Dirty martini nails, sardine nails, tomato nails — there are a million food- and drink-inspired manis floating around these days to keep your moodboard satiated. But just in case you have room for dessert, there’s one more option worth taking a look at: chocolate-covered strawberry nails.

It may sound like something you’d save for Valentine’s Day, but really, why wait ‘til then to treat yourself? According to Pinterest’s Beauty Trend Report, searches for “chocolate-covered strawberry nails” are up 123%. Plus, the color palette feels perfect for fall — think deep berry reds, warm-toned browns, creamy white chocolate shades, and olive green accents.

Instead of recreating the dessert’s look literally, chocolate-covered strawberry nails let the color palette do most of the heavy lifting. Essentially, it’s a fun excuse to introduce more earth tones to your fall nail rotation, whether you go for an aura design, graphic French tips, or an all-over polish.

Ahead, 12 chocolate-covered strawberry nail ideas that are way more wearable than you might expect.

Chocolate Shell Instagram / @lacisundays Glazed nails, meet chocolate-covered nails. A rosy-brown base with a layer of chrome makes the case for trend-stacking this season.

Matte Brown Instagram / @press_reset_nails Chocolate and strawberries aren’t the only perfect pairing — a matte brown base with glossy red tips makes a pretty good match, too. With contrasting finishes, the fall-ready color combo pops a little extra.

Sweet & Simple Instagram / @tombachik When in doubt, reach for a classic bordeaux shade, just like JLo here. Expensive-looking and elegant, it’s the perfect updated look for any red nail lover. (No nail art necessary.)

Cat-Eye Finish Instagram / @meraki_nails_cardiff You can never go wrong with a velvety cat-eye finish this time of year. Opt for a magnetic brown polish with flashes of berry pink for a mani you can get all the way through Valentine’s Day.

After-Dark Aura Instagram / @manucurist Maybe it’s more coke and red wine than strawberries and chocolate, but regardless: aura nails are showing a sultrier side this fall. The neon designs that dominated summer are giving way to vampier versions, like this scarlet and brown manicure.

Assorted Chocolates Instagram / @overglowedit Can’t decide between dark, milk, or white chocolate? Try a color-gradient French manicure that gives you a sample of each.

Strawberry Tips Instagram / @cureclubnj For a fruit-forward take on the trend, swap your usual French tips for miniature strawberry designs — and don’t be afraid to get abstract with it. A few dots of olive green polish can go a surprisingly long way.

Jelly French Instagram / @pressed.byp Another option for the French tip girlies? Try the red-and-brown color combo with a jelly finish. The sheerness keeps the dark shades from feeling heavy, while the shine makes them look extra sweet — almost like chocolate and strawberry syrup.

Deconstructed Dessert Instagram / @letter___emi If you’re a commitment-phobe when it comes to choosing a color at the nail salon, there’s always the option to wear them all at once. Sure, it might sound like a lot, but keeping the same warm undertones across the board ties everything together.

Berry Shimmer Instagram / @bylucyrebecca Calling all brown nail polish stans: A metallic shade with red shimmer is just what you need to spice up your go-to fall mani.

Abstract Art Instagram / @chummy.nails A few curves here, a dot of brown there — it’s not exactly a photorealistic chocolate-covered strawberry, but sometimes the best nail art is the least obvious.