When it comes to perfume scent groups, gourmands will always have my heart. I love nothing more than to smell like a deliciously sweet saccharine dessert. So, when DedCool announced that it was launching a sugary fragrance, my interest was piqued.

Known for its cult-beloved Milk family of skin scents that work to enhance your natural smell, DedCool’s new Mochi Milk perfume takes the musky fragrance to the gourmand realm with notes of juicy fruit, fluffy candy, and an ambery base. You’ll find that it still smells similar to the brand’s Milk and Xtra Milk fragrances, but, well, sweeter — it’s a musky blend that envelops you in the aromas of fresh cakes and cookies from your favorite bakery, except less headache-inducing and with a richness that feels more adult.

After smelling one spritz of this new launch — available today after garnering an over 5,000-person waitlist — I can assure you this is a run, don’t walk situation. Read on for everything to know about DedCool’s newest mouthwatering scent.

Fast Facts:

Price: $90

$90 Best for: Those who love a sweet gourmand scent

Those who love a sweet gourmand scent Rating: 5/5

5/5 What I Love: It’s perfectly sugary without giving me a headache or feeling overpowering.

It’s perfectly sugary without giving me a headache or feeling overpowering. What I Don’t Love: No notes.

DedCool’s Mochi Milk

Similar to the Glossier You fragrance collection or Phlur’s Soft Spot, Mochi Milk — like the other fragrances in DedCool’s Milk family — is a skin scent. This means that the perfume is meant to mingle with and elevate your skin’s natural smell so that you’re left with an aroma that feels unique to you. It’s not overpowering, but naturally delicious.

DedCool’s other Milk fragrances lean more warm and clean (IYKYK), but Mochi Milk’s olfactory blend will remind you of whipped marshmallow and sweet rice milk. It has notes of peach nectar, incense, jasmine petals, Australian sandalwood, sensual amber, and white musk. Think of it as a much more sophisticated upgrade to the cupcake body sprays you loved as a tween.

Courtesy of DedCool

First Impression

When I spritzed Mochi Milk for the first time, I was with a friend, and after just one spray, we both said “Mmm” as an immediate reaction to the deliciousness. You’re very quickly met with the juicy sweetness of the perfume’s notes, but it doesn’t feel like too much. Once the fragrance dries down, you get the rich, warmer musk and sandalwood notes that undercut some of the gourmand aromas, so it’s not oppressive. You smell delicious, but not in a sickly kind of way. It’s just a sweeter version of you.

Courtesy of DedCool

The Final Verdict

Mochi Milk has become my new favorite gourmand. I love how I’m getting that yummy bakery smell without it feeling too juvenile or overpowering — DedCool has nailed the sophisticated sweet perfume category, and I wouldn’t be surprised if this fragrance becomes a bestseller.