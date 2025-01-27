Khloé Kardashian is no stranger to a good beauty transformation. One thing about the reality TV star: She’s going to keep everyone on their toes.

If you grew up watching Keeping Up with the Kardashians, you’re likely to associate her with either a dirty blonde or deep brown hair color. In recent years, however, she’s been experimenting with bolder looks — like her platinum blonde lob at the 2022 Met Gala.

It seems the old adage of new year, new hair has finally come for Kardashian’s locks, as she’s just debuted a chic short haircut.

Khloé Kardashian’s Brunette Bob

On Jan. 25, the Good American founder shared a series of selfies on Instagram with the quippy caption: “Bobby.”

The bob in question was styled in loose, volumized waves that hit just above her shoulders with some subtle blonde highlights.

This being her shortest hair in years, the comments section was full of praise for her new mini locks. Alongside fans, Scott Disick chimed in to share his support by writing, “Love a good bob.” Her hairstylist, Irinel de León — who’s credited for the stunning hairdo — also wrote, “Big chop daddy! Loved chopping it all off.”

Bob aficionados know the cut contains multitudes, as countless variations dominate the trends at any given time. For Kardashian’s latest ‘do, de León says she went for an Italian-inspired bob in particular, according to her post on Instagram. Bella.

Micro Bobs Are Everywhere

You can always count on the fact that a bob will be a stylish, classic look — but especially in 2025.

“The bob is timeless, and basically the equivalent to your staple little black dress,” Michelle Cleveland, a pro hairstylist, previously told Bustle about winter’s biggest haircut trends. Hair pro Brendnetta Ashley further explained why the look always makes an impact. “Its strong lines and structure exude confidence,” she shared. “It can be for both curly or straight hair, plus, it works for all generations — so it doesn’t matter your age.”

Just a couple of weeks ago, Julia Fox joined the bob-naissance and shared a video on TikTok of herself cutting her silver hair. And while the Down the Drain author admitted she “instantly regretted it,” the ultra-short ‘do is one you simply can’t go wrong with (once you make it out of that post-cut haze).

Other stars who made the jump last year include Selena Gomez, Hailee Steinfeld, Kendall Jenner, and more. It’s safe to say the inspo runs aplenty and will continue to do so as the year unfolds.