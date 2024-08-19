With August on its way out, the cozy fall vibes are quickly incoming — which means new makeup trends are making their way onto your feeds.

While summer ’24 was defined by glowing looks with flirty faux freckles, the autumn months will go much darker and deeper for a sultrier vibe. And this year, a few rich tones and high-shine finishes are set to take over.

For one, the “berry girl” aesthetic is continuing to stray strong throughout the upcoming season, with mauve-colored lips a serious green flag. Similarly, plum blush — which is a pretty purple-red shade — is the universally flattering hue that will replace the bubblegum pinks of summer.

If you so happen to be a bold makeup lover, you’re in luck: unexpectedly chic, ’80s-inspired metallic pigments are sure to reign. And for those willing to take things even further, lips with a chromatic, metal-like finish will be major.

Officially ready for fall 2024? Here, scroll through 12 of the biggest makeup trends, according to industry experts like Katie Jane Hughes, Amber Dreadon, and Emily Gray.

1 An “I’m Cold” Flush @sabrinacarpenter Hughes — a celeb-loved makeup artist and founder of KJH.brand — predicts that an “I’m cold” flush is going to own the upcoming months. Picture the look of the rosy cheeks you get after a walk outside in chilly temps. “I’m loving super blushed skin, almost like you've been on a nice brisk walk,” she says. And Sabrina Carpenter, for one, is a repeat fan of the flirty vibe.

2 All About A Dark Lip @patrickta Gray, a Nashville-based makeup artist who works with celebs like Kristin Cavallari and Lily Aldridge, predicts that “French girl” vibes are on the way. “Minimal face and eye makeup with a pop of a deep, fall-colored lip is going to be very in,” she says. “This still ties in with the ‘clean girl’ makeup aesthetic, but with a fall twist.”

3 Plum-Toned Cheeks @emgraymakeup Move over, pink and peach-toned blush — plum is the newest it-shade for the fall season. “I am obsessed with plum-toned blush for fall,” says Gray. “I think it’s such an interesting, moody color, and it really looks amazing on everyone.” The creamy Makeup By Mario Soft Pop Blush Stick in Plumberry ($32) is one option to shop (shown in the photo above), and the NARS Talc-Free Powder Blush in Infatuated ($34) is the perfect layering essential to set and intensify the look.

4 Minimal, Clump-Free Mascara @kyliejenner For fall 2024, the girlies are letting their clump-heavy grunge mascaras and XXL faux lashes collect dust. “Mascara will lean more to a minimal, defined rather look than clumpy,” says Dreadon, a Los Angeles-based makeup guru who has glammed stars like Angelina Jolie and the members of BLACKPINK. For a low-key lash look à la Kendall and Kylie Jenner, she points to the MCoBeauty XtendLash ($19) — which, ICYWW, is Australia’s best-selling mascara.

5 Hello, ’80s Metallics @danessa_myricks 1980s-era energy is at an all-time high — especially in the makeup world. “Metallic makeup is on my radar for the fall season — we are entering into a chic, ’80s glam era,” says Hughes. “Think hyper-shiny highlights, glossy eyelids, and frosted metallic textures on the lips.” To rock the trend, try multi-purpose chromatic pigments from Danessa Myricks Beauty — like the Infinite Chrome Flakes Multichrome Gels ($26) — or the e.l.f. Cosmetics Duochrome Liquid Eyeshadows ($8).

6 Ethereally Highlighted Skin @lapetitevengeance All three makeup gurus are *obsessed* with highlighters for the upcoming season. “When skin feels more dehydrated in the fall, it's the best time to bring out those highlighters,” says Hughes. “I love to use my KJH.brand Hyper Shine Lite Pigment in Lite Copper or Lite Bronze to create a beautiful rich glow on the skin.” Gray believes that unique colors in particular will be popular. “I think fun shades of highlighter will come back this fall,” she says. “The Catrice Cosmetics Space Glam Holo Highlighter is a beautiful vegan option that makes you look like a fairy.” Dreadon has a pro tip for application: “Use satin pigments to pop the brow bone and inner corner of the eyes without the blinding or glittery highlights,” she says.

7 Sultry, Colorful Eyeliner @merry.laney While there will always be a place in your makeup bags for black and brown liners, Hughes tells Bustle that fall-inspired colors — like rusty browns and forest greens — will be major in the coming months. Alongside those earthy tones, the Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Gel Eyeliner in Compassion ($19), a rich burgundy, as well as the r.e.m. beauty At The Borderline Gel Eyeliner Pencil in flower power ($19), a pumpkin orange, both add a gorgeous pop.

8 Douyin-Inspired Glamour @jackiewyers Gray is convinced that one Chinese-inspired glam technique in particular will have its main character moment in the coming months. “For fall 2024, I am obsessed with Douyin-style makeup, which is a very ethereal eye with blush tones and very intentionally placed eyeshadow,” she says. “This eyeshadow style can also blend into the blush for a really beautiful effect.” Hello, coquette vibes.

9 “Berry Girl” Lip Tones @allanface Beloved by A-listers like Sydney Sweeney, “berry girl” makeup is very much in style for the cozy months ahead. “Berry-colored, bitten-looking lips are perfect for fall,” says Dreadon. Hughes is on the same page, pointing to mauve tones specifically. “I’m loving a rich, pillowy looking pout. It’s the perfect soft whisper of fall color.”

10 Total Cool Girl Neutrals @patrickta Warm tones will always be associated with the autumn season — but Dreadon is making the case for cooler colors, too. “Cool tones for fall and winter will be huge,” she says. “Eyes will feature greige, smoky grays, and cool-toned browns. And if it's a neutral lip, it's definitely more of a beige with a cool base.”

11 Semi-Matte Satin Complexions @loriharvey Skin tends to get drier as the seasons change, but fall will feature visible hydration in all of the right places. While Gray says semi-matte skin will be buzzy, she notes hydration will come through in other ways. “For fall 2024, I think satin, ethereal skin with a luminous-matte balance is going to be most popular,” she tells Bustle. “It will be pearly in the right places — like the high points of the face — and have a soft-matte, filter-like quality to the rest of the skin.”