From the glowing “jelly donut blush” trend to the summertime fave “sunset blush,” it’s clear that BeautyTok loves an adorably playful way of applying blush. And makeup lovers on the app are getting increasingly creative by the day.

Just in time for the glitzy winter season, there’s a new holiday-inspired way of applying flush to your cheeks that has the girlies obsessed.

Enter, the rising “candy cane blush” technique.

The “Candy Cane Blush” Hack

You may have seen the “candy cane blush” trend if you’ve been scrolling within the last few weeks — especially considering there are already over 200 videos under TikTok’s #CandyCaneBlush hashtag alone. Aesthetically, it looks exactly as you might imagine.

Glam girls are creating candy cane-inspired lines or dots of pigments using a vibrant red liquid blush and a pearly white liquid highlighter, starting at the highest point of their cheekbones and angling downwards.

Once applied, they are then quickly (and carefully) blending before the colors dry, keeping the product concentrated in the area above the cheekbones and below the delicate under eyes.

This festive trend is beautiful on every skin tone since it uses a universally-flattering red blush shade and sheer highlighter. That being said, you can diffuse the edges with a bit of concealer if the finished look is too intense for your liking.

Hello, Radiant Red Cheeks

Once blended, the result is a bold flush of red-tinted color that’s subtly enhanced by a beautifully radiant glow. It also works as a gorgeous pop of color for countless holiday party makeup looks, whether you prefer a more minimal beat or choose to pair it with a vampy red lip color.

Two Armani Beauty essentials are frequent must-haves for this holiday-ready trend: the Luminous Silk Cheek Tint in Flaming Red and Luminous Silk Acqua Highlighter in Halo. Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Grateful is another honorable mention, as it’s beloved for its next-level color payoff and long-lasting wear.

Here, shop through a few more candy cane blush faves to add to your makeup bag.