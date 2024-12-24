Perfume lovers’ go-to fragrances tend to get much warmer as the months get colder.

Light and airy fruity or floral scents associated with summertime are often replaced by much heavier aromas — think leather, woods, smoky tobacco, heated amber, and oud. When those bolder scents are spritzed onto the skin, it’s similar to wearing a cozy blanket or lush faux fur coat (which, of course, is not a warm weather vibe).

Beyond those traditional cold-weather notes, sugary, delectable gourmand fragrances truly shine this time of year.

Vanilla — one of the most popular and nostalgic fragrance notes — is a yummy gourmand. But it’s not your only sweet option; more beloved notes within the category include decadent chocolate, playful cotton candy, and buttery caramel.

Olfactively, caramel is a smooth and luscious note that is rich and full-bodied. When present in a perfume (or gourmand candle), it immediately adds a sensual, long-lasting depth.

Here, add a bit of sweetness to your wintery perfume wardrobe with these 10 caramel-filled fragrances.

1 The Dreamy Skin Scent PHLUR Caramel Skin Body & Hair Fragrance Mist Sephora $38 See On Sephora Caramel Skin is an intimate skin scent that leaves a sensuously sweet trail of creamy caramel, bright bergamot, and elegant sandalwood on your hair and skin.

2 The Playful Gourmand Prada CANDY Eau de Parfum Sephora $125 See On Sephora Spritz on feelings of pure joy with CANDY, a playful gourmand aroma filled with caramel, cloud-like musk, and sticky benzoin resin notes.

3 The Dessert-Inspired Pick Crème Brûlée Eau de Parfum Le Monde Gourmand $25 See On Le Monde Gourmand If dessert is your favorite meal, Crème Brûlée is sure to be your new fave perfume as it smells like a tasty confection of caramelized sugar, juicy plum, earthy florals, and woody rum.

4 The Soda Lovers’ Essential Soda Snob Snif $65 See On Snif Soda Snob explores the olfactive profiles of beloved fizzy drinks with its unique explosion of vanilla, cinnamon, caramel, jasmine, and lime.

6 The Spicy Salted Caramel A Whiff Of Waffle Cone Perfume Imaginary Authors $115 See On Imaginary Authors A few sprays of A Whiff Of Waffle Cone will make you feel like you’ve entered an old-school ice cream shop that smells of vanilla, salted caramel, heavy cream, and cinnamon.

7 The Joyful Caramelized Popcorn Lancôme Idôle Nectar Eau de Parfum Ulta $145 See On Ulta Idôle Nectar whisks you away to a cheery carnival as its inviting notes of caramelized popcorn, bourbon-spiked vanilla, and fresh rose unfold.