Few stars are daring enough to match red carpets. In fact, many go out of their way to not get drowned out by the floor. Sydney Sweeney, however, is no ordinary style star. At the 2025 Emmys, held on Sunday, Sept. 14, the Euphoria star turned heads in a fiery red gown that matched the carpet. And it also happened to feature a risqué, cleavage-baring detail.

Sydney’s Red-Hot Number

Sweeney loves a red dress. It’s become her red carpet M.O., whether she’s at a premiere, attending a film festival, or heading to an awards show. For the 2025 Emmys, she kept to a relatively relaxed silhouette to present the award for Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. Designed by Oscar de la Renta, she wore a strapless number with an exaggerated sweetheart neckline, ruched and twisted to give it a bow-like effect. Thanks to the mini plunge, it also flaunted her décolletage. The rest of the silky number was fitted around the bodice, before draping into a flowy skirt with a train.

For a red-on-red moment, she wrapped a matching shawl around her arms, giving her look a splash of Old Hollywood glamour. The look evoked one of the chicest red-dress-wearing icons of all time: Jessica Rabbit.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She Wore Over 175 Carats Of Diamonds

Upping the glamorous ante, she paired the look with Lorraine Schwartz diamonds — a whopping 175 carats. Her necklace alone featured over 120, with the marquise pendant boasting 40. Apart from her necklace, she frosted herself with more bling, including 30-carat pear-shaped diamond drop earrings and over 25 carats of diamond rings.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

As for her glam, Sweeney kept her hair down to highlight her multidimensional “light suede blonde” hair, courtesy of celebrity colorist Jacob Schwartz. She kept the rest of her beauty on the more minimal side, with barely any eye makeup or blush. The only pop of color was on her lips, which were a muted pink.

Another red-hot number for the books.