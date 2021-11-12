15 Fine Line Tattoo Ideas To Inspire Your Next Minimalist Ink

Getting a tattoo involves a lot of decision-making that can be overwhelming. You have to figure out the placement of your ink, which artist to go to, and — most importantly — what design you want to get. Because a tattoo is super personal, you have to go with something you know you’re going to absolutely love. But if you have no idea where to even start, take a look at one of the most popular trends in ink: fine line tattoos.

They’re exactly what they sound like: super thin and precise line-based designs. And these kinds of tattoos are great for a number of reasons. First of all, they’re simple to execute. New York City-based tattoo artist at High Hopes Tattoo Monikka Velvet tells Bustle that fine line tattoos are achieved by using a fine or single needle to create outlines. And they don’t require any shading or coloring, which means less time sitting in the chair. On top of that, Velvet notes that, because you get that super fine line and precise needling, there are countless options available to you when it comes to the actual design of your ink.

Fine line tattoos also heal quicker than other types, but it’s imperative that you follow proper aftercare. “It’s really simple to create a blowout with fine line tattoos — which is smudged blurry lines — so aftercare is super important,” says Velvet. “I always recommend a soothing gel for relief after the tattoo procedure, like the Repair Soothing Gel from Mad Rabbit.”

With all that in mind, if you’re debating what to get for your next piece of body art, allow these 15 fine line tattoo ideas to serve as minimalist chic inspiration.

1 Wrist Accents The wrist is one of the most popular places to get a tattoo. Pick a word that holds a special meaning to you in a cool font and place it delicately on this spot for a piece of ink you won’t regret.

2 Cat Lady For anyone who is #teamcat, this fine line tattoo is for you. This decal placed on the inner arm is simple and an adorable way to show off your love of felines.

3 Minimal Butterfly If you’re looking for something subtle, this fine line outline of a butterfly is perfect — and a cute nod to the ’90s aesthetic.

4 Infinity Symbol Forget what they say about getting matching tattoos: These infinity designs are minimal and a romantic way to symbolize “forever” with your person. (Pro-tip: Place them on a discrete spot like the foot, so it’s a win-win even if they last longer than the relationship.)

5 Red Hot Red fine line tattoos are a colorful take on the ink trend, and a flame outline is a creative way to make your ink really pop.

6 Over The Rainbow @alexx.arte/Instagram Can’t pick a color? No problem. These tattoo rings (created by Velvet’s wife Alexandra) allow you to rock permanent jewelry that’s super fun to look at.

7 Angel Wings The angel wing is simple, small, and minimal — great for anyone who wants something quiet yet still chic.

8 Intricate Designs If you’re into celestial designs, this diamond star with swirls is mesmerizing and makes for a really unique fine line tattoo idea.

9 Modern Art The Picasso-inspired ink is a fun art deco-esque spin on the fine line tattoo. Dress it up with a flower decal for something a little unexpected.

10 Sun Face Bring the sun with you wherever you go with a design like this one. The face adds a mood-boosting touch.

11 Nature Lover @alexx.arte Pair two classic tattoo designs into one piece of body art. This flower and butterfly combo sticks to a beautiful nature theme.

12 In Full Bloom You don’t have to stick to a single flower — go all out with a bouquet or vine that wraps around your arm for a visual treat.

13 Words If you want to get a word or phrase tattooed, consider placing it along your spine. While it’s one of the more painful spots to get inked, it makes for a memorable one (that’s also easy to hide).

14 Evil Eye Keep bad energy away (and sport a really cool fine line tattoo) with this evil eye design, a classic symbol that would work anywhere on your body.