For better or worse, decades-old beauty trends always seem to make their way to the forefront once again (see: pencil-thin eyebrows of the ’90s and Y2K-era crackled nail polish).

Recently, all eyes have been on the 1970s and ’80s, as modern takes on low-key tousled hairdos and major metallic eye looks have dominated the runway during fashion month. Currently, influences from both decades are to thank for the rise of “disco eyes” — a reference to the flashy aesthetic spotted on the dance floor throughout those years.

Inspired by the high-shine, illuminated look of larger-than-life disco balls themselves, disco eyes refers to wow-worthy makeup that features light-catching sequins, rhinestones, and sparkles. More often than not, this glam centers around shades of silver — though disco eyes can be created with many different hues (like black or cobalt blue).

The result? The ultimate it girl beat with touches of that on-trend retro aesthetic. And TBH, it just so happens to be perfect for disco-inspired Halloween costumes, the upcoming glitzy holiday season, and 365 party girls alike.

From high-glam disco makeup to more minimal moments with a few beautifully placed rhinestone studs, here are 10 unique ways to try the rising disco eye trend.

1 Pastel Sequin Cat Eye @tirade13 For cat eye lovers who want to add a bit of sparkle to their signature look, try replacing traditional dark black liner with some sequins and glitter in pretty pastel hues.

2 Fairycore Butterfly Adornments @theballerinabridemua With fluttering butterfly adornments on top of sparkling green and pink pigment, this look is as ethereal as they come. Disco eyes, meet the fairycore aesthetic.

3 Sparkling Cut-Crease @makeupbykatarinna Use silver eyeliner topped with highly reflected glitter flecks to create an ultra-sharp sparkling cut-crease for your next big night out.

4 Cobalt Blue Disco Ball Lids @lauraloumakeup Make your eyelids look like actual disco balls with a ton of perfectly placed cobalt blue sequins (and some vibrant blue mascara to match).

5 Minimalistic Gemstone Studs @dmv.makeupartistry If you’re more of a makeup minimalist yet still want to get in on the disco eye trend, place a few rhinestone studs at your outer and inner corners for the most gorgeous pop.

6 Disco-Esque Sequined Tears @katevalentinee Make a serious statement with your eyes with disco-inspired silver sequins that drip from your lower lash line to look like some glamorous tears.

7 Grunge Black Glitter @danessa_myricks Swap your silver pigments for a shimmering metallic black color that is edgy and grunge in the prettiest way.

8 High-Glam Chunky Silver Glitter @peyrefittemakeup To fully embrace the ’70s aesthetic, go with a “more is more” look like this one, which features a smoky cut-crease with the lid covered in disco ball-esque silver sparkles.

9 Abstract Metallic Swipes @danessa_myricks Go for a creative take on the disco eye look via abstract swipes of metallic silver pigment all over your eyes (and little makeup everywhere else).