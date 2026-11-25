Gift-giving can be stressful, especially when your loved ones aren’t exactly sending you neatly organized wish lists divided by price point (my sisters). Thankfully, shopping for someone with a particular passion — like nails — can make things a little easier.

Whether they’re curing their own nails at home with a UV lamp, recreating Hailey Bieber’s latest mani design at the salon every two weeks, or spending a small fortune on nail art without batting an eye, there’s no shortage of options for these friends. Because even the smallest upgrades to their nail routine can feel like a major treat.

To help narrow things down, Bustle polled top manicurists for their favorite nail-centric products to gift. Think reparative treatments for the friend who’s trying to recover from years of biting their nails, cuticle oils that won’t leave their fingers feeling greasy, and hand creams they’ll want to proudly display on their nightstand. And, of course, you can’t go wrong with gifting a new polish shade for their collection.

Below are the best gifts your mani-obsessed loved ones will actually be excited to unwrap.

1 For Buttery-Soft Hands L'Occitane Nourishing & Protective Shea Butter Hand Cream Sephora $34 See On Sephora A hand cream is always a safe bet, particularly during the colder months. Manicurist Vikki Swan recommends this L’Occitane formula, which contains 20% shea butter to nourish dry skin. “It’s a luxurious yet practical gift that complements any manicure routine,” she says.

2 For The Mani Minimalist Manucurist Active Glow Raspberry Nourishing Treatment Nail Polish Sephora $19 See On Sephora For the friend who prefers the naked nail look, Swan adores this nourishing polish from Manucurist. “I love how this treatment combines nail care with a beautiful, translucent pink tint and glossy finish,” she says. Designed to nourish and strengthen natural nails, it can be used on both fingers and toes without a base coat, top coat, or UV/LED lamp.

3 For The Seasonal Nail Enthusiast Gelcare Margaux Red Gel Nail Polish Revolve $20 See On Revolve If you’re shopping for someone who swears by a classic holiday manicure, manicurist Viktoriia Voloshyna loves this rich burgundy shade from Gelcare. She calls it her “go-to winter red,” noting that it looks polished on almost every skin tone. “It works for any style, from short natural nails to long ones, and it looks elegant on its own without any nail art,” she says.

4 The Handbag Hydration Hero Essie On A Roll Apricot Cuticle Oil Ulta $15 See On Ulta Cuticle oil is one of those little luxuries your nail-obsessed friend will actually use. Manicurist Elle Gerstein calls this Essie option the perfect stocking stuffer. “I always tell my clients that cuticle oil is a daily essential, especially during the winter,” she says. “I love the roller applicator because you can keep it in your handbag and use it throughout the day.”

5 For The Friend Who Loves Options Soiree Mini Flight Dazzle Dry $48 See On Dazzle Dry Gerstein is also a fan of Dazzle Dry’s mini polish collections, particularly this festive set. “The colors are sophisticated, festive, and a little edgy,” she says. “I love gifting mini collections because they encourage people to experiment with colors they might not normally gravitate toward without committing to a full-size bottle.”

6 A Little Pedi Pick-Me-Up Gelcare Pedicure Kit Revolve $46 See On Revolve Cold-weather feet deserve a little TLC, too. Manicurist Olivia de Montagnac swears by this pedicure kit, which includes everything you need for at-home foot maintenance. “We are not neglecting our feet this winter,” she says. “The callus remover is my all-time favorite, and I like that the exfoliating pads are disposable.”

7 A Trio Of Crowd-Pleasers The Holiday Trio Celisse $80 See On Celisse De Montagnac also recommends this holiday trio from Celisse, featuring three shades that are basically guaranteed to earn a spot in anyone’s polish rotation. “Everything from Celisse is thoughtfully designed and curated,” she says. And the velvet packaging is just one more reason it deserves a spot under the tree.

8 This Whole-Body Treat Summer Fridays Body Butter Balm Pistachio Milk Sephora $32 See On Sephora For a gift that goes beyond the usual nail-care staples, de Montagnac recommends this buttery balm from Summer Fridays. The luxe formula delivers a hefty dose of hydration anywhere from hands to heels. “I use it on my hands, but I also love using it on my legs and feet for a massage,” she says. “Vanilla smells amazing, but Pistachio is my favorite!”

9 A Sanitizer Glow-Up Gemi Hand Sanitizer + Serum Set $60 $48 See on Amazon Sale Hand sanitizer may not scream exciting gift, but this set makes the everyday essential feel a little more luxe. Manicurist Marisa Carmichael loves the formulas, which cleanse while keeping hands moisturized. “These are my favorite sanitizers. The scents are gorgeous and not overpowering, and they have a moisturizing serum that leaves hands soft and clean.” Think of it as K-beauty for your hands.

