It goes without saying that, come winter, pedicures aren’t exactly at the top of the priority list. Your toes are tucked into boots, buried under a couple layers of socks, and unlikely to see the light of day until spring. So why bother getting one?

Aside from the fact that your feet could use a little extra TLC this time of year, “there's just something about having a fresh pedicure, even when nobody else sees it,” says nail expert and Sally Beauty ambassador Juli Russell. In other words, the stakes are low — meaning you can get away with just about anything. “Keep your manicure classic and let your toes have a little more fun,” Russell says. “A pedicure is such a fun place to experiment with colors you might not normally wear.”

Maybe you’re test-driving new nail shades for summer — try cobalt blue or tomato red, both of which happen to pop against a dark winter wardrobe. Or, if you’ve been tempted by this year’s maximalist manicure trends, bedazzled designs are making their way to your toes. Partial to pastels? Lavender, baby blue, and mint are all fair game this season — with a frosty update, of course. And if you’re looking for a new neutral, consider yogurt white or mocha brown.

Whatever your vibe (or your stance on open-toed shoes in cold weather), it’s never a bad idea to treat yourself. Ahead, the biggest winter 2027 pedicure trends to try, according to the experts.

1 Dusty Denim Instagram / @konomi_laque Much like your favorite pair of jeans, a denim blue pedicure never really goes out of style — but to make it feel especially wintry, opt for a shade with slightly smoky undertones. “Denim blue brings a cool, muted feel that looks modern and understated,” says Sandra Wei, nail artist and founder of Peach Bling. “While people naturally gravitate toward warmer colors during the colder months, it offers a refreshing alternative.”

2 Yogurt White Instagram / @fayelouisedennis If you’re partial to a white pedicure (same), there’s no need to wait until summer. “Instead of bright white, softer milky finishes are becoming popular,” says nail educator Vikki Swan. Celebrity nail artist Elle Gerstein co-signs the milky takeover, particularly “yogurt white.” Her polish picks? Essie’s sheer white Waltz layered over Ballet Slippers, a pale pink. “It looks clean and gives a nice contrast to dark winter clothes,” she says.

3 Purple Gunmetal Instagram / @nail._.priere For those already planning their New Year’s Eve pedicure, meet purple gunmetal. Less overtly festive than champagne but with plenty of shimmer and shine, it’s a shade you’ll want to wear well into January. To get the look, layer silver chrome over a deep purple polish or reach for a multidimensional metallic like Sally Hansen’s Catch My Shift — a favorite of Russell. “The purple hue gives the industrial shade a sophisticated, feminine edge,” she says. “I especially love shades like this on toes because you get that little flash of unexpected color when the light hits.”

4 Mocha Brown Instagram / @celine.f__ “Brown has been growing for a few seasons,” says nail artist and educator Viktoriia Voloshyna — but a rich, chocolatey mocha feels particularly “warm and expensive” this time of year. If black or burgundy is your go-to winter pedicure shade, consider this another contender for the season’s deep neutral. Just be sure to finish it off with an ultra-glossy top coat to really bring out the depth, according to Wei.

5 Frosty Pastels Instagram / @012kb__ Even if you’re sticking to a darker color palette for your manicures this winter, you can have a little fun with pastels on your toes. “You can play with lighter, fresher colors because they’re your own little surprise under your boots,” says Voloshyna. To make shades like baby blue, smoky lavender, and pale mint feel less springy, celebrity nail artist and ENailCouture founder Max Estrada likes to lean into their frostier vibes. “When you add shimmering finishes, delicate crystals, or platinum-colored detailing, they suddenly feel like a winter palace,” he says.

6 Black Cherry Instagram / @bykarawright On the vampier end of the spectrum, Voloshyna expects black cherry to take off this season. “It looks rich on winter skin tones and feels more interesting than a classic red,” she says. Compared to cherry on its own, the purple-leaning shade is a great alternative for those who want something that feels more wintry without being holiday-specific. It’s also a particularly pretty color for a micro French tip — another trend Voloshyna predicts will be big.

7 Liquid Silver Instagram / @nuor_bordeaux With toe rings back in the mix, it only feels right to match your pedicure to your jewelry. “I think we’re moving beyond the soft glazed finishes and into something a little more bold, almost like your toes have been dipped in molten metal,” says Russell, whose go-to “liquid silver” polish is Nails.INC’s Mirror Chrome Nail Polish in Silver Served. For a fun contrast, you can also add some dainty nail art on top, like tiny polka dots or thin stripes. “There’s something so unexpected about mixing softer, feminine details with a futuristic look,” Russell says. “It’s the perfect balance of playful and edgy.”

8 Tomato Red Instagram / @millymason_ Tomatoes may be out of season at your local farmer’s market, but as a source of nail inspiration, they’re surprisingly ripe. “We’re so used to retiring our bright colors once fall rolls around, but I think that seasonal rule is becoming less relevant, especially for a pedicure,” says Russell. Look for a vivid red with a slightly orange undertone, like China Glaze’s Flame-Boyant Nail Lacquer — it not only looks fresh, but it also “warms up the skin,” according to Russell.

9 Cobalt Blue Instagram / @milky_club Another color to brighten up your winter pedicure rotation? Cobalt, which Russell calls “a power blue.” Though it typically calls to mind Mediterranean summers and glistening oceans, “there’s something so striking about a saturated blue against winter’s more muted wardrobe,” she says. Voloshyna is also a fan of electric cobalt for the colder months, nothing that it “gives toes personality without being too loud.” In other words, think of it as the happy medium between neon and navy.

10 Bedazzled Pedis Instagram / @studio.east_ For a matchy-matchy moment between your hands and feet, Estrada suggests going all in on bedazzled nail art. He sees the big toenail as “a compact canvas for miniature jewelry-inspired artwork,” whether that means a cluster of tiny crystals, a few pearls, or gemstones paired with metallic detailing. Even a single rhinestone accent can dress up an otherwise plain pedicure. If you are going the maximalist route, though, one thing to keep in mind: You’ll want to stick to flatter embellishments that won’t press against your winter boots, Estrada adds. Save the three-dimensional designs for nights when you’re breaking out your open-toed heels.