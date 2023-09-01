No matter the season (or weather), chocolate lovers would likely agree that the yummy aroma of decadent iced mochas and rich hot cocoa topped with whipped cream is all things soothing and enticing to the senses. And while heavier gourmand aromas like chocolate are often associated with the colder months in perfumery, different expressions of the yummy note can make it a perfect fragrance for any time of year.

ICYWW, the term “gourmand” refers to any fragrance that is delectable, and most often features yummy notes of vanilla, caramel, marshmallow, and the like. Chocolate, of course, is very much in that so-good-you-want-to-taste-it category, with unique iterations that range from bitter dark chocolate, to milky white chocolate aromas.

While chocolate is a note that’s present in quite a few classic scents — namely Mugler’s Angel, which in fact created the gourmand category back in 1992 — the delicious note is found in quite a few celeb-fronted perfumes, too.

A few worth mentioning? Billie Eilish’s first fragrance offering, Eilish, is enriched with warm cocoa, Sabrina Carpenter’s Sweet Tooth Caramel Dream features dark chocolate bean, and Ariana Grande’s MOD Vanilla is made all the more soft and dreamy with creamy cocoa.

Craving a brand new scent for the fall and winter months ahead? Below, find 18 chocolate-filled perfumes for your every mood.

Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy Sucré Eau De Parfum Ulta $115 See On Ulta Playful and sweet, Viva La Juicy Sucré brings with it a whole lot of Y2K-era nostalgic as notes of juicy peach nectar, sugared whipped cream, and rich cocoa powder dance around you.

snif House of 8 Eau De Toilette snif $65 See On snif A deep, dark expression of the decadent chocolate note, snif’s House of 8 is made all the more smoky and sensual by way of buttery sage, rich vanilla, smooth sandalwood, and purple floral petals.

Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille Eau De Parfum Sephora $425 See On Sephora Adding some serious luxury to your fragrance wardrobe, Tom Ford’s Tobacco Vanille is a sensuous, full-bodied perfume that is filled with notes of vanilla, tobacco leaf, dried fruits, and delicious cocoa.

Ariana Grande MOD Vanilla Eau de Parfum Ulta $68 See On Ulta A true gourmand fragrance that creates a sweet cloud of vanilla around the wearer, MOD Vanilla features notes of decadently juicy plum, lush praline, dreamy vanilla musks, and creamy cocoa.

By Rosie Jane Dulce Eau de Parfum Sephora $75 See On Sephora Dulce taps delicious notes of sweet vanilla, bitter dark chocolate, and a smooth Hinoki wood for a total skin-treat.

Byredo Velvet Haze Eau De Parfum Bloomingdale's $290 See On Bloomingdale's Byredo’s Velvet Haze is truly opulence in a bottle, as the aromas of sheer coconut water and dry patchouli leaves melt with the essences of cotton musks, and cocoa absolu.

Ellis Brooklyn Vanilla Milk Eau de Parfum Sephora $105 See On Sephora The sweet aroma of frothy vanilla collides with more earthy notes by way of warm cocoa shells, sultry frangipani flower petals, and softly woody amyris to give Vanilla Milk an aura of unexpected elegance.

Harlem Candle Co. Speakeasy Eau De Parfum Harlem Candle Co. $140 See On Harlem Candle Co. Inspired by the seedy speakeasies of the Prohibition Era, Speakeasy is brimming with notes of smokey incense, heated saffron, resinous licorice, and a blend of patchouli, vanilla, and dark chocolate at the perfume’s signature.

Pana Dora Moonlight Eau De Parfum Pana Dora $295 See On Pana Dora An indie launch that makes a statement on any vanity, Moonlight features the dreamy aromas of shimmering mandarin, sensuous plum, spiced chocolate, and vanilla-soaked tobacco.

Britney Spears Fantasy Intense Eau De Parfum Walmart $27.74 See On Walmart An amped up version of the classic before it, Fantasy Intense is brimming with alluring notes of juicy pear, chocolate orchid, bright kiwi, and a yummy cupcake accord.