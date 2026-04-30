Scroll on TikTok for five minutes and you probably already have something new in your cart. Do you need it? Chances are slim. But in a feed built on hauls, hype, and the next best thing, it’s easy to mistake more for better.

Instead of buying into every trend, a new kind of creator is offering an alternative. They’re not asking you to opt out of beauty entirely — just to slow down and be more intentional about what actually earns a place in your routine.

Call it de-influencing, but it’s really about paying closer attention to ingredients and impact. Not every product deserves a spot in your cart, and not every trend needs to be tried. As the beauty industry reckons with its environmental footprint, that mindset is catching on.

From project pan devotees to DIY divas, these creators are making space for a version of beauty that prioritizes awareness over accumulation — where what you have matters just as much as what you buy next. The unexpected upside? You start to figure out your own taste. Without the constant churn, your routine feels more curated, more personal, and less like it’s dictated by your FYP. No perfection required — just small changes that actually stick.

Ahead, meet the eco it-girls of Bustle’s 2026 Beauty Icon Awards.

The Conscious Consumer: Lauren Pfieffer

Follow: @passingwhimsies

Followers: 66,200

Lauren Pfieffer makes sustainability feel less like an abstract ideal and more like a habit you can actually commit to. Last year, she pledged to do project pan — finishing what she already owned before buying anything new — and has since documented everything in her monthly series, “The Good, The Bad, and The Empty.” From breaking down how to properly clean and recycle packaging with the Pact Collective to calling out “PR I said no to,” her content spotlights brands that are inclusive, cruelty-free, and sustainably-minded (think Kulfi, Maude, and Odele), while reminding her audience of one thing: beauty is political.

The Informed It-Girl: Jazmine Brown

Follow: @thatcurlytop

Followers: 125,000

If you want a GRWM that doubles as a civics lesson, look no further than Jazmine Brown. It’s easy to get pulled in by her nature-inspired makeup — she’s big on unexpected pops of color — but the real hook is what she’s talking through while blending: climate policy, immigration rights, or scandals at a global conference. With a joie de vivre that comes from knowing exactly who she is and what she stands for, the throughline of her content is authenticity, on her own terms.

The Zero-Waste Founder: Kennedy Hammond

Follow: @loveofearthco

Followers: 101,000

Kennedy Hammond doesn’t want you to buy more stuff. At her company, Love of Earth Co., the philosophy is simple: buy less, but better. After traveling abroad and seeing firsthand how much waste piles up globally, she came home with a different perspective on what everyday consumption actually looks like. Shortly thereafter, in 2020, she decided to do something about it. She started a zero-waste beauty subscription service, where compostable packaging, plastic-free products, and a buy-a-soap, plant-a-tree model are the baseline. For Hammond, it’s the little choices that add up.

The Mindful Mom: Kimberly Ahn

Follow: @yourpalkimmie

Followers: 19,900

Motherhood has a way of turning your life into a shopping list — nursery, clothes, cleaning supplies. Kimberly Ahn isn’t buying it. Literally. A self-proclaimed “outfit repeater” and secondhand shopper, the mom of three focuses on small swaps like reusable paper towels, powder detergents, and shampoo concentrates that make eco-friendly practices feel doable for a busy household. With a willingness to say when something just doesn’t work for her family, her videos end up feeling like a conversation, not a lecture — practical, honest, and usually unshoppable. Because, as she puts it, the best things in life can’t be linked in bio.

The Holistic How-To Girl: Sid

Follow: @sidandlisten

Followers: 1.3 million

If holistic health had a cool older sister, it would be Sid. Her whole schtick is “I can fix that” — and she usually can, with whatever you already have at home. Think hair growth blends, vitamin E oil for bleeding gums, and a fennel-cumin tea for whenever your stomach’s feeling off. Instead of buying new products for every problem, she shares kitchen-cabinet solutions that won’t break the bank and are actually more fun (see: her at-home lip gloss tutorial). It all lands like advice from someone who’s been there, done that, and figured out what works.

The Sustainability Storyteller: Sophia Li

Follow: @sophfei

Followers: 73,300

Sophia Li isn’t interested in treating sustainability like a separate beat. The former Vogue entertainment editor built her platform around the idea that how we live — beauty included — is tied to something bigger than us as individuals. Whether she’s hosting her podcast Steward or serving on the climate board at Saie, she’s asking the hard questions about what wellness looks like in the midst of a climate crisis. When you need someone to connect the dots, Li is already there.

The Clean Ingredient Creator: Olivia Shaffer

Photo: Dan Fiji

Follow: @livholistic

Followers: 290,000

Olivia Shaffer makes clean beauty feel less like a category and more like a set of accessible, repeatable choices. Her page is packed with non-toxic living tips and DIY recipes that cover everything from dandruff fixes to perfume oils. Instead of pushing a full routine reset, though, she keeps it simple: one swap at a time — an approach that’s earned her a dedicated following of folks who just want to be more intentional about the ingredients they’re using without overthinking it.