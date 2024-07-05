These days, it seems as if every celebrity has put their stake in the beauty sand, dropping brands and products that are a reflection of their unique personalities and personal aesthetics. Some, in fact, are so in tune with their own zodiac signs that their brands become an embodiment of just that.

Beyoncé, for one, is known to be an earthy Virgo that performs with perfection and attention to detail. Her hair care brand — Cécred — gives off similar vibes, with earth-inspired aromas, practical formulations for all hair types, and packaging that is truly the definition of *chef’s kiss.*

On the other hand, Selena Gomez is a tried and true Cancer, with a beautiful, big heart to match the most beloved qualities of the water sign. In that vein, her cult-fave Rare Beauty not only believes in nourishing your inner beauty, but supports mental health in a big way with its Rare Impact initiative.

Although Bey and Sel may give off the energy of their own birth charts with their brands, other A-list founders seem to tap into different signs’ overall essences.

Scroll to see which celeb-fronted beauty brand is a match for your sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) @fentybeauty Rihanna may be a creative Pisces to her core, but Fenty Beauty feels more in line with Aries’ unstoppable, fiery, and bold-baddie energy. Just take a look at the lip-plumping Gloss Bomb Heat range...

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) @honest_beauty In 2012, Jessica Alba founded The Honest Co., and at the time, she was a pioneer in creating eco-friendly, affordable products for families. Because of this stubbornness to honor the earth and create something that defied the norm, her brand epitomizes what it means to be a Taurus — and it’s no surprise that it happens ot be her sign, too.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) @rhode Hailey Bieber really did something with her viral lip-gloss-holding phone cases, and created the ultimate conversation starter with an innovative accessory that’s perfect for social-savvy Geminis. What’s more, given that many of Rhode’s products offer skincare and makeup benefits, its duality feels extremely on brand for the sign of the twins.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) @rarebeauty At its core, Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty prioritizes creating beautiful, accessible products that also give back through the mental health-focused Rare Impact Fund. That, combined with the fact that Gomez is a cancer herself, proves that the widely-adored brand perfectly embodies a Cancer’s big heart and emotional intelligence.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) @patternbeauty Leos are loud, and like the lions that represent them, love taking care of their manes. PATTERN Beauty by Tracee Ellis Ross (who is actually a Scropio) believes in creating a curl and coil-enhancing routine that allows your strands to take center stage, making it the perfect pick for the outspoken fire sign.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) @cecred Beyoncé’s Cécred strikes the perfect balance of minimalism and luxury, which is undoubtedly a reflection of the detail-oriented founder herself. If that doesn’t say Virgo, I’m not sure what does — and considering that’s her sign, this one is an easy match.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) @theoutset Although The Outset’s founder, Scarlett Johansson, is herself an adventure-seeking Sagittarius, her ultra-clean and minimal brand completely gives off heavenly Libra vibes — with the petal-soft skin to match.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) @hauslabs From blush sticks with a glass-like finish to transfer-proof liquid lipsticks that somehow look like a shiny gloss, Haus Labs — founded by Aries queen Lady Gaga — knows a thing or two about sultry pigment. Scorpios, no doubt, will want to reach for the vampiest colors on offer to match their sensuous energy.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) @homecourt Sagittarians love a little adventure, and filling their homes with wanderlust-inspired aromas is the perfect way to satiate that desire to travel between trips. Homecourt, by Courtney Cox (who’s a Gemini), does just that with its luxe candles, hand washes, and more.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) @skkn Even though Kim Kardashian is a Libra, her serial entrepreneurship and hardcore work ethic screams Capricorn. And honestly, so does her brand, SKKN BY KIM. The line is ultra-curated and minimal, and offers an array of beauty essentials in neutral shades that are sure to become the workhorses (read: everyday go-to’s) of any routine.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) @aboutfacebeauty Aquarians are the oddballs of the zodiac, and with that, they’re unafraid to try unexpected colors and out-there makeup looks. Halsey may be Libra, but her beauty brainchild, about-face, is the ideal brand to create makeup moments that match the sign’s unique aesthetic.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) @r.e.m.beauty Ariana Grande may be a June-born Cancer, but r.e.m. beauty is an ideal match for romantic and dreamy Pisces. Her most-loved products often feature whimsical tones — like her seafoam green and otherworldly lavender highlighters — that leave the complexion looking beautifully mermaidcore.