10 Caramel Perfumes Perfect For Gourmand Fragrance Lovers
Dessert in aromatic form.
Perfume lovers’ go-to fragrances tend to get much warmer as the months get colder.
Light and airy fruity or floral scents associated with summertime are often replaced by much heavier aromas — think leather, woods, smoky tobacco, heated amber, and oud. When those bolder scents are spritzed onto the skin, it’s similar to wearing a cozy blanket or lush faux fur coat (which, of course, is not a warm weather vibe).
Beyond those traditional cold-weather notes, sugary, delectable gourmand fragrances truly shine this time of year.
Vanilla — one of the most popular and nostalgic fragrance notes — is a yummy gourmand. But it’s not your only sweet option; more beloved notes within the category include decadent chocolate, playful cotton candy, and buttery caramel.
Olfactively, caramel is a smooth and luscious note that is rich and full-bodied. When present in a perfume (or gourmand candle), it immediately adds a sensual, long-lasting depth.
Here, add a bit of sweetness to your wintery perfume wardrobe with these 10 caramel-filled fragrances.
1The Dreamy Skin Scent
Caramel Skin is an intimate skin scent that leaves a sensuously sweet trail of creamy caramel, bright bergamot, and elegant sandalwood on your hair and skin.
2The Playful Gourmand
Spritz on feelings of pure joy with CANDY, a playful gourmand aroma filled with caramel, cloud-like musk, and sticky benzoin resin notes.
3The Dessert-Inspired Pick
If dessert is your favorite meal, Crème Brûlée is sure to be your new fave perfume as it smells like a tasty confection of caramelized sugar, juicy plum, earthy florals, and woody rum.
4The Soda Lovers’ Essential
Soda Snob explores the olfactive profiles of beloved fizzy drinks with its unique explosion of vanilla, cinnamon, caramel, jasmine, and lime.
5The Vibrant Citrus-Spiked Caramel
If you didn’t know already, Sabrina Carpenter has a collection of perfumes — one of which is Sweet Tooth Caramel Dream. True to its name, it smells of hot caramel alongside dark chocolate, almond milk, orange zest, and fluffy musk.
6The Spicy Salted Caramel
A few sprays of A Whiff Of Waffle Cone will make you feel like you’ve entered an old-school ice cream shop that smells of vanilla, salted caramel, heavy cream, and cinnamon.
7The Joyful Caramelized Popcorn
Idôle Nectar whisks you away to a cheery carnival as its inviting notes of caramelized popcorn, bourbon-spiked vanilla, and fresh rose unfold.
8The Nostalgic Fruity Gourmand
Viva La Juicy Gold Couture feels feminine and fresh with its nostalgic wild berry and sugared honeysuckle-spiked scent, while melted caramel and vanilla notes add warmth and depth.
9The Caramel-Filled Floral
Gourmand White Flowers is a less expensive dupe for the cult-adored Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb perfume, and similarly features notes of orchid, rose, musk, patchouli, caramel, and vanilla.
10The Yummy Year-Round Fave
Brazilian Crush Cheirosa ’71 is a gourmand fragrance mist that works year-round despite containing heated essences of macadamia nuts, Tonka bean, and caramelized vanilla — it’s that good.