Gabrielle Union Just Co-Signed The “Micro Bob” Trend

Gabrielle Union is a style star and beauty chameleon. Throughout her nearly three decades in the spotlight, she's donned everything from flowing blonde tresses to a cropped TWA (teenie weenie afro).

On Jan. 28th, the actor shared photos of herself standing on the steps in Paris at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show with yet another dramatic new haircut — and it’s one that’s quickly becoming a major trend this year.

Gabrielle’s Angled Micro Bob

The look in question? Union sported a perfectly quaffed angled micro bob — a crisp cut crafted by her longtime hairstylist, Larry Sims. The tousled asymmetrical style is edgy and chic all in one swoop, with every meticulously cut layer framing her face to perfection.

On Sims’ Instagram post that revealed the fresh look, Union is seen with extra radiant skin — a glow that extended from her face to her shoulders and décolletage. She also sported coral-colored blush that accentuated her cheekbones, along with bold lashes, a shimmery metallic eyeshadow, and a subtly lined pout.

Union paired the swoon-worthy hairdo with an equally stunning black off-the-shoulder gown that featured sheer panels revealing her torso, thighs, and calves — a master class in naked dressing. She rocked the look with minimal accessories, opting for simple bracelets, a ring, and black high-heel pumps.

Getty Images/Jacopo Raule / Contributor

A mere day later, the star transformed her look yet again — swapping her trendy micro bob for voluminous, flowing layers for a swanky dinner hosted by Tiffany & Co. The long-haired style was reminiscent of early 2000s Gabrielle (think: Deliver Us From Eva), complete with soft waves and a side part.

Micro Bobs Are Trending This Year

Union isn't the only celeb opting for the micro bob, as Julia Fox and Khloe Kardashian recently debuted their cropped cuts.

Of course, the bobs has always been a beloved silhouette. A long list of it girls rocked one in 2024, including Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, Sydney Sweeney, and Kendall Jenner. This year, however, instead of shoulder-sweeping bobs, the cuts are shorter, landing at the nape of the neck. With three celebs showcasing varying iterations of this trend, you'll have plenty of inspiration to show your stylist at your next appointment.