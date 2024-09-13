Most folks stick to a tried-and-true everyday makeup look that’s relatively casual. Dua Lipa, on the other hand? The stylish singer is all about something a little more... spicy.

Her go-to glam is a cool-toned, modern take on a Y2K fave: frosted eyeshadow. And while it may look a bit hard to recreate, it’s a surprisingly easy beat — and it happens to be right on trend.

Dua Lipa’s Modern Y2K Eye Makeup

On Sept. 13, Lipa posted a carousel of photos on Instagram with the cheeky caption “this one makeup look I can't stop doing and other miscellaneous things.” The “Houdini” singer featured a few up-close-and-personal snaps of her makeup — and after scrolling through her feed, it seems she has been rocking the same style glam for a while now.

Paired with neutral, subtly over-lined lips and flirty freckles painted atop a pretty “I’m cold” flush, it’s her eyes that are truly the star of the show. On her lids, Dua sported a wash of sparkly, cool-toned silver eyeshadow — a dazzling pigment choice reminiscent of the kind you saw on early 2000s-era pop stars (I’m talking Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, and all other TRL regulars you knew and loved).

Dua keeps things edgy, of course. To add a modern (and rather grunge) twist to her Y2K-inspired look, she created softly diffused V-shaped lines towards each eye’s inner and outer corners with black eyeliner. The effect not only leaves purposeful cut-outs on both lower and upper lash lines, but keeps her eyes looking both doe-like *and* sultry at the same time.

She finished off with a few swipes of mascara on both lower and upper lashes.

I mean: obsessed.

Cool Tones Are *In* For Fall 2024

Lipa has recently been a total fan of metallic silver hues — and she’s most definitely not alone. In fact, cool-toned makeup so happens to be one of the biggest beauty trends set to dominate the fall 2024 season.

“Cool tones for fall and winter will be huge. Eyes will feature greige, smoky grays, and cool-toned browns,” Amber Dreadon, a Los Angeles-based makeup artist, recently told Bustle.

As per usual, tastemakers like Miss Dua are very much ahead of the curve.