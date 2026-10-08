In Bustle’s Beauty Detail, we dive into the beauty bags of our favorite celebrities and talent for intel on the rituals that keep them glowing. Ahead, Dove Cameron reveals the one beauty sin she’ll never commit and why her nighttime routine doubles as therapy.

Dove Cameron is anything but the aloof pop star. “I have a Scorpio moon, so I was literally born to go deep,” she says. “Anytime someone wants to talk about their trauma, I’m locked in.”

When we meet up at a fashion week party in Brooklyn, though, trauma isn’t exactly at the top of the agenda. In fact, Cameron has plenty to celebrate. She’s the ambassador for Diesel’s new perfume, Only Desire — the reason for the night’s festivities — and just that morning, the 30-year-old singer had released the final song written for her debut album.

Titled “When in Rome,” it blares over the speakers as she enters the swanky converted lobby, now bathed in red light and lined with manifestation booths where bank teller stalls once stood: “Why don’t we get married/Build a home.” Call it foreshadowing or simply good timing, but two weeks later, those lyrics came to fruition: Cameron tied the knot with her fiancé Damiano David in Tuscany.

Between planning a three-day destination wedding and juggling an album rollout, Cameron has had plenty on her plate. But what she says she wants most right now is something much simpler. “Honestly, what I want more of in my life right now is quiet,” Cameron says as we catch up in the basement of the building, the party thumping above us. “It’s super, super hard to feel connected when you’re constantly bombarded with noise, when people need stuff from you, when you’re on your phone all day, when you’re taking business calls in the car. You get home, and you don’t even know what you want anymore. Everything beautiful is produced in boredom.”

Photo courtesy of Diesel. Diesel Her beauty routine, as it turns out, is one of those rare moments where Cameron can actually slow down. “My nightly wind-down routine really helps me let go of that part of my brain that’s like, ‘I have to be productive. I have to get this done before this time,’” she says. “I treat it like therapy.” That means no matter how tired she is, there are certain steps she won’t skip. And not washing her makeup off before bed? “Never, ever, ever, ever,” Cameron says with a laugh. “I would wake up crying. I would feel sick.” Suffice to say, she brings that same enthusiasm to the rest of her regimen. Ahead, Cameron shares the products that have earned their keep, from the cleansing oil that’s on permanent reorder to the cool-toned lip combo she’d almost rather gatekeep.

Her Breakout-Friendly SPF Sun Cream SPF 30 Primally Pure $38 See On Primally Pure “I just got back from vacation, and I’m trying to be more mindful about what I use on my face. Sunscreen can sometimes make me break out, so when my friend recommended this one, I trusted her. It’s been great, and I think that was the last beauty product I bought, actually.”

Her Perfect Vanilla Scent Diesel Only Desire Eau de Parfum Ulta $96 See On Ulta “My go-to fragrance is Only Desire by Diesel. It smells like vanilla, but it’s also metallic and woody. There’s pear, caramel, and some spice in there, too. It’s a little masculine but still feminine, bright but dark. It’s really well-balanced.”

Her Trusty Moisturizer Weleda Skin Food Ultra-Rich Cream Target $21.99 See On Target “I just changed up all my skin care, so now I’m like, I don’t even know who I am anymore. One product that stuck around, though, is Weleda Skin Food. It’s such a classic, and everyone says that, but it’s a classic for a reason. If I forget to pack it when I’m traveling, I’m going to buy it.”

Her Go-To Lip Combo Chanel Rouge Coco Flash Lip Color in Boy Ulta $53 See On Ulta “I use Endless Cacao by Makeup Forever to line my lips, and then swipe Chanel’s Boy lipstick in the center. It’s so good. I almost don’t want to say it because it’s already so hard to find. It’s always sold out.”

Her Daily Hair Hero Redken Acidic Bonding Concentrate Serum Ulta $26 See On Ulta “I’m actually incredibly random about my hair care routine. I’ve found that, unless my hair is in dire shape, it just likes to grow — and I’m OK with that. There are some things where I selectively become a 12-year-old boy, like, ‘I don’t want to do that.’ I can’t think about too many things. If I’m thinking about my skin care and teeth and taking care of my body, my hair can just do its thing. Before I go to sleep, though, I will put some oil on the ends. The Redken Acidic Bonding one is really good.”

Her Makeup Must-Have Haus Labs Triclone Skin Tech Concealer Sephora $32 See On Sephora “I usually don’t wear foundation because I’ve found that my face actually needs the definition of some under-eye bags and veins. Otherwise, I start looking weird and flat. On a typical day, I just use a little bit of the Haus Labs concealer. It blends really well.”