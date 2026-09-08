As sandal season comes to a close, it might be tempting to put your pedicure appointments on pause. After all, no one’s going to see your freshly painted toes tucked inside a pair of loafers or boots. But according to nail artist Katie Masters, that’s all the more reason to have fun with your nail color.

“People are starting to make more of a statement and experiment with new colors since it feels like less of a commitment in the cooler months,” she says. In other words, it’s the perfect time to step outside your usual polish pick — and fall’s hottest pedicure shades give you plenty of options to choose from.

Beyond the expected burgundies and browns, the trending lineup this season runs the gamut from jewel-toned purple to pastel yellow. Dusty denim and muted olive tones offer an easier way to experiment with color, while amethyst jelly and glittery gunmetal bring a little extra fun with their finishes. Worst-case scenario? You keep your socks on until your next appointment. Best case, as Masters says, “Maybe you’ll find a new color to add to your pedicure rotation.”

Ahead, the fall 2026 pedicure shades vying for that spot, according to the experts.

1 Pale Yellow Instagram / @bykarawright Wearing white after Labor Day might be a faux pas, but no one said anything about pale yellow. “It’s a little bit more of a spring color, but it’s having a moment right now on both hands and toes,” says Masters, who recommends Lemon Drops by Nail Thoughts for a full-coverage finish. The creamy pastel can “almost lean white if it’s in the bright sun,” she adds, making it the perfect “anti-fall trend” for anyone who isn’t quite ready to give up their bright pedicures just yet.

2 Jelly Amethyst Instagram / @hiyeonnail There’s something about purple nails that just feel right for fall — but this season, they’re going a little less vampy than usual. “A jelly finish makes the jewel-toned shade feel less heavy,” says nail artist and educator Viktoriia Voloshyna. “It’s bringing purple into fall in a softer, more refined way.”

3 Glittery Gunmetal Instagram / @colordept For anyone whose social calendar isn’t cooling off with the weather, a glittery gunmetal polish is ready for a night out. “This will be the statement pedicure for fall,” says Masters. “It gives you the moodiness of a dark color, while the glitter adds some brightness and fun.”

4 Cherry Red When in doubt, you can’t go wrong with a cherry red pedicure. “It’s bold, feminine, and one of those shades that instantly makes everything look more polished,” says nail artist and educator Sofi Mazur, who likes a deep, juicy red that stops just short of burgundy. Forget nail art, too — according to Masters, the shade has enough “it girl energy” to make a statement all on its own.

5 Black Patent Instagram / @harrietwestmoreland Just like your favorite leather jacket, a black pedicure goes with just about everything — and is just as easy to dress up. This fall, a high-shine top coat is doing exactly that, giving the classic fall color a little more polish (pun intended). “That ultra-glossy, almost patent-leather finish makes it feel especially current,” says Voloshyna, who has been reaching for a true black shade without any blue or brown undertones.

6 Dusty Denim Instagram / @nail_nnuhwa If you’re looking to bring blue nails into fall, don’t fret: dusty denim makes for the perfect transition shade. With a soft gray undertone, the slate blue color has a worn-in quality that feels especially cozy this time of year. “It’s not traditionally associated with fall pedicures, but the muted undertone gives it enough depth for the season,” says Voloshyna. In other words, you can save classic navy for winter.

7 Espresso Brown Instagram / @nuri_nail_chicago PSLs might be back on the menu for fall, but Mazur is seeing deep espresso hues over lighter latte shades this season. Voloshyna agrees, calling dark chocolate brown the “leading neutral” thanks to how easily it pairs with denim, olive green, camel, and just about every other autumnal staple.

8 Animal Print Instagram / @thecure_nail Lions, tigers, and tortoiseshell... oh my! The animal print takeover has officially landed on your toes, with experts pointing to leopard, zebra, and even croc-inspired designs for fall. The one to watch, though? “Tortoiseshell details are beautiful, especially as an accent on the big toe,” Mazur says. “It has all those warm amber and brown tones that naturally work for fall.”