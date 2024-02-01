The “Micro Mini Bob” Is Poised To Be 2024's Biggest Hair Trend

A New Year is indicative of ushering in a new chapter in one’s life — and in 2024, the girlies are chopping off their lengths for the ultimate fresh start.

With countless iterations of the bob haircut swirling around in the beauty trend zeitgeist — like the blunt power bob, the butterfly, the mid-length lob, and the French chop with bangs — it makes all the sense in the world that a new one would pop up. This time, it’s a very Parisian version of the short cut that’s primed to have its main character moment in the coming months.

Below, Riawna Capri, a celebrity hairstylist and founder of West Hollywood’s Nine Zero One salon, details the very specific way this short-length cut is styled, as well as how to know if the mini length is right for you and your hair texture.

Enter: The “Micro Mini Bob”

True to its name, the “micro mini bob” is an ultra-short chop that falls an inch or two below the bottom of one’s ears. What makes the cut so unique is that it’s super simple, hence why it has a very Parisian je ne sais quoi.

“There’s definitely not a lot of texture in this cut whatsoever,” says Capri. “It’s a solid, clean line all the way around.” So, while a more full-bodied, disheveled bob was the move in the past, 2024 is all about a sleek and polished appearance.

Plenty of celebrities are already on board with the trend. In the summer of 2023, Kim Kardashian revealed that her natural hair was a similar micro length. Lori Harvey and Kourtney Kardashian also chopped their strands into micro bobs, and — most recently — Capri cut Julianne Hough’s hair in January.

As for on-trend hair colors to consider in tandem with your shorter chop, Capri says it’s all about shades that are soft, lived-in, and one-dimensional — as opposed to leaning into those chunky money pieces that are a few shades lighter than the rest of your hair.

How To Style Your Cut

While the micro mini bob requires some styling, low-maintenance girlies are in luck considering it’s on the easier side.

“For this cut, round blow dryer brushes are great. You just want to get it tight and sleek, going in a downward direction,” says Capri.

You could also achieve more of a Parisian look by shaping the front of your hair into a C-shape — which is how Capri styled Hough’s ‘do. Use a big curling iron for the polished, curled-under look.

Is The Micro Mini Bob For You?

A major misconception when it comes to hair is that the less you have, the less work it is to style it — but Capri notes that with this cut, that sentiment is not true.

“Short hair usually looks best with a lot of smoothing and shining product to give it that polished look,” she says.

Besides considering how much effort it takes to maintain the Parisian style, you’ll also want to take your hair texture into account before getting the chop.

While any hair texture can rock this bob, Capri notes that those with thick, coily, and curly strands require more time styling. The thicker the hair and the bigger the curls, the harder it is to keep your bob sleekly styled against your neck — and thus, the same aesthetic is much harder to achieve.