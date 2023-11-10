Hailey Bieber is the undeniable queen of sheen. Whenever she shares her beauty routine on social media, it’s always full of glow-inducing products, like the Peptide Glazing Fluid from her skin care line, Rhode. But one of her videos on TikTok also revealed a high-tech facial tool that seemed to amp up her radiance even more — and, in true Bieber fashion, it instantly went viral.

The tool in question is the Age-R Booster-H from Korean beauty brand Medicube. It’s a simple wand that uses an electric current — called electroporation — to allow your skin care products to further penetrate your skin, giving you that coveted glass skin effect. (Or, in Hailey’s case, the glazed donut effect.)

After Bieber’s TikTok took off (it now has over 16 million views), the Age-R Booster-H quickly became a favorite on BeautyTok, where influencers waxed poetic about its complexion-boosting powers. I had to give it a try — because really, who doesn’t want to glow like Hailey? Read on for my honest review of the skin care tool.

Fast Facts

Price: $330 (currently on sale for $165)

$330 (currently on sale for $165) Best for: Boosting product absorption, enhancing skin elasticity

Boosting product absorption, enhancing skin elasticity My rating: 5/5

5/5 What we like: Easy to use, effective

Easy to use, effective What we don't like: On the pricier side

What Does The Medicube Age-R Booster-H Do?

Medicube’s viral beauty device is all about providing safe, gentle, pro-level skin care that you can do at home.

The magic is all due to its electroporation technology, which creates temporary passageways into your skin so all your serums and moisturizers are able to soak in more effectively — more so than by merely applying them to your skin’s surface.

Essentially, electroporation entails sending short, high-voltage pulses into your skin to temporarily surpass your complexion’s outer barrier. Because of this, the active ingredients in your go-to products can better work their radiance-boosting magic.

How To Use It

To get started, wash your face, apply your usual skin care products, and press the one and only button on the side of the device to turn it on. You’ll hear a cheery robot voice say “level one” as a gentle electric pulse starts up. The device has five intensity settings, but it’s recommended to start with the first and work your way up from there.

As you glide the Age-R Booster-H across your face, the voice will announce one-minute intervals, so you’ll know how long you’ve been treating your skin. It then turns off completely after five, so you can’t overdo it.

The brand recommends gently pushing the device out towards the sides of your face, kind of like a gua sha tool. Move slowly from spot to spot, pressing the head against your skin for two to three seconds at a time.

While that covers the basics, there are also three targeted methods you can use: watering, which boosts skin hydration as you massage the tool in a rolling motion; focused, where you press the tool into trouble spots like acne scars or creases; and boosting, during which you to slide the device up your face.

It’s safe to use the Age-R Booster-H every day, and it’s designed for all skin types. The brand recommends using it one to three times a day for best results — so that’s exactly what I did.

My Experience

1 / 2

While you can use the Age-R Booster-H with any of your favorite skin care products, I tried it with the Medicube Collagen Niacinamide Jelly Cream, a pink goo with glow-boosting benefits.

To test the device for the first time, I washed my face like I always do, slicked on the jelly, and started with level one. Honestly, I was a little nervous that the electrical pulses would feel shocking, but I quickly realized that it felt nice and gentle.

Level one is so subtle I didn’t even feel anything, and level two is only slightly more intense. The jelly also helped the tool glide, so it wasn’t ever lingering in one spot for too long. As a note, that’s why the brand recommends applying a moisturizer when you use this device — you want your skin to have some slip.

I tried the boosting application method, which entails slowly dragging the tool in a straight line up your face. (Medicube has tutorial videos on their website, in case you get lost.) I swear I saw some real-time results as the Age-R Booster-H did its thing. Not only did the jelly cream disappear into my skin, leaving it extra soft, but I also went to bed with more defined cheekbones.

The next morning, I kicked off my day with the watering method. I used the tool in circular motions to push my hyaluronic acid-infused SPF into my skin. Sure enough, it soaked right in. That became my go-to: five minutes in the morning with my usual skin care, and five minutes at night with the jelly cream.

The Verdict

While my skin care routine isn’t lacking by any means, I’ve noticed that this wand truly leaves my face feeling even softer and glowier — as if I had just gotten a facial. As a bonus, I like that it only required five extra minutes of my time.

While this tool is a definitely pricier addition to a beauty routine, I’d say it’s worth it if you’re a skin care fanatic who wants to take things to the next level.

