While a classic red lip will literally never go out of style, there are definitely moments where the world remembers just how chic it is. Right now, the look is trending thanks to Emily in Paris, a show that re-cements the enduring appeal of that effortlessly cool, French-girl aesthetic.

The trend is also going viral on TikTok, where creators are painting on crimson pouts in the most effortless way — like @lana_thegraves, who quickly blotted on some color and declared it “the secret to gorgeous French blurred lips.”

The “French Girl” Red Lip Is Très Chic

The “French girl” red lip is a more laissez-faire approach to the look. While the traditional red lip is carefully applied and bold, this variation is matte, blurred, and intentionally lived-in. It gives the impression that you swiped it on in the morning, then spent the rest of the day doing impossibly chic things — never once bothering to reapply.

This kind of red lip has seen sips of coffee, bites of croissant, conversations with friends, and maybe even a makeout session — and that’s why it’s so appealing. It’s proof that red lips are more versatile than you might think, says celebrity makeup artist Fiona Stiles, who did Lily Collins’ red lip for the recent Emily in Paris premiere using Thrive Causemetics.

“They can be sexy, defiant, chic, sweet, powerful, or coy,” she tells Bustle. “It depends so much on the wearer and how the look is presented.” She notes that every generation has defined the red lip in its own way. “The red lip of the ’40s feels very different from the red lip of the ’80s or the 2010s,” she says.

According to Stiles, today’s trendiest red lip is one that doesn’t feel too serious. “There isn't a full face of makeup happening [with this look], so it feels easy and fresh,” she says.

The Perfectly Imperfect Red Lip

First things first: Start with a moisturized pout, says Stiles. “After moisturizing, blot the lipstick so the texture of the balm doesn't interfere with the texture of the lipstick.”

The key to applying your lipstick is not to overthink it. Dab it on, then blot off just a touch of color so it looks a little more lived-in.

“Once you get the lip shape right, take a clean synthetic brush or a Q-tip and softly blur the edges of it so it doesn't look stamped on,” she says. “This helps it look like a part of you.”

When picking the right red, go for a blue-based or bright crimson if you have cool undertones or fair skin. If you lean warmer, try a brick or classic red. And if your skin is deeper, Stiles recommends a rich burgundy or wine shade. If you’re convinced you can’t pull off a red lip at all, “start sheer and ease into it,” she says.

Want to bring out your inner French girl? Here are five lippies that you can throw in your bag as you traipse around town.