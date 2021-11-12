15 Fine Line Tattoo Ideas To Inspire Your Next Minimalist Ink

Getting a tattoo involves a lot of decision-making that can be overwhelming. You have to figure out the placement of your ink, which artist to go to, and — most importantly — what design you want to get. Because a tattoo is super personal, you have to go with something you know you’re going to absolutely love. But if you have no idea where to even start, take a look at one of the most popular trends in ink: fine line tattoos.
They’re exactly what they sound like: super thin and precise line-based designs. And these kinds of tattoos are great for a number of reasons. First of all, they’re simple to execute. New York City-based tattoo artist at High Hopes TattooMonikka Velvet tells Bustle that fine line tattoos are achieved by using a fine or single needle to create outlines. And they don’t require any shading or coloring, which means less time sitting in the chair. On top of that, Velvet notes that, because you get that super fine line and precise needling, there are countless options available to you when it comes to the actual design of your ink.
Fine line tattoos also heal quicker than other types, but it’s imperative that you follow proper aftercare. “It’s really simple to create a blowout with fine line tattoos — which is smudged blurry lines — so aftercare is super important,” says Velvet. “I always recommend a soothing gel for relief after the tattoo procedure, like the Repair Soothing Gel from Mad Rabbit.”
With all that in mind, if you’re debating what to get for your next piece of body art, allow these 15 fine line tattoo ideas to serve as minimalist chic inspiration.