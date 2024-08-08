Beauty
"Boho Bangs" Are A '70s-Inspired Twist On Curtain Bangs
Stevie Nicks meets Sabrina Carpenter.
In the heart of her press tour for Twisters, actor Daisy Edgar-Jones debuted a refreshed personal aesthetic: a flowing, bohemian vibe that’s effortlessly aligned with the French fashion house, Chloé. She is the creative director’s latest muse, after all.
Most recently, she stepped out looking like a modern-day Stevie Nicks, with a muted blue-grey dress that was layered and gauzy and the ultra-high boots to match (all from Chloé, of course).
Though aside from whimsy-filled frocks that look straight out of Nicks’ rock star closet in the 1970s, Edgar-Jones also so happened to switch up her signature bangs in a subtle way — and it may just have revived an old trend, too.
“Boho Bangs” Are About To Be Major
Perfectly in line with a more carefree vibe, “boho bangs” truly do have that French girl je ne sais quoi. Not quite side bangs and not quite blunt bangs, this particular chop has a purposeful flow that looks undone in the best way.
The style is less about being perfectly polished and more about an effortless, textured bedhead look.
Nicks had a similar chop in her earliest days performing with Fleetwood Mac.
Curtain Bangs & Birkin Bangs’ Love Child
If boho bangs look a bit familiar, it’s because they’re essentially a casual combination of both curtain bangs and Birkinb angs.
Curtain bangs, a sleek style made popular by Sabrina Carpenter, beautifully frame the face, have no fringe in the middle of your forehead, and blend effortlessly into the rest of your hair.
As for Birkin bangs — which got their name from the late It girl, Jane Birkin — they feature thin, whispy fringe all along the forehead (as opposed to a weightier blunt bang).
Take cues from Edgar-Jones and blend the two.