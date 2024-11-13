In 2024, blush is truly that girl — and the constant flow of innovative blush formulas, trending hues, and viral techniques is proof.

When it comes to the biggest blush tones of the moment, “blonzers” (aka blush-bronzer hybrids) reign supreme. That being said, sun-drenched peachy colors will always be a chic choice that flatters every skin tone.

For application, there are a slew of techniques that have made the rounds on BeautyTok. There’s the “ombré under eyes” trend, which brightens your complexion, summer’s “sunset blush,” which claimed fans like Gigi Hadid, and even the “I’m cold” blush look that fakes the flush you get from walking in a winter wonderland.

Currently, there’s a new blush trend going viral — and it’s one highlighter fans are going to love.

TikTok’s “Jelly Donut Blush” Hack

In recent months, the “jelly donut blush” technique has been raging on BeautyTok, with countless girlies giving it a try under the #JellyDonutBlush hashtag.

It gets its name as it looks like an actual jelly-filled donut: The application method involves creating two large circles with your fave liquid highlighter before filling the empty middle space with a dot of colorful blush. When blended out, the result is a beautiful blush moment infused with an enviably dewy sheen.

@alissajanay1 / @meliszamcfierce

The look is customizable. Some beauty creators on the app, like Alissa Holmes, opt for a bit more highlighter for extra radiance. Others, like Melisza Mcpherson, prefer a thinner highlighter circle, concentrating more blush on their cheeks for an uber-pigmented flush.

@alissajanay1 / @meliszamcfierce

In other words: the finished look *and* unique color combination is entirely up to you, making this trend a universal one that looks stunning on everyone.

The Perfect Glow For Winter 2025

While a glistening glow is a vibe year-round, this winter’s trends are all about gorgeously frosted cheeks.

“Natural complexions that look like real skin with a healthy glow are on-trend,” celebrity makeup artist Tobi Henney recently told Bustle of winter’s makeup trends. She also said that “more natural blushes with bronze undertones” are sure to dominate, along with dark berry and toasty cherry mocha.

Here, find a few liquid highlighter and blush formulas to shop for your own custom jelly donut combo.