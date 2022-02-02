It’s easy to get overwhelmed when considering your next tattoo — or maybe you’re new to the ink game. From what to get, to where to put it and which artist to book, the swirl of questions to consider before your appointment can be dizzying. If you’re into minimalist body art and want something subtle, linework flower tattoos can be a great option.
What are linework tattoos exactly? Simply put, they’re tats that don’t have shading or color packing. Think of a brand new coloring book: From wafer-thin fine line tattoos drawn with tiny needles to thicker stamp-like pieces, the possibilities within the category are vast. “Fine line tattoos have become increasingly popular, especially if you are looking for a more minimal or delicate aesthetic,” explains Joanna Roman, artist and owner of Chronic Ink in Toronto, Ontario. She says the end result is often a gentle introduction to tattooing for newbies or a nice “gap filler” for the bare skin between other pieces.
Artist Diana Divina of Fleur Noire Tattoo in New York City and Los Angeles says her clients appreciate that linework allows them to get larger tattoos without covering a lot of skin. And that’s thanks to the negative space involved.
When choosing a tattoo artist, Roman says it’s important to take note of their areas of expertise. “Linework demands precision and a steady hand, since errors will be much more noticeable without shading or color packing,” she explains.
As for aftercare, both artists stress the importance of following your artist’s instructions. Divina recommends being clear on the dos and don’ts before your appointment, which may vary by artist and design but often include avoiding baths, swimming, and direct sunlight, and keeping the area properly moisturized. Now, the fun part: Keep scrolling for linework flower tattoo ideas that’ll inspire your next ink.