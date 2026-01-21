Valentine’s Day is coming up, and whether you’re staying in with the gals or going out for date night, you’ll want your nails to look cute while you reach for that box of chocolates. Thankfully, there’s a look practically made for the occasion: a cat-eye manicure with hearts.

Cat-eye nails are painted with a special kind of magnetic polish that creates a velvety effect. What began as a simple swipe has since graduated from beauty-editor obsession to a salon staple. Typically, these manicures feature a line across each nail that resembles the colorful depths of a feline’s iris. From barcode nails to ombré French tips, there have been endless iterations — probably because no other finish delivers quite the same light-catching dimension.

The latest version is particularly creative. On top of the magnet-made shimmer, manicurists are now using paperclips — yes, actual paperclips — to coax tiny hearts into the polish before it sets. It’s not exactly beginner-friendly (one TikTok user even issued a PSA after her failed attempt), and it does require a willingness to sacrifice some office supplies. Still, the result is so charming and festive for February that you might decide it’s a worthy trade.

Cat-Eye Heart Designs

Take the ombré cat-eye trend and dial it up for Valentine’s Day. This shimmery pink set features hazy designs at the tip — like when you fall in love and see everything through rose-colored glasses.

Candy hearts, anyone? Sugary pastel nails deliver extra sweetness.

If you’re not ready to go all-in on the design, try an accent nail or two.

For a (somewhat) minimalist take on the trend, opt for shorter nails and a silver polish that stays wearable well after February.

Upgrade your pedicure with cat-eye polish and rhinestone accents. It’s so extravagant, you’ll be tempted to wear open-toed shoes in the dead of winter.

Lean into the romantic vibes with a semi-sheer finish and delicate pink hearts, perfectly balanced by the drama of 3D gems.

Red nail girls will stan this set, which features a cherry manicure peeking out from under a dusting of silver polish. It’s basically the nail version of lingerie.

If you’re looking to really test your nail artist’s patience, ask for layered hearts, which require two separately cured layers of cat-eye polish on top of each other.

For a manicure that’s more wintery fun than full-on festive, go with chrome snowflakes in unexpected shades like green or blue.

How To Try The Look

This is one of the trickier manicure designs to pull off — even some pros have been openly struggling with getting the hearts right on TikTok — but don’t let that scare you.

Start by twisting a paper clip into a Y-shape (pliers will help), and then activate your cat-eye polish with a magnet. Attach the paper clip to the same magnet with the metal tail facing down. Your magnet should sit slightly below the projection of the nail so that the paper clip can bring the polish forward. Play with the angle of the paper clip to create your desired shape, and run to cure the nail before your polish settles.

Or... just text your nail artist now so they can mentally prepare themselves.