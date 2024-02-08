In terms of colors, everyone has their own idea of what “neutral” means. For some, it’s all things beige. Others count black, navy, hunter green, and espresso brown as legitimate examples. Barbiecore fanatics swear that pink is a neutral. And then there are those who firmly believe that leopard print counts.
Whether you agree or not, you’ve got to admit that it kind of makes sense. “Because of the innately neutral color palette of leopard print, it could be worn as a day manicure,” says Juli Russell, a DIY nail expert with Sally Beauty. “Plus, there are ways to make a leopard mani more ‘work chic’ versus full print.” For example: Rock the look via a “faded French” manicure, says Russell, noting that this would give you the perfect blend of “clean girl” and “mob wife.”
Leopard print nails, BTW, are making a comeback. “Last year was all about the Y2K aesthetic, so bold, futuristic styles — like chrome, glazed donut, and vibrant hues — took over in popularity,” says Russell. “In 2024, we’re heading back to the ’90s where minimalist meets maximalist.”
In terms of your nails, this means bold but classic colors like deep reds, jewel-tone purples, and chocolate browns, says Russell. “It also includes lots of furry textures and luxurious prints, like leopard.”
Intrigued? Scroll through for 17 leopard print manicures that are decidedly fierce, regardless of your preferred aesthetic.