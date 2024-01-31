It’s not every day that an ensemble cast of powerful women within the film industry share the small screen. But on Jan. 31, the hotly anticipated premiere of Feud: Capote vs. The Swans will deliver just that.

The eight-episode series is inspired by the historic contention between famed writer Truman Capote and New York City’s high society socialites, which includes personalities like Barbara "Babe" Paley, Nancy "Slim" Keith, Lee Radziwill (the younger sister of former first lady Jackie Kennedy Onassis), and more.

Below, Jackie Risotto — the show’s lead makeup artist — shares a behind-the-scenes peek at the glamorous 1960s looks, the Pat McGrath Labs essentials she used on the cast, and her tips on how to nail retro-style bottom lashes.

’60s-Inspired Glam

Naomi Watts, Demi Moore, Chloë Sevigny, Diane Lane, Calista Flockhart, and Molly Ringwald each play NYC’s it-girls from the ’60s and ’70s, also known as the swans. To stay true to their period-accurate beauty looks, Risotto focused on the lips, eyes, and “flawless skin” — and she turned to products from one cult-beloved brand in particular for the job: Pat McGrath Labs.

Naomi Watts is Barbara "Babe" Paley. FX

More specifically, she most often reached for the MatteTrance™ Lipstick ($39), the FetishEYES™ Mascara ($34), the Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Foundation ($69), and the Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Blurring Under-Eye Powder ($34).

Diane Lane is Nancy "Slim" Keith. FX

“We go full vintage,” Risotto says of the show’s makeup looks. “We loved the eye contouring which was huge in the ’60s, the big lashes, the thicker liner.” For the latter, she used the Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner ($35) because “it’s so thick and so pigmented.”

Jackie Risotto

Risotto names a late great that she turned to as a beauty reference while prepping for the show. “I think Marilyn Monroe is the biggest [beauty icon] that I look up to. I looked up her makeup techniques because they were unlike any other at the time.”

Finding A Perfect Red Lipstick

Red lips also leave a mark throughout the series, and Risotto used a combo of two lipsticks to achieve the perfect hue for the swans.

Chloë Sevigny is Lucy Douglas "C.Z." Guest. FX

“With each of the women, we used a lot of the Elson and Elson 2 [shades],” she says. “We would layer a little bit of the foundation [on the lip], followed by lip liner, and then we went in with the Elson. This helps set the color and lock it in place.”

A Moment For The Bottom Lashes

Aside from a bold red lip, Risotto focused on thick bottom lashes.

“When chunky bottom lashes are done correctly — not too overwhelming, but still noticeable — I just think it opens up the eyes. I love the nod to the ’60s with that,” she tells Bustle.

Molly Ringwald is Joanne Carson. FX

If you’re attempting the retro look at home, Risotto has a hot tip. “I love pinching [the bottom lashes] with a Tweezer while the mascara is still wet.”

Feud: Trapote vs. The Swans premieres Jan. 31 on Hulu.