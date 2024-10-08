Beauty
Break out the sequins, rhinestones, and glitter.
For better or worse, decades-old beauty trends always seem to make their way to the forefront once again (see: pencil-thin eyebrows of the ’90s and Y2K-era crackled nail polish).
Recently, all eyes have been on the 1970s and ’80s, as modern takes on low-key tousled hairdos and major metallic eye looks have dominated the runway during fashion month. Currently, influences from both decades are to thank for the rise of “disco eyes” — a reference to the flashy aesthetic spotted on the dance floor throughout those years.
Inspired by the high-shine, illuminated look of larger-than-life disco balls themselves, disco eyes refers to wow-worthy makeup that features light-catching sequins, rhinestones, and sparkles. More often than not, this glam centers around shades of silver — though disco eyes can be created with many different hues (like black or cobalt blue).
The result? The ultimate it girl beat with touches of that on-trend retro aesthetic. And TBH, it just so happens to be perfect for disco-inspired Halloween costumes, the upcoming glitzy holiday season, and 365 party girls alike.
From high-glam disco makeup to more minimal moments with a few beautifully placed rhinestone studs, here are 10 unique ways to try the rising disco eye trend.
1Pastel Sequin Cat Eye
For cat eye lovers who want to add a bit of sparkle to their signature look, try replacing traditional dark black liner with some sequins and glitter in pretty pastel hues.
2Fairycore Butterfly Adornments
With fluttering butterfly adornments on top of sparkling green and pink pigment, this look is as ethereal as they come. Disco eyes, meet the fairycore aesthetic.
3Sparkling Cut-Crease
Use silver eyeliner topped with highly reflected glitter flecks to create an ultra-sharp sparkling cut-crease for your next big night out.
4Cobalt Blue Disco Ball Lids
Make your eyelids look like actual disco balls with a ton of perfectly placed cobalt blue sequins (and some vibrant blue mascara to match).
5Minimalistic Gemstone Studs
If you’re more of a makeup minimalist yet still want to get in on the disco eye trend, place a few rhinestone studs at your outer and inner corners for the most gorgeous pop.
6Disco-Esque Sequined Tears
Make a serious statement with your eyes with disco-inspired silver sequins that drip from your lower lash line to look like some glamorous tears.
7Grunge Black Glitter
Swap your silver pigments for a shimmering metallic black color that is edgy and grunge in the prettiest way.
8High-Glam Chunky Silver Glitter
To fully embrace the ’70s aesthetic, go with a “more is more” look like this one, which features a smoky cut-crease with the lid covered in disco ball-esque silver sparkles.
9Abstract Metallic Swipes
Go for a creative take on the disco eye look via abstract swipes of metallic silver pigment all over your eyes (and little makeup everywhere else).
10Reflective Lower Lash Line
Let your lower lash line do the talking by adorning it with sparkle and sequins, then keep your lids completely matte.