When you’re getting a new tattoo, you might plan around your freckles and moles, since you don’t want them to end up in the middle of your artwork. But what if you incorporated a freckle into the design? This is actually a trend on TikTok, where the search for “tattoos that include freckles” has nearly 70 million views — and it’s cuter than you could ever imagine.
Freckle tattoos are one thing, but freckles have been having a moment in general. On BeautyTok, countless creators are sharing ways to add freckles back to your face after applying makeup. There are also countless products that allow you to dot, paint, or spray on realistic-looking spots. And some folks are even opting to get freckles tattooed onto their face for a permanent take on the trend — and one that has over 1.4 billion views on TikTok.
Tattoos that use a freckle as part of the design seem like the next step in the freckle madness. Whether one of your spots is placed at the center of a flower tattoo or celebrated with tiny hearts or stars, there’s no shortage of fun, creative ways to use your freckles, moles, and birthmarks as part of your body art. Keep scrolling for 11 freckle tattoo ideas that’ll get your creative juices flowing.