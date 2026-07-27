In the ’90s, Gap was synonymous with bright, minimalist stores, celebrity-fronted campaigns — TBT to the iconic Sarah Jessica Parker and Lenny Kravitz ads — and effortlessly cool style. But beyond its denim and logo tees, the retailer was also known for its fragrances. Launched in 1994, the four original scents — Dream, Heaven, Grass, and Om — were each designed to capture a different mood while reflecting Gap’s approachable spirit. Now, decades later, those nostalgic scents are making their return.

On July 30, Gap Fragrance will officially relaunch with five scents: Dream, Heaven, Grass, Om, and Harmony. Four of the fragrances are reimagined takes on Gap’s original lineup — and perfumer Honorine Blanc, who helped create the ’90s scents, returned to work on the new line alongside Nicole Mancini. For fans of the originals, that continuity was intentional — the person who helped bring the fragrances to life was also there to help shape their return.

For Blanc, the goal wasn’t just to recreate the past, but to capture what made the fragrances so special in the first place. “We wanted to find the right balance between the familiar and the newness,” Blanc said at a meeting before the launch. “We worked with the Gap Beauty team from day one to bring back this line. It felt like we really lived the moment.”

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While the relaunch is sure to delight millennials who remember the original fragrances, Blanc believes a new generation will embrace them, too. She pointed to Gen Z's fascination with rediscovering the past, saying younger shoppers want to understand what previous generations experienced — including what they smelled like. At the same time, the fragrances have been updated for the way people wear scent today. Like Gap's signature wardrobe basics, they're designed to be layered, mixed, and made your own.

Each scent is meant to evoke a different mood — and after previewing the collection ahead of launch, I can see why. Ahead, meet all five fragrances ushering Gap’s iconic perfume era into its next chapter.

Dream

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If one fragrance defines ’90s-era Gap, it’s Dream. At the launch preview, Blanc dubbed it the “white T-shirt of fragrances.” It has notes of freesia, orange flower, and neroli, with a more grounded cedarwood and white woods base — creating a fresh, clean impression that practically smells like nostalgia.

Heaven

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Heaven is a modernized musk meant to evoke wonder and bliss. It wears like a modern skin scent, balancing gourmand warmth with airy fruits and florals for an uplifting effect — as if you’re gazing up at the sky in awe. Its proprietary solar vanilla molecule is paired with updated musks, a honeysuckle and orris heart, and crisp pear, juniper, and cardamom for a light, effervescent finish.

Grass

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In the ’90s, Grass was notable for perfectly capturing the scent of freshly cut grass, and its updated take still has that outdoors aura — this time, with more complex green notes. “It’s about nature as therapy, putting the screen down, being present outside and feeling the sun on your face,” said Blanc. The fragrance opens with green mandarin, violet leaf, and linden blossoms, with a matcha heart, before drying down into an earthy base of Spanish cypress, Virginia cedar, and cashmeran and Haitian vetiver. It’s forest bathing, bottled up.

Om

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According to Blanc, Om is the closest to its original scent. It’s also the edgiest of the bunch: Blanc said she was inspired by New York City’s storied Chelsea Hotel and a “rebellious and independent downtown girl.” Think of it as the leather jacket of your fragrance wardrobe: incense, ginger, labanum, cedar, and sandalwood swirl together for a scent that somehow manages to be both soft and rough. It's easily the most distinctive scent of the five.

Harmony

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Harmony is the collection's only brand-new fragrance, bringing a brighter, fruitier energy to Gap's classic lineup. Blanc described it as “being healthy and happy” — a feeling evoked through sparkling lychee, peach, pear, and mandarin on top, jasmine and gardenia petals, then some wood in the back “to bring comfort,” said Blanc. To me, it's the most gourmand of the lineup — and the one sweet-fragrance lovers will gravitate toward first.