The moment the weather drops even one degree, you’re pretty much required to run to a cafe and grab yourself a seasonal drink. While a pumpkin spice latte is obviously a go-to, a creamy chai also hits the spot. And it could even inspire your next makeup look.

Over on BeautyTok, the “chai latte” makeup trend has people reaching for darker lipsticks and eyeshadows, almost like it’s 2016 again. But instead of rocking a fully baked face, creators are playing around with warm browns, golden highlights, and a spiced lip that looks easy, cozy, and comforting — just like the drink.

“Chai Latte” Makeup For Fall

Latte-inspired makeup comes around every few years, but the chai trend is the most autumnal one yet.

To paint a picture, creator @vilcreates used earth-toned eyeshadow and burnt blush for a toasted effect, then added a few highlights to capture the golden warmth of chai tea. Meanwhile, user @shana.rae.reed showed off her take on the aesthetic by coating her eyes and lips in a spiced pink pigment.

According to Sarai Martinez, a celebrity makeup artist at Sarai by Day, this makeup look is all about using the tones you’d spot in your teacup. “You’re going to see a lot of browns, bronze, burnt orange, and nice warm tones around the cheeks and lips,” she tells Bustle.

The trend is super wearable, and it can be “spiced” up even more for a night out or a wedding with a quick swipe of eyeliner. “What makes it special is having a lot of warmth in the face, accentuating the lips with warm tones, and making the face look toasty and appealing,” Martinez says.

How To Get The Look

To nail the aesthetic, Martinez recommends starting with a primer so that your makeup sticks. To chai-ify your eyes, start with a lighter color in the center, then work a slightly darker burnt orange or brown into the middle. “If you want a more intense look, you can do a slight smudge brown on the waterline and buff it out,” she says. Round out your eyes with bold brows by using either a mascara brush or brow gel.

Next is contour, which many TikTok creators add around the edges of the hairline, nose, and cheeks to create a sunlit, bronzed look. “I would do that with a contour stick and use a brush to blend,” Martinez suggests.

Where the chai vibes really shine is on your cheeks. Start by applying highlighter for a dewy base, then pat a red or orange blush on top to accentuate your cheekbones and add even more warmth. To finish the look, don’t forget your lips — the spicier, the better. “Use a nice brown, then do a burnt caramel gloss or a lip stain with a dark rose tint on top,” she says.

Whether you wear it subtle or smoky, this trend wraps your face in the same cozy energy as a steaming chai latte: warm, layered, and just the right amount of spice.