When you’re getting a new tattoo, you might plan around your freckles and moles, since you don’t want them to end up in the middle of your artwork. But what if you incorporated a freckle into the design? This is actually a trend on TikTok, where the search for “tattoos that include freckles” has nearly 70 million views — and it’s cuter than you could ever imagine.

Freckle tattoos are one thing, but freckles have been having a moment in general. On BeautyTok, countless creators are sharing ways to add freckles back to your face after applying makeup. There are also countless products that allow you to dot, paint, or spray on realistic-looking spots. And some folks are even opting to get freckles tattooed onto their face for a permanent take on the trend — and one that has over 1.4 billion views on TikTok.

Tattoos that use a freckle as part of the design seem like the next step in the freckle madness. Whether one of your spots is placed at the center of a flower tattoo or celebrated with tiny hearts or stars, there’s no shortage of fun, creative ways to use your freckles, moles, and birthmarks as part of your body art. Keep scrolling for 11 freckle tattoo ideas that’ll get your creative juices flowing.

1 Freckle Flowers Standalone freckles work perfectly as the center of a flower. Trace petals around a few choice frecks to create an adorable bouquet.

2 Heart Confetti To make your freckle collection extra special, tattoo tiny hearts over one or two (or 10). These hearts look great in freckle-colored ink, but you could also opt for standout rainbow hues.

3 Arm Stars To play up a splash of freckles, highlight a few by making them look like shining stars in the sky. All it takes is a few fine lines here and there to make them gleam like a constellation.

4 Blushing Moon Some tattoo artists, like @mad.honey.tattoo, are getting extra creative by incorporating freckles into fine line designs. Check out this cutesie moon that uses a mole as blush. It’s giving minimalistic chic with a dash of whimsy.

5 Smiley Face Another way to highlight a mole? By turning it into a smiley face. A freckle works perfectly as a little round nose between two eyes and a mouth.

6 Dog Nose Take a look at your freckles and get inspired by their shapes. This creator decided that one of her spots made for the perfect dog nose.

7 Starburst Freckles work as an ideal centerpiece to starburst designs, too, like this one that uses simple fine lines. Scroll to see a freckle as a tiny detail on a house. Awww.

8 Constellation It’s easy to turn a random splash of freckles across an arm or a shoulder into the night sky. All you need to ink are a few sparkly details — and maybe a moon — to nail the look.

9 Dog Doo Freckle tattoos are also the perfect excuse to get cheeky with your tat collection. For the perfect example, check out this, um, dog poop tattoo. It’s clever, oddly cute, and will undoubtedly be a conversation starter.

10 Dinosaur Snack This dino eating a freckle is also super funny. If you’re going to get an animal tattoo like this one, don’t ignore the nearby freckles — incorporate them.