Cruella de Vil once said, “I live for furs. I worship furs. After all, is there a woman in all this wretched world who doesn’t?” If nail trends have taught us anything, it’s that — minus the villain arc — she might’ve actually been onto something.

From deer print to leopard, fur-inspired designs have been a mainstay in manicure trends. But for anyone who hasn’t fully hopped on animal print yet — or prefers a statement with a softer landing — the look of the moment is about as close to a neutral as spots get. Enter: Dalmatian nails.

The scattered speckles feel like a cooler spin on the monochrome polka dot manis that have been everywhere lately, and they’re far enough removed from cow print to steer clear of cheugy accusations. Plus, the imperfect spots make the design easy enough to try at home. Painted over milky whites, sheer nudes, or glossy neutrals, they slide right into your everyday rotation.

Whether you’re fluent in animal print or just spot-curious, consider this your sign. Ahead, everything to know about the breakout nail trend for spring 2026.

Dalmatian Nail Designs

Dalmatian nails are centered on the dog breed’s signature black-and-white pattern. But how you play with that print is where the personality comes through.

Deconstructed Speckles

This set takes a deconstructed approach, scattering monochrome speckles across alternating fingers, while a clear base keeps the emphasis light and graphic.

Spotted Frenchies

If you’re looking to combine trends, polka dots and Dalmatian print can meet in the middle. Spotted French tips take the charge, while scattered micro-dots add just enough contrast to feel playful instead of busy.

Mismatched Tips

Dalmatian print can hold its own in a bolder mani design, too. Between the 3D orbs, citrusy yellow accents, and mixed finishes, the spotted pattern becomes just one player in a very fun lineup.

Milky Flecks

For a more classic take, go spot-forward on only a few fingers. In this set, inky black dots diffuse from the center into soft gray halos for a natural speckled finish, while French tips get framed by spots climbing the sides. The result feels both messy chic and styled to precision.

Micro Dots

Not ready to go full 101? Try micro-dots. Tiny splatters on top of a milky white polish offer a subtler spin, while glossy black nails on the other hand anchor the whole look.

Zoomed-In Dalmatian

Alternatively, you can try Dalmatian print, but zoomed in. Instead of dainty speckles, large black strokes show up across an ivory base for an almost painterly take on the pattern.

Studded Spots

Wrapped in faux fur and serving spots — this set is Cruella-coded in the best way. When going the more traditional polka dot route, forget symmetry. Varied sizes and scattered placement give the pattern its Dalmatian edge. Chrome studs just seal the deal.

How To Get The Look

Nailing Dalmatian print is all about balance. Go too large and blobby, and the look can drift into cow-print territory — but too uniform, and suddenly you’re just wearing polka dots. Instead, aim for slightly oblong shapes that vary in size and spacing. A little imperfection goes a long way, which conveniently makes this trend DIY-friendly.

After your usual nail prep, layer on a milky shade or soft ivory (rather than stark white) for a more organic look. When it’s time to dot, a bobby pin does the trick surprisingly well. Dip it into your black polish and press lightly across the nail — and resist the urge to clean up those marks. If you want extra dimension, sweep a slightly lighter shade around the edges with a detail brush to create a soft gray halo, giving each spot that darker-center effect.

Seal with a glossy top coat and add any extra accents you’re feeling — and just like that, you’re ready to be spotted.