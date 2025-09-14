Celebrity Beauty
All The Prettiest Beauty Looks From The 2025 Emmys
Stars brought major glam.
Whether you watched any of the nominated shows or not, it’s always fun to check out the Emmys red carpet. On Sunday, Sept. 14, stars showed up at the event in Los Angeles wearing their best — featuring plenty of naked ensembles, sleek tuxes, and jewel-encrusted gowns.
To complement their fancy black tie ‘fits, celebs donned equally show-stopping beauty looks. Jenna Ortega made an appearance wearing extremely Wednesday-coded glam, featuring the ultimate vampy lip. Selena Gomez paired her fire-red gown with peach-hued makeup for a statement-making color story. Actors Hannah Einbinder, Michelle Williams, Sarah Catherine Hook, and more sported bobs — one of the evening’s most striking hair trends. And that’s just a teaser.
Other stars opted for glossy blowouts, glowing skin, and classic red lips. Meanwhile, bolder touches — like shimmery lids and thick flicks of eyeliner — added personality to even the most traditional looks. For more beauty inspo, keep scrolling for the standout hair and makeup moments from the 2025 Emmys — each of which deserves a spot on your fall mood board.
1Jenna Ortega’s Vampy Glam
Since going on a press tour for Wednesday Season 2, Ortega has fully leaned into her character. Her makeup at the Emmys was further proof: The star rocked bleached brows, an oxblood-colored lip, and silver eyeshadow, courtesy of makeup artist Mélanie Inglessis, who prepped her complexion using the Laduora Lumeo SkinLift System along with Erly Skincare and NatureWell products.
2Quinta Brunson’s Kiss Curls
Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson stunned in ’20s-era finger waves and kiss curls, a vintage look that felt equal parts flapper chic and modern glam.
3Selena Gomez’s Peachy Makeup
The Rare Beauty founder paired her vibrant red gown with peachy blush and a matching lip, creating a bold, unexpected color clash that turned heads.
4Hannah Einbeinder’s Flipped Bob
The flipped bob trend is still going strong. Einbeinder gave it a ’70s spin with soft, flowing ends. Celebrity hairstylist Jerrod Roberts finished her look with the Parfums de Marly Valaya Hair Perfume for an extra dose of sophistication.
5Rita Ora’s Platinum Shag
Rita Ora’s platinum shag and long, wavy bangs gave the Emmys red carpet a dose of cool-girl edge.
6Scarlett Johansson’s Bronzed Glow
With her radiant, bronzed complexion, Scarlett Johansson was positively glowing — like a golden trophy come to life.
7Aimee Lou Wood’s Old Hollywood Hair
The White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood channeled classic Hollywood glamour with soft, bombshell waves. Celebrity hairstylist Gareth Bromell created the look using Varis tools and KMS Hair products.
8Sydney Sweeney’s “Light Suede Blonde” Strands
Looking like Jessica Rabbit incarnate, Sydney Sweeney turned heads in her plunging red gown and lustrous “light suede blonde” hair — a multidimensional hue crafted by celebrity colorist Jacob Schwartz. He used Schwarzkopf Professional Vario Blond Super Plus for her highlight and Igora Vibrance for the root gloss and deep lowlights.
9Parker Posey’s “Fassbinder Copper” Hair
Parker Posey debuted a vibrant copper hair color at the Emmys. Colorist Victoria Hunter of Benjamin Salon took inspo from Rainer Werner Fassbinder’s late-’60s and early-’80s films when creating the expressive shade: a deep cooper and merlot layered over a chocolate brown.
10Justine Lupe’s Beach Waves
Beach hair could never. Justine Lupe’s golden strands — styled by Barb Thompson — looked effortlessly cool with the undone finish. Thompson created her saucy hairstyle with Rōz products.
11Rashida Jones’ Smoky Eyes
Rashida Jones was a smokeshow at the Emmys, rocking a flawless smoky eye by makeup artist Jamie Greenberg, who used Armani Beauty products.
12Halsey’s Metallic Lids
Halsey went for full-on gold, pairing a shimmering metallic eyeshadow with the sparkle of her plunging gown.
13Carrie Coon’s Platinum Pixie
Carrie Coon’s platinum pixie stole the spotlight, elevated by Kate Lee’s flawless Chanel-powered glam.