10 A Five-Star Cuticle Treatment Nourish Cuticle Cream Shige Beauty $32 See On Shige Beauty If your friend likes her nail care with a side of luxury, Carmichael recommends this cuticle cream. “It feels so elegant and has a really fresh scent,” she says. She's also a fan of its hydrating formula, which nourishes cuticles without leaving behind a greasy residue.

11 For Nails In Their Recovery Era ePhD Bond Repair Nail Treatment Epres $20 See On Epres For the friend whose nails have seen better days, Carmichael recommends this bond-repair treatment. “It’s a liquid that penetrates the nail plate and bonds to make nails stronger,” she explains. Even better, it can be worn underneath nail polish, so they don't have to sacrifice their regular mani routine while nursing their nails back to health.

12 For A Head-To-Toe Glow NUXE Huile Prodigieuse Florale Dry Body Oil $45 $31.50 See on Amazon Sale A good body oil is always appreciated, and manicurist Marielle Co says this one is a standout. “Every time I’ve used this product on a client, they rave about it,” she says. “Not only does it smell amazing, but it leaves the skin with a beautiful glow without feeling greasy. It is so nourishing and hydrating. I love that it can be used all over the body, especially on the hands and cuticles.”

13 For The Nail-Care Overachiever OPI Repair Mode Bond Building Nail Serum $24.99 See on Amazon Some manicure devotees take their nail health routine very seriously. For these friends, Co recommends adding a strengthening treatment to the mix. “Our nails rely on keratin, so keeping them strong and hydrated is key,” she says. “I always tell my clients that nail health starts with taking care of the natural nail underneath the polish. Strengthening treatments can help improve resilience and reduce breakage — especially if you're trying to avoid those dreaded broken nails.”

14 A Paris Fashion Week-Approved Mani Manucurist Active Routine Gift Set $39 See on Amazon Co first discovered Manucurist backstage at Paris Fashion Week and has been a fan ever since. Known for its vegan, plant-based formulas and more conscious approach to nail care, the brand makes some of her favorite manicure essentials. “I love having a few clean, easy-to-use essentials on hand, and this kit covers three things I think are important: hydration, color, and overall nail health,” she says. “It’s perfect for someone who loves keeping their nails looking polished while still prioritizing the health of their natural nails.”

15 For The Nail Art Chameleon BTArtbox Press On Nails $15.97 $12.57 See on Amazon Sale Press-on nails are the ultimate gift for the friend who's rocking a different design every time you see them. Co loves this brand for its range of options across skin tones, shapes, lengths, and designs. “It’s a great way to experiment with different nail looks without committing to a salon appointment,” she says. “There's something for just about everyone's personal style.”

16 A Personalized Mani Upgrade The Cuticle Pen HEIRÉE $30 See On HEIRÉE Manicurist Sonya Belakhlef loves this cuticle pen for its luxe feel and customizable, monogrammed pouch. It's also at the top of their own holiday shopping list. “I personally am gifting my clients these pens this year!”

17 The Unexpected Nail-Care Essential Treatment-Boosting Gloves Habelo $80 See On Habelo For the friend who spends a lot of time behind the wheel, Belakhlef recommends these treatment-boosting gloves. They're a thoughtful alternative to yet another bottle of nail polish — especially for someone whose collection is already overflowing. “I love using these gloves in the car for sun protection,” they say.

18 The Ultimate Hand-Care Splurge Omnilux Contour Glove with Red and Near Infrared Light Therapy LED Device Sephora $345 $265 $265 See On Sephora If they aren’t messing around with their hand care routine, Belakhlef suggests going all out with this red and near-infrared light therapy glove. Think of it as the gift of 10 minutes of mandatory, phone-free self-care.

19 A Hand-Hydrating MVP Sidia Soaked: The Hand Serum Revolve $38 See On Revolve A good hand serum should feel as lovely as it works. Belakhlef recommends Sidia for its beautiful scents and textures, and particularly enjoys incorporating its serum into their routine.

20 A Portable Nail Booster Tenoverten The Rose Oil Ulta $26 See On Ulta Cuticle oil might seem like a simple gift, but it's one they'll actually put to use. Manicurist Sandra Wei recommends looking for a formula with nourishing ingredients like jojoba oil and vitamin E to help ward off dryness and hangnails. “It’s especially beneficial for those who regularly get gel manicures, as daily cuticle care helps keep the skin surrounding the nails soft and well-maintained,” she says.

21 Beauty Sleep For Your Hands Paume Hand & Foot Recovery Set Ulta $39 $27.30 $27.30 See On Ulta For a more indulgent at-home treatment, Wei recommends overnight moisturizing gloves. “I recommend applying a nourishing hand cream and cuticle oil before putting on soft cotton gloves at bedtime to help retain moisture and keep the skin around the nails soft and hydrated,” she says. It's a simple way to turn an everyday hand-care routine into a relaxing at-home spa ritual.