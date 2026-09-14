Fragrance layering might have taken over TikTok, but you won’t catch Chanel perfumer Olivier Polge wearing more than one scent at a time. “Maybe I’m old,” he tells Bustle with a laugh. “But I will be the last one to layer. I like to create scents that already have complexity. They have layers by themselves.”

His latest creation, Chanel’s Coco Mademoiselle Crush Absolu, is a perfect example. The new Eau de Parfum unfolds much like the crush it’s named for: first comes the instant spark, then the heady rush, followed by something deeper that’s harder to shake.

It opens with a juicy blend of lychee and grapefruit, followed by rose and jasmine at the heart. Warmer notes of patchouli, vetiver, and vanilla eventually lend the fragrance a deeper, muskier finish. “I wanted to have a very direct and captivating top note that would contrast with something deeper and more mysterious,” Polge explains.

That push and pull is what makes Crush Absolu feel distinct from Coco Mademoiselle, which launched in 2001. Where the original makes an immediate entrance with its sparkling orange top notes, Crush Absolu feels a bit more self-assured — trading that effervescence for dewy lychee, creamy vanilla, and dry woods that sit closer to the skin and just might make someone want to lean in.

Chanel

Still, if you’re a longtime fan of the original, you’ll recognize some familiar notes. Crush Absolu keeps the rose, jasmine, and patchouli but shifts the balance of the composition. “Coco Mademoiselle is much more centered on patchouli, whereas Crush Absolu leans into the amber side,” Polge says. “It’s a vanilla type of perfume, but not straightforward vanilla. It’s contrasted by those woods, patchouli, and vetiver as well.”

The mix of sweetness and earthiness is Polge’s way of capturing a feeling that isn’t exactly straightforward, either. “I often make a parallel between perfume and music because you cannot see them, but they develop your fantasy,” he says. “I’m sure scent touches people in their deepest feelings — like a crush.”

It’s also what makes Crush Absolu a particularly perfect pick for the summer-to-fall transition. (Fittingly, it was released on Aug. 19 in honor of Coco Chanel’s birthday.) The fruitiness feels light enough for the last warm days, while the ambery base brings enough depth for the cooler nights ahead.

Of course, whether you follow Polge’s lead and wear it on its own or add another perfume on top is entirely up to you. Something smokier might bring out its darker, leather-jacket side, while another vanilla scent could give it a cozier feel. Polge may be firmly anti-layering, but there’s no fragrance police.