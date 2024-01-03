New Year’s Eve 2023 is already but a glittering, fireworks-filled memory. And while 2024 is officially in full swing — with the resolutions to prove it — many are still sharing snaps of their epic, sparkly celebrations.

Cardi B, for one, shared a sneak peek of her glitzy New Year’s manicure on Dec. 29. The vibe? Long stiletto-shaped nails made all the more glamorous with a mid-tone pink base and bedazzled French tips.

On Jan. 2, the “Bongos” rapper posted a carousel of photos to her Instagram that revealed her full beauty look for Dec. 31st’s late night festivities — and the highlight was a total blast from the past.

Cardi B’s Ultra-Thin Eyebrows

Wearing a skin-tight dress with cut-outs and stacked belts printed atop the smooth fabric styled by Kollin Carter, Cardi B paired the edgy (and noticeably glitter-free) ’fit with black platform heels and silver cross earrings. The most eye-catching detail of her ensemble, however, was her more daring makeup.

Ditching her signature fuller brows for the evening, the mom of two opted for some ultra-thin penciled-in eyebrows. While thinner brows have been having their main character moment in recent months, the look no doubt nods to the it girls of the ’90s.

Cardi B is the most recent to experiment with the vintage eyebrow trend. A couple of others who have explored the look include Julia Fox, and Laverne Cox.

A Complete Beauty Breakdown

The makeup artist behind Cardi B’s New Year’s Eve glam was Erika La’Pearl, who frequently works with the A-lister (and even created her look for the 2023 Met Gala). Dropping the glam breakdown on the ’gram, the pro revealed that she used products from PAT McGRATH LABS to achieve the look.

For a nourished base, La’Pearl used Divine Skin: Rose 001 The Essence ($86). For the eyes, she tapped the Mothership I: Subliminal Eyeshadow Palette ($128), Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner ($35), PermaGel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil ($29), as well as the Dark Star Mascara ($34).

Adding depth to the complexion, La’Pearl went in with the Divine Blush: Legendary Glow Colour Balm in Sunkissed Seduction ($29) and the Skin Fetish: Divine Bronzer in Bronze Divinity ($39). Finishing off with a lightly contoured pout, she used the PermaGel Ultra Lip Pencil in Brownouveaux ($29) and the LUST: Gloss in Flesh Fantasy ($29) to create the seductive lip.

Her Icy Blue Eye Contacts

While Cardi B’s pencil-thin eyebrows were statement-making and transformative, her altered eye color also added a certain aura of mystery to her glam.

Known for her natural dark chocolate-colored eyes, the “Up” artist stunned in icy blue contacts.

Especially when paired with fluttering eyelashes, black-lined eyes, and a sultry siren wing, the result is akin to the intensity of a wolf’s sharp gaze.