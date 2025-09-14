Whether you watched any of the nominated shows or not, it’s always fun to check out the Emmys red carpet. On Sunday, Sept. 14, stars showed up at the event in Los Angeles wearing their best — featuring plenty of naked ensembles, sleek tuxes, and jewel-encrusted gowns.

To complement their fancy black tie ‘fits, celebs donned equally show-stopping beauty looks. Jenna Ortega made an appearance wearing extremely Wednesday-coded glam, featuring the ultimate vampy lip. Selena Gomez paired her fire-red gown with peach-hued makeup for a statement-making color story. Actors Hannah Einbinder, Michelle Williams, Sarah Catherine Hook, and more sported bobs — one of the evening’s most striking hair trends. And that’s just a teaser.

Other stars opted for glossy blowouts, glowing skin, and classic red lips. Meanwhile, bolder touches — like shimmery lids and thick flicks of eyeliner — added personality to even the most traditional looks. For more beauty inspo, keep scrolling for the standout hair and makeup moments from the 2025 Emmys — each of which deserves a spot on your fall mood board.

1 Jenna Ortega’s Vampy Glam Getty Images/PATRICK T. FALLON / Contributor Since going on a press tour for Wednesday Season 2, Ortega has fully leaned into her character. Her makeup at the Emmys was further proof: The star rocked bleached brows, an oxblood-colored lip, and silver eyeshadow, courtesy of makeup artist Mélanie Inglessis, who prepped her complexion using the Laduora Lumeo SkinLift System along with Erly Skincare and NatureWell products.

2 Quinta Brunson’s Kiss Curls Getty Images/Amy Sussman / Staff Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson stunned in ’20s-era finger waves and kiss curls, a vintage look that felt equal parts flapper chic and modern glam.

3 Selena Gomez’s Peachy Makeup Getty Images/Gilbert Flores / Contributor The Rare Beauty founder paired her vibrant red gown with peachy blush and a matching lip, creating a bold, unexpected color clash that turned heads.

4 Hannah Einbeinder’s Flipped Bob Getty Images/Frazer Harrison / Staff The flipped bob trend is still going strong. Einbeinder gave it a ’70s spin with soft, flowing ends. Celebrity hairstylist Jerrod Roberts finished her look with the Parfums de Marly Valaya Hair Perfume for an extra dose of sophistication.

5 Rita Ora’s Platinum Shag Getty Images/Frazer Harrison / Staff Rita Ora’s platinum shag and long, wavy bangs gave the Emmys red carpet a dose of cool-girl edge.

6 Scarlett Johansson’s Bronzed Glow Getty Images/PATRICK T. FALLON / Contributor With her radiant, bronzed complexion, Scarlett Johansson was positively glowing — like a golden trophy come to life.

7 Aimee Lou Wood’s Old Hollywood Hair Getty Images/John Shearer / Contributor The White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood channeled classic Hollywood glamour with soft, bombshell waves. Celebrity hairstylist Gareth Bromell created the look using Varis tools and KMS Hair products.

8 Sydney Sweeney’s “Light Suede Blonde” Strands Getty Images/Amy Sussman / Staff Looking like Jessica Rabbit incarnate, Sydney Sweeney turned heads in her plunging red gown and lustrous “light suede blonde” hair — a multidimensional hue crafted by celebrity colorist Jacob Schwartz. He used Schwarzkopf Professional Vario Blond Super Plus for her highlight and Igora Vibrance for the root gloss and deep lowlights.

9 Parker Posey’s “Fassbinder Copper” Hair Getty Images/Amy Sussman / Staff Parker Posey debuted a vibrant copper hair color at the Emmys. Colorist Victoria Hunter of Benjamin Salon took inspo from Rainer Werner Fassbinder’s late-’60s and early-’80s films when creating the expressive shade: a deep cooper and merlot layered over a chocolate brown.

10 Justine Lupe’s Beach Waves Getty Images/John Shearer / Contributor Beach hair could never. Justine Lupe’s golden strands — styled by Barb Thompson — looked effortlessly cool with the undone finish. Thompson created her saucy hairstyle with Rōz products.

11 Rashida Jones’ Smoky Eyes Getty Images/Gilbert Flores / Contributor Rashida Jones was a smokeshow at the Emmys, rocking a flawless smoky eye by makeup artist Jamie Greenberg, who used Armani Beauty products.

12 Halsey’s Metallic Lids Getty Images/Gilbert Flores / Contributor Halsey went for full-on gold, pairing a shimmering metallic eyeshadow with the sparkle of her plunging gown.