authority in Korea, setting the standard for formulas that are as gentle as they are effective. Case in point: this low-dose retinol serum, designed to smooth and firm without the flakiness, thanks to barrier-supporting ingredients like squalane built right in.

6 The Moisturizing Makeup Prep Dr. Althea 345 Relief Cream Ulta $27 See On Ulta Trying to get your hands on Dr. Althea’s 345 Relief Cream last year was nearly impossible, and even after the TikTok frenzy, it’s held onto staple status — especially on red carpets. Seen on Selena Gomez at the Golden Globes and Priyanka Chopra at the Oscars this year, this lightweight gel-cream is packed with ingredients like centella, niacinamide, and ceramides to calm skin and smooth texture, making it an ideal base for makeup.

7 The Skin Barrier Savior COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence Ulta $20.90 See On Ulta Snail mucin? On your face? K-beauty said yes years ago, but COSRX is the brand that took it mainstream. Powered by 96% snail secretion filtrate, the gloopy formula isn’t so much a gimmick as it is a multi-vitamin for your skin. It plumps, regenerates the barrier, and irons out fine lines in a way that explains why the unexpected ingredient has gone global.

8 The 2-in-1 Gua Sha Cream Collagen Retinol Refining Gua Sha Cream Anua $30 See On Anua Korean skin care might as well be living in 2050, and Anua is one of the brands setting the pace. It’s known for turning trend-driven ideas into formulas that you’ll actually want to stick with — and this cream is no exception. Retinol, collagen, and peptides work to smooth and firm, while a built-in gua sha applicator streamlines your routine.

9 The Post-Acne Treatment MEDIHEAL Madecassoside Blemish Pad Ulta $24 See On Ulta Mediheal helped turn sheet masks into a real treatment category — not just something you throw on for fun. And its status as the top-selling brand at Olive Young (basically Korea’s Sephora) makes sense when you look at a product like this. With madecassoside, an ingredient originally used for wound repair, these pre-soaked pads calm irritation, help fade post-breakout marks, and work like a targeted mask that you press onto inflamed areas.

10 The Soothing Face Mist Celimax Real Noni Energy Ampoule Face Mist Ulta $20 See On Ulta For the girls with redness-prone skin, meet Celimax — a newer K-beauty brand that just hit Ulta in February but is already gaining traction for its formulas that don’t aggravate sensitive skin. Its noni line put it on the map, using the antioxidant-rich fruit to support the skin barrier and soothe irritation. Thismist might be the easiest entry point: A few sprays hydrate, tone things down, and won’t mess with your makeup underneath — wins all around for summer.

11 The Spicule Lip Plumper VT Cosmetics Reedle Shot Lip Plumper Expert Ulta $16 See On Ulta If you’ve been seeing spicules pop up lately, here’s the deal: it’s like microneedling in a bottle. The tiny, pointy particles create micro-channels that help ingredients absorb better — the tech VT Cosmetics built its Reedle Shot following on. In this product, that same tech is reworked into a gloss, paired with jojoba and hyaluronic acid for a smoother, fuller-looking finish — aka glass skin, but for your lips.

12 The One In Hudson Williams’ Routine SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Ampoule Ulta $25 See On Ulta Just in case you’re not convinced that Korean skin care is the secret to a radiant complexion, look at Hudson Williams. In an interview with The Cut, the Heated Rivalry star revealed that he uses not one, not two... but five products from SKIN1004 — including this centella ampoule, a lightweight hydrator that keeps skin looking calm and clear but not greasy.

13 The Overnight Sheet Mask Biodance Bio Collagen Real Deep Mask Sephora $5 See On Sephora Biodance’s collagen mask has been everywhere lately — and for good reason. True to K-beauty form, it works a little differently than your average sheet mask: The hydrogel starts to break down and turn clear as you wear it, letting ingredients like low-molecular collagen and hyaluronic acid absorb gradually instead of sitting on top of the skin. By morning, your complexion looks deeply hydrated and refreshed, like it got its own eight hours of beauty sleep.

14 The Gentle Sea-Water Exfoliator ROUND LAB 1025 Dokdo Toner Ulta $16.99 See On Ulta Round Lab isn’t flashy, but it’s a staple in Korea for a reason. The cult-fave Dokdo line uses mineral-rich deep sea water from Ulleungdo Island to hydrate and nourish, while the brand’s patented enzyme keeps texture and oil production in check — making this a gentle, everyday exfoliator for those with sensitive skin.

15 The Plumping Serum Torriden Dive In Hyaluronic Acid Serum Sephora $24 See On Sephora If your skin is dehydrated but you hate anything that feels heavy, this is the serum people keep coming back to. Torriden built its reputation on lightweight, stackable formulas, and this one is all about hydration. It contains five different molecular weights of hyaluronic acid to reach multiple layers of the skin for a plumper, more even glow.

16 The On-The-Go Essential KAHI Wrinkle Bounce Multi Balm Ulta $28 See On Ulta The secret to a K-pop idol glow? KAHI’s multi balm, a staple in every Korean makeup artist’s kit. The trick is keeping the base makeup relatively matte, then swiping this onto the high points of the face as a final step for that light-catching finish. Even on its own, though, you still get the skin care benefits of PDRN, collagen, and peptides — making it the perfect purse-ready staple for a mid-day hydration boost.

17 The Soft Matte Sunscreen Cotton Airy Sun Stick Tocobo $20 $19 $19 See On Tocobo You already know you’re supposed to use sunscreen every day, but K-beauty makes it easier. Tocobo’s lightweight formulas, like this sun stick, are ones you’ll actually want to reach for. With a soft matte finish, it keeps shine under control, doubles as a makeup primer, and makes reapplying it throughout the day almost too easy. (No more excuses.)