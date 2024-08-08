In the heart of her press tour for Twisters, actor Daisy Edgar-Jones debuted a refreshed personal aesthetic: a flowing, bohemian vibe that’s effortlessly aligned with the French fashion house, Chloé. She is the creative director’s latest muse, after all.

Most recently, she stepped out looking like a modern-day Stevie Nicks, with a muted blue-grey dress that was layered and gauzy and the ultra-high boots to match (all from Chloé, of course).

Though aside from whimsy-filled frocks that look straight out of Nicks’ rock star closet in the 1970s, Edgar-Jones also so happened to switch up her signature bangs in a subtle way — and it may just have revived an old trend, too.

“Boho Bangs” Are About To Be Major

Perfectly in line with a more carefree vibe, “boho bangs” truly do have that French girl je ne sais quoi. Not quite side bangs and not quite blunt bangs, this particular chop has a purposeful flow that looks undone in the best way.

The style is less about being perfectly polished and more about an effortless, textured bedhead look.

Fin Costello/Redferns/Getty Images

Nicks had a similar chop in her earliest days performing with Fleetwood Mac.

Curtain Bangs & Birkin Bangs’ Love Child

If boho bangs look a bit familiar, it’s because they’re essentially a casual combination of both curtain bangs and Birkinb angs.

Curtain bangs, a sleek style made popular by Sabrina Carpenter, beautifully frame the face, have no fringe in the middle of your forehead, and blend effortlessly into the rest of your hair.

@sabrinacarpenter ; REPORTERS ASSOCIES/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

As for Birkin bangs — which got their name from the late It girl, Jane Birkin — they feature thin, whispy fringe all along the forehead (as opposed to a weightier blunt bang).

Take cues from Edgar-Jones and blend the two.