The return of sandal season means one thing: your pedicure is officially part of the outfit. And just like the shoes themselves, the right polish can completely change the vibe — which means, before you ask for the same old French tip, this summer’s top pedicure trends are worth a look.

If your hot weather uniform consists of Havianas and a beach tote, cobalt blue or neon coral will feel right at home. More of a strappy-stilettos-after-dark kind of girl? A glossy tomato red adds the right amount of attitude. For a pedicure that truly goes with anything, trade a stark white polish for a creamy coconut shade that’s a little warmer and a lot more forgiving as it grows out. Or skip the all-over color and wear this summer's buzziest shades in a micro French instead.

Whether you’re drawn to a pistachio green or raspberry pink, the seasonal theme remains the same. “This summer, it’s not really a split between statement toes and minimal looks,” says nail artist and educator Sofiia Mazur. “There’s a larger shift toward soft statement minimalism.” In other words, even the most simple pedicures are getting refreshed with chrome and cat-eye finishes, and bright colors are no longer reserved for neon.

Ahead, the summer 2026 pedicure trends that will make your sandals look even better.

1 Neon Coral Instagram / @jetaaesthetics Nothing says vacation mode quite like a neon pedicure, and this season, coral is the shade to reach for. Brighter than a classic peach but softer than a fluorescent orange, the sun-kissed hue delivers a fun pop of color to complement your summer wardrobe. "It enhances tanned skin with a playful touch," says Maryna Slynko, nail artist and founder of Slynko Beauty Bloom — making it the perfect excuse to swap your usual pink for something brighter.

2 Glazed French Instagram / @walkinnails Glazed French tips trade stark contrast for a softer, light-catching finish. “Pairing a classic French with chrome keeps the look clean but more modern, adding a delicate glow without overpowering the whole design,” says Slynko. It’s timeless, understated, and just reflective enough to feel fresh for summer — basically, the kind of pedicure you'd expect to see peeking out of a pair of The Row flip-flops.

3 Cobalt Blue Instagram / @velvetnailsofficiall Looking to add a jolt of energy to your summer pedi? “Cobalt blue is making a strong comeback this summer,” says Svitlana Motyl, nail artist and co-founder of Art Me Nails Studios. “It creates a striking statement, offering a more modern alternative to a classic navy.” Rich and saturated, the shade calls to mind cloudless skies and Mediterranean seas, which helps explain why it's been making waves on both fingers and toes this season.

4 Raspberry Pink Instagram / @misstaeri Your summer pedicure should be taking cues from the produce aisle. Raspberry pink brings the same juicy energy as the fruit itself, becoming even “brighter and more vibrant on sun-kissed skin,” according to Mazur. “It’s not as soft as baby pink but not as intense as classic red.” If you're looking for a shade that's punchy but still easy to wear, this one checks every box.

5 Coconut White Instagram / @laurensnails11x For the neutral nail lovers, there's another fruit to add to your shopping cart: coconut. “It’s a creamy off-white with a slightly warmer undertone that looks more natural and wearable than a stark white,” says Mazur, who reaches for Essie’s Marshmallow to pull off the look. “It’s especially flattering on medium to deep skin tones, where it creates a soft contrast, but it also looks elegant on fair skin for a fresh finish.” Plus, you'll never have to think twice about whether it matches your outfit — a milky pedicure goes with literally everything.

6 Pastel Cat-Eye Instagram / @v.lumierenails If you've only been wearing cat-eye on your fingertips, you're missing half the fun. According to the experts, magnetic polishes are making their way to your toes. “Instead of dark, high-contrast tones, clients are choosing lighter shades like soft lavender, pale pink, and silvery hues,” says Slynko. “These colors feel airy and delicate, while still adding depth.” The velvety finish does all the work for you — no crystals, charms, or intricate nail art required.

7 Pistachio Green Instagram / @nails_gonul Green nails might not be your first instinct for toes, but pistachio is changing that. “The pastel green feels fresh, airy, and slightly unexpected, which is exactly why it’s trending,” says Mazur. The trick is to keep it creamy, not minty. Instead of a bright, sugary green, reach for a shade that leans more earthy, like Zoya’s Neely polish. The effect feels less candy-colored than your typical pastel, with just enough softness to make the statement hue a little more approachable.

8 Tomato Red Instagram / @bykarawright When in doubt, a red pedicure is always chic — and this season, the perennial favorite feels particularly ripe. “Unlike the cooler, blue-based reds that were used during winter and spring, tomato red has subtle orange undertones,” says Mazur, who recommends OPI’s Cajun Shrimp polish. The warmth makes the shade feel particularly vacation-ready, but it doesn’t stray so far from the classic that it feels out of place in the office, either.

9 Chrome Accents Instagram / @bellanaijabeauty Pedicures aren't just meant to match your manicure anymore — they're being designed to have their own point of view. “Pedicure nail art is moving toward minimal detail, with a strong focus on texture and placement rather than full coverage designs,” says Mazur. “I’m seeing a lot of micro-accents, like tiny dots, fine metallic lines, subtle aura fades, and soft gradient tips.” Take this chrome-detailed pedi, for instance: There's just as much negative space as nail art, and that's exactly what makes the metallic accents pop.

10 Tiffany Turquoise Instagram / @setsbyonyx Not to play favorites, but Tiffany turquoise deserves a spot at the top of your summer mood board. “This fresh blue-green shade is one of the season’s most playful colors,” says Motyl. “It brings a bright, tropical feel and looks stunning on sun-kissed skin.” If that weren’t enough, it also bears a striking resemblance to a certain little blue box. Finish it with a sheer chrome, and you’ve got the satin-ribbon finish to match.