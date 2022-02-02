It’s easy to get overwhelmed when considering your next tattoo — or maybe you’re new to the ink game. From what to get, to where to put it and which artist to book, the swirl of questions to consider before your appointment can be dizzying. If you’re into minimalist body art and want something subtle, linework flower tattoos can be a great option.

What are linework tattoos exactly? Simply put, they’re tats that don’t have shading or color packing. Think of a brand new coloring book: From wafer-thin fine line tattoos drawn with tiny needles to thicker stamp-like pieces, the possibilities within the category are vast. “Fine line tattoos have become increasingly popular, especially if you are looking for a more minimal or delicate aesthetic,” explains Joanna Roman, artist and owner of Chronic Ink in Toronto, Ontario. She says the end result is often a gentle introduction to tattooing for newbies or a nice “gap filler” for the bare skin between other pieces.

Artist Diana Divina of Fleur Noire Tattoo in New York City and Los Angeles says her clients appreciate that linework allows them to get larger tattoos without covering a lot of skin. And that’s thanks to the negative space involved.

When choosing a tattoo artist, Roman says it’s important to take note of their areas of expertise. “Linework demands precision and a steady hand, since errors will be much more noticeable without shading or color packing,” she explains.

As for aftercare, both artists stress the importance of following your artist’s instructions. Divina recommends being clear on the dos and don’ts before your appointment, which may vary by artist and design but often include avoiding baths, swimming, and direct sunlight, and keeping the area properly moisturized. Now, the fun part: Keep scrolling for linework flower tattoo ideas that’ll inspire your next ink.

1 Bandage With Flowers Add something unexpected to your floral line tattoo, like with this one that features a bandage covering two different kinds of flowers.

2 Heart-Shaped Embrace Go for something abstract to symbolize self-love. This heart-shaped hug flanked in florals is minimal but has an impact.

3 Holding Hands Your floral design doesn’t have to solely show stems and petals — add accents to another shape of your choice. Roman is responsible for this tat, which showcases interlocked hands decorated delicately with flowers.

4 Abstract Face & Branches Combine a couple of popular linework ideas into a design like this one, which is part-abstract face, part-branches with leaves.

5 Classic Rose Keep it classic with a single rose done in linework. It’s up to you how tiny or large your flower blooms.

6 With Text Pay homage to someone you love with a piece like this one where the stem of a rose doubles as text.

7 Delicate Bouquet Opt for multiple florals with a piece that features a delicate arrangement like this one, which allows you to pick a handful of your favorite flowers to show off in one design.

8 Flowers & Hearts Go graphic by combining the simple shapes of hearts and flowers into a delicate outline piece, which pops even more with green and red ink.

9 Red Rose Looking for something different than traditional black ink? Modernize a single rose by etching the whole thing in a vibrant red.

10 An Inspiring Message Deliver a simple yet powerful message with a tat like this one where a simple daisy replaces the “O” in “It’s OK.”

11 Happy Face Daisy Unleash your flower power and channel the ’70s with a piece like this groovy happy-faced daisy.

12 A Simple Doodle Keep your floral linework piece simple and whimsical by opting for a perfectly imperfect outline of a flower.

13 Self-Love Pose Embrace self-love with ink like this one that features a body in a vulnerable, statuesque pose surrounded by lots of delicate flowers